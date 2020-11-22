MONUMENTOS MEDIEVALES - BARCELONA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EDIFICIOS MEDIEVALES DEL BARRIO DE LA RIBERA - BORN MANEL CANTOS PRESENTACIONS canventu@hotmail.com
Centro de Cultura Francesca Bonnemaison. Es el sucesor del Instituto de Cultura y Biblioteca Popular de la Mujer, fundado ...
Acabada la Guerra Civil, la Biblioteca (actualmente, pública y con el nombre de la fundadora) y todo el edificio fueron ce...
Biblioteca Francesca Bonnemaison. Con el lema "Toda mujer vale más cuando letra aprende", el objetivo de Francesca Bonnema...
El vestíbulo del Espai Francesca Bonnemaison.
Casa dels Entremesos. La casa es en la actualidad, la sede de la Federación de Entidades de Cultura Popular y Tradicional ...
La Casa dels Entremesos. Plaça de les Beates 2, dispone de 1.244 metros cuadrados de superficie útil, repartidos en cuatro...
En el interior del edificio sorprende las gruesa pared de piedra.
Palacio Mercader junto a la finca contigua sede del Círculo Artístico de San Lucas. El conjunto está catalogado como Bien ...
Museo de Gigantes impresionante museo con más de 50 gigantes y otras emblemáticas figuras que toman parte en desfiles y ac...
Los elementos que integran el Bestiario, con una gran carga simbólica, desde la del Águila de la ciudad hasta las más reci...
Pertenecen a las comparsas de los diferentes barrios parroquias e instituciones: Raval, Casa de la Caritat, Plaça Nova, Sa...
Entremeses era el número que recibían las representaciones que, desde el siglo XII, se realizaban en grandes fiestas y ban...
Barrio de la Ribera calles que recuerdan viejos oficios y gremios junto a una bella basílica y un mercado que resurge de s...
La Calle Montcada. En el siglo XII se empezó a urbanizar y se convirtió en el principal y más ancho camino de acceso hacia...
(Antes Museo del Mamut) Destaca la galería gótica construida en la segunda mitad del S. XIII y primera del S. XIV con pied...
Rayvolt Bike calle Montcada1, antes era el antiguo Museo del Mamut.
Museo Europeo de Arte Moderno muy cerca del Museo Picasso, convirtiéndose en el primer museo de arte figurativo contemporá...
Palacio Berenguer d´Aguilar ubicado el Museu Picasso es la que tiene una de las más extensas colecciones de obras del sigl...
Palacio Berenguer d'Aguilar. El patio central data del s. XV, con escalera descubierta, galería de arcos apuntados y con m...
Palacio Berenguer d´Aguilar Montcada 1. Las ventanas de la fachada, muy esculturadas y de estilo renacentista, son del sig...
Palacio Berenguer d´Aguilar. Destaca arquitectónicamente el patio central del edificio.
Palau Berenguer d'Aguilar su autoría se atribuye a Marc Safont, el maestro que proyectó el patio del palacio de la General...
Palau Berenguer d´Aguilar. Museo Picasso. Tras la muerte de Sabartés en 1968, el propio Picasso donó una gran cantidad de ...
Palacio del Baró de Castellet Moncada 17, durante el siglo XV fue propiedad de la familia Girona, y en los siglos posterio...
Palau Baró de Castellet. La principal característica de este patio es que, a diferencia del resto, no tiene escalera exter...
Palau del Baró de Castellet. Palacio construido originariamente en el siglo XIII pero totalmente renovado a finales del si...
Palacio del Baró Castellet. Forma parte del museu Picasso.
Palau del Baró de Castellet. Se conservan unas caballerizas con un techo de vuelta, aguantado sobre un pilar de piedra. A ...
Palacio Meca Montcada 19. El palacio está documentado desde el 1349. El nombre le viene de la familia Meca, que era propie...
Palacio Meca. El edificio se estructura alrededor de un patio, el cual tiene una escalera descubierta que da acceso al pri...
Palacio Mauri Montcada 21, está fechado en el siglo XVIII, pero está edificada sobre estructuras mucho más antiguas, de la...
Palacio Mauri. Construcción que se articula alrededor de un patio. Forma parte del museu Picasso.
Palacio Finestres Montcada 23, presenta unas arcadas en la planta baja, añadidas durante una reforma del siglo XV y amplia...
Palacio Finestres el patio es el que conserva el carácter más medieval de todos, cosa que podemos afirmar por dos elemento...
Palacio Finestres Montcada 23. Presenta unas arcadas en la planta baja, añadidas durante una reforma del siglo XV y amplia...
Palacio de los Cervelló-Giudice. Calle Montcada 25, del Siglo XVI fue la residencia de la noble familia de los Cervelló ha...
Palacio de los Cervelló - Giudice calle Montcada 25. Tristemente, no se entiende por parte de las autoridades la dejadez d...
