Los informes sobre pensiones

Dos informes del Tribunal de Cuentas y del Banco de España revelan una vez más la insostenibilidad de las pensiones públicas en España.

Los informes sobre pensiones

  1. 1. LOS INFORMES SOBRE PENSIONES. Manfred Nolte Cuando la crisis sanitaria y sus devastadores efectos en la salud y en la economía de los españoles monopolizan hasta la sicosis el contenido de todos los medios informativos, surge de nuevo, como pidiendo permiso o a destiempo el tema de las pensiones. El inacabado y conflictivo tema de las pensiones. Dos informes cuya autoridad queda fuera de toda duda vuelven a recordar los conflictos en los que se halla inmerso un sustancial componente del estado del bienestar en nuestropaís. De una parte, el Tribunal de cuentas, censor y auditor delas finanzas nacionales y de otra el Banco de España, su servicio de estudios, en su función de alerta de las externalidades negativas de nuestra economía se han pronunciado sobre esteespinoso temacon cifras cerradasal 31 de diciembre de2018. No puede ocultarse en este lugar, que las graves carencias que aquejan a las cuentas de la Seguridad social resultarán multiplicadas cuando incluyan el colapso productivo y laboral del ejercicio 2020. Cada cosa a su tiempo. El Pleno del Tribunal de cuentas fiscaliza en el documento citado la situación económico-financiera, patrimonial y presupuestaria de la Seguridad Social. Algunas cifras hablan mejor que las palabras. Por ejemplo, los resultados económico-patrimoniales negativos acumulados entre 2010 y 2018 ascendieron a 115.022 millones de euros incidiendo en el patrimonio neto, que se ha tornado negativo desde 2016 hasta 2018, por importe, respectivamente, de 176 , 18.539 y 37.933 millones de euros. La causa básica reside en el distinto ritmo de crecimiento del gasto medio anual por pensionista (aumento del 18,73 %) respecto al del ingreso medio por afiliado (disminución del 1,28 %). El déficit entre prestaciones económicas a jubilados y los pagos de los cotizantes ascendió entre 2011 y 2018 a 134.201 millones de euros, en porcentaje, un defecto de cobertura del 18%.
  2. 2. Fuente: Informe del Tribunal de Cuentas. Otro dato regresivo es la distinta evolución del ingreso medio anual obtenido de los afiliados que incluso decrece ligeramente en el periodo un 1,2% y el gasto medio anual por pensionista que aumenta un 9,5%. Los ingresos giran como es sabido sobre salarios y bases menores mientras que las nuevas pensiones sustituyen por exceso a las que van causando baja. Como consecuencia de estasdistorsiones, el endeudamiento total de la Seguridad social a finales de 2018 alcanza los 79.222 millones de euros equivalentes al 6,56% del PIB de dicho año, de los cuales la partida mas abultada (50.273 millones) corresponden a los préstamos concedidos a largo plazo por el Estado. El informe del Banco de España por su parte hace hincapié en dos aspectos relevantes del actual sistema de pensiones: la contributividad excesiva y la rentabilidad atribuida a los ingresos de los afiliados durante su vida laboral activa. La palabra ‘contributividad’ no figura en el Diccionario de la lengua. Pero ha sido asumida en la jerga laboral para significar el grado de proporcionalidad financiera y congruencia social que existe entre lo que un trabajador ha cotizado a lo largo de su vida laboral y la cuantía que percibirá durante su jubilación. La contributividad sería exacta si el modelo adoptado en nuestro país hubiera sido el de ‘capitalización’ de tal modo que, de forma individual y separada, cada trabajador acumularía en el momento de su jubilación las cantidades aportadas al plan durante su vida laboral con los intereses y ganancias (o pérdidas) de capital incurridas. Es el método utilizado en los planes privados. En ellos la correspondencia entre cotizaciones y pensiones es exacto. Pero en nuestro sistema, las pensiones se articulan bajo el principio de la ‘solidaridad intergeneracional’ de modo que los trabajadores en activo financian las prestaciones de las personas que están cobrando una pensión en ese mismo momento, dando lugar a un sistema contributivo, obligatorio y de reparto. El resultado es una contributividad actuarialmente incorrecta por exceso. El Banco de España lo cuantifica: un pensionista recibe a lo largo de su jubilación 1,74
  3. 3. euros por cada euro de contribución aportado o dicho de otro modo los pensionistas reciben un 74% más de lo que cotizaron, siempre según el Banco de España. Como es lógico las contribuciones merecen una rentabilidad, que nuevamente el emisor central establece en el 3,5% anual. Este 3,5% debe compararse con la rentabilidad de la deuda del estado a diez años que al día de hoy es del 0,35% anual, lo que nos lleva a la conclusión de que la rentabilidad atribuida al fondo de las pensiones es diez veces mayor que el coste de la financiación del Estado en los mercados. La insostenibilidad de las futuras pensiones hunde sus raíces, entreotras muchas, en los datos que aquí se han volcado.

