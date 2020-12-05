Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿POR QUÉ NOS ATACA LA BAJA PRODUCTIVIDAD?

Nuevos informen insisten en la desventaja que supone para la recuperación de la economía española su bajo crecimiento en productividad.

  1. 1. ¿POR QUÉ NOS ATACA LA BAJA PRODUCTIVIDAD? Manfred Nolte Diversas publicaciones recientes, entre ellas las firmadas por el Banco Central Europeo y el Banco de España vuelven a poner el acento en la decisiva importancia de la productividad de los factores no solo para la evolución ordinaria de la economía sino para explicar por qué unos países han sido más proclives que otros al azote la crisis y la mayor dificultad que experimentaránpara salir de esta trampa inesperada que llamamos Covid19. Otros estudios han aprovechado para evidenciar que la baja productividad, al igual que el alto grado de paro estructural, pertenecen al ADN de nuestra piel de toro, algo de lo que nos es altamente difícil despojarnos y que nos sitúan en desventaja para la diaria competencia europea y global. En todocaso, la desaceleración de la productividad en España ha desencadenado un animado debate sobre sus causas y remedios. Una interesante incursión histórica del Profesor Prados de la Escosura muestra la radiografía de la productividad laboral de nuestro país a lo largo de los últimos 170 años y su influencia en la productividad total de los factores. Como es sabido la productividad es la medida de la producción o de la renta nacional por cada factor utilizado. Así consideramos la productividad del trabajo, del capital o la conjunta que es la total de los factores. Señala el autor la diferente contribución en el tiempo de la productividad laboral en el crecimiento del PIB de nuestra economía. Representó3/5 partes del aumento habido entre1850y 1950,para ser el factor exclusivo en la aceleración del PIB del 6,2% en la ‘época dorada’ entre 1954 y 1975. Con un tercio contribuyó al crecimiento del 3,7% del PIB entre la fecha de la adhesión española a la Unión europea de 1985 y la crisis de Wall Street. A partir de ahí el crecimiento del PIB ha sido debido al aumento del número de personas que acceden a un nuevo empleo, sin respuesta por parte de la productividad. Todo ello está ligado a circunstancias cíclicas como la evolución del sector manufacturero, la disponibilidad de electricidad, las innovaciones
  2. 2. tecnológicas y la reasignación de sectores productivos, entre otros factores históricos, sociales e institucionales. En las últimas dos décadas, la productividad total de los factores ha caído un 10,5% según un reciente informe de IVIE, en contraste con aumentos de la Unión Europea (+4,5%), Alemania (+8,5%) o Estados Unidos (+9,2%). Dichos datos coinciden fundamentalmente con los aportados por la base estadística de ‘The Conference Board’. La menor productividad de un sistema retrasa en tiempo de crisis la reasignación sectorial de los trabajadores. También en España se están registrando estas limitaciones. Siempre es oportuno volver sobre el célebre recordatorio del Nobel Paul Krugman, cuando afirma que “la capacidad de un país para mejorar su nivel de vida a lo largo del tiempo depende, casi enteramente, de su capacidad para que la producción por trabajador empleado aumente”. Y es que una economía que aspire a ver crecer su renta per cápita tiene que generar más bienes y servicios con igual número de trabajadores además de promover la dotación de capital per cápita al sistema, para la incorporación del progreso tecnológico y contribuir a la mejora de la productividad total de los factores. Paralelamente si se aspira a mantener unos precios estables en el sistema y la productividad no crece, tampoco podrán aumentarse los salarios, ya que ello procuraría presiones inflacionistas volviéndose contra la propia capacidad de compra de los salarios monetarios. Productividad, costes y salarios guardan además una relación crítica con la competitividad del sistema, base de la supervivencia y posible expansión internacional de una zona. Resulta sorprendente, que en lo que se refiere a España, las causas estructurales, cíclicas o sectoriales que determinan nuestra baja productividad sean bastante conocidas. La estructura empresarial en España con una proporción desequilibrada de Pymes en relación con la media europea – cerca del 90% de las empresas españolas tiene menos de 10 trabajadores, muchas de ellas familiares- constituye una de las primeras causas de nuestro retraso en eficiencia productiva, debido a la baja inversión de reposición y en I+D+i y a la baja profesionalización de sus gestores y de su equipo humano. Por el contrario, la OCDE muestra que la productividad de las grandes empresas españolas está alineada con las de los países desarrollados por su capacidad homologable en inversión para la innovación y la creación de economías de escala de las que las pymes carecen. En conjunto la inversión el I+D+i (1,25% del PIB) se sitúa muy por debajo de la de Alemania (3,2%) o la eurozona (2,2% del PIB). Algo similar sucede con el modelo educativo y en general con el afán de nuestro tejido humano por el estudio y el acopio de habilidades culturales y productivas de toda índole. Según Eurostat, el 40,5% de los autónomos y el 35,1% de los empresarios españoles carecen de estudios, frente al 24,8% de los autónomos y el 20,1% de los empresarios europeos. En general, los ciudadanos españoles estamos muy alejados en espíritu de superación intelectual en comparación con europeos y asiáticos. Los contratos temporales suelen ser de muy corta duración y ofrecen escasos incentivos -tanto a los trabajadores como a los empleadores- para invertir en formación, lo cual, a su vez, obstaculiza el crecimiento de la
  3. 3. productividad. En cuanto al apalancamiento del balance, las empresas más pequeñas tienen más restricciones para obtener financiación ajena que son, por tanto, más dependiente de los fondos propios y mas vulnerables ante reveses cíclicos, lo que estimula la contratación temporal. Tampoco puede olvidarse la relación impuestos – productividad: cuanto mayor es la cuña impositiva menor será la cantidad de fondos propios disponibles por la empresa para financiar nueva inversión, aspecto que juega contra la pequeña empresa.