Palacio del Marqués de Lliò. Calle Montcada 12, se organiza arquitectónicamente alrededor de un patio central, desde el qu...
En 1705, vendieron la casa a la familia Mora, investida después con el marquesado de Llió, que ha dado nombre al palacio. ...
Palacio del Marqués de Lliò
Palau Nadal Calle Montcada 14. El portal principal, de tipo neoclásico, le fue añadido en el siglo XIX. Desde el año 2015 ...
Palacio Nadal calle Montcada 14. Construido probablemente durante el siglo XV, mezcla elementos renacentistas con otros ta...
L'Asil Bressol del Nen Jesús. Calle Montcada 18. Edificio del siglo XV, con elementos constructivos de finales del gótico ...
Tienda Ale-Hop. Calle Montcada 18.
Palacio Dalmases Montcada 20, data del siglo XVII y lo que vemos es fruto de la reforma de un edificio anterior gótico, co...
Calle Montcada. Nobles, burgueses y señores feudales eligieron la calle para vivir en ella. Y así fue como pasó a ser la c...
Los falsos palacios de la calle Montcada. El arquitecto e historiador Albert García Espuche demuestra con su estudio que l...
La Seca o la Fábrica de la Moneda. La mención más antigua que conocemos, fecha de 1350, y sabemos que al menos desde el 14...
Cerca de la iglesia de Santa María del Mar, hay una pequeña calle llamada carrer dels Mirallers. Definitivamente es una ge...
Casa de la calle Mirallers 9. Edificio de origen medieval con fachadas a las calles Mirallers, Rossic y Baños Viejos. Debi...
El barrio de la Ribera esta zona era uno de los barrios principales de la ciudad, llena de palacios y casas señoriales que...
Casa Gispert en 1851 ese año, Josep Gispert decidió abrir la Casa Gispert, a dos pasos de la iglesia de Santa María del Ma...
Por detrás de la iglesia de Santa María, se accede calle de las Caputxes. El nombre proviene de los talleres de confección...
Estas sencillas construcciones del siglo XVIII son una buena muestra de cómo se desarrolló el urbanismo en la ciudad. El c...
Voltes dels Encants i dels Pintors. La apertura de la Vía Layetana comportó la desaparición de un largo tramo de casas que...
Hay que tener en cuenta que en origen las vueltas fueron edificadas para albergar a los carpinteros y los boteros que trab...
Los pies prismáticos de piedra que sustentan el envigado de madera datan de finales del siglo XV y constituyen uno de los ...
El Barrio de la Ribera es uno de los barrios históricos con más carisma, donde se respira una cierta atmósfera bohemia. De...
Andar sin rumbo por las plazas y calles del Born y la Ribera transporta a la época medieval.
Entre la Barcelona medieval y la cultural, El Born y La Ribera se mueve en laberínticas calles con tradición artesana. Ent...
Caminar por sus calles es tener la mente abierta a la novedad, pero también dejarse llevarse por la historia, presente en ...
MANEL CANTOS PRESENTACIONS canventu@hotmail.com FIN
  2. 2. Centro de Cultura Francesca Bonnemaison. Es el sucesor del Instituto de Cultura y Biblioteca Popular de la Mujer, fundado el marzo de 1909 por Francesca Bonnemaison, que fue el primer centro en Europa dedicado exclusivamente a la formación cultural y laboral de las mujeres, en tiempos de la Mancomunidad de Catalunya​ En el portal de entrada se puede ver una inscripción con el nombre de la antigua institución, que ocupó el edificio en 1922 y fue suprimida después de la guerra civil.
  3. 3. Acabada la Guerra Civil, la Biblioteca (actualmente, pública y con el nombre de la fundadora) y todo el edificio fueron cedidos a la Diputación de Barcelona, que gestiona el centro desde el año 1941.​ Alojó el Instituto del Teatro hasta el año 2000, en que fue trasladado a la nueva sede dentro de la Ciutat del Teatre de Montjuic.
  4. 4. Biblioteca Francesca Bonnemaison. Con el lema "Toda mujer vale más cuando letra aprende", el objetivo de Francesca Bonnemaison iba más allá de las simples lecturas (las novelas eran una de las partes del fondo de la biblioteca que salía más en préstamo). Con cursos, conferencias y la bolsa de trabajo, quería que las mujeres, adquiriendo una mejor educación, pudieran ocupar profesiones que estaban reservadas a los hombres.
  5. 5. El vestíbulo del Espai Francesca Bonnemaison.
  6. 6. Casa dels Entremesos. La casa es en la actualidad, la sede de la Federación de Entidades de Cultura Popular y Tradicional de Barcelona Vieja, a la que el Ayuntamiento de la ciudad cedió, en 2009, este histórico edificio. Ocupa un caserón del siglo XVIII, que forma parte del Palacio Mercader.
  7. 7. La Casa dels Entremesos. Plaça de les Beates 2, dispