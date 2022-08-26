A look at the life of Pallonji Mistry

Legendary industrialist and Indian-born Irish billionaire, Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry recently passed away in June 2022 at the age of 93. He has left behind a notable legacy as the chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group and a major shareholder of Tata Group.



Late Pallonji Mistry was born to a Parsi family in Gujarat on 1 June, 1929. He later moved to Mumbai in his school years before pursuing his higher studies in London. Returning to his Indian roots, he joined his father Shapoorji Mistry in the family business back in 1947.



The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is a major part of his life’s work. The group’s legacy spans over 150 years with plenty of iconic landmarks under its best. This includes the large Malabar Hill reservoir in Mumbai, the Reserve Bank of India and the Oberoi Hotel in Mumbai, and the blue-and-gold Al Alam palace for the Sultan of Oman.



Late Pallonji Mistry spearheaded the expansion of the company into the Middle Eastern countries Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Dubai in 1970. With the building of the Al Alam palace in 1971, he began the work on the many ministerial building that followed.



He was long married to Irish citizen Patsy Perin Dubash and went on the surrender his Indian citizenship for an Irish one in 2003. They have two daughters Laila and Aloo Mistry. Aloo is now the wife of Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons.



The Tata Group is one of India’s largest private conglomerates. Pallonji Mistry had an 18.4% holding as the largest individual shareholder in the group.



Once his eldest son Shapoor Mistry joined the Shapoorji Pallonji Group as Chairman, Pallonji Mistry took a backseat from his legacy as a construction tycoon in 2004.



In 2016, he was even honoured for his contribution to industrial growth in India with the Padma Bhushan, The third-highest civilian award in the country. As one of the world’s wealthiest billionaires, he accumulated net worth of around $29 billion as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



Read More - https://realestateandepc.wordpress.com/2022/08/26/a-look-at-the-life-of-pallonji-mistry/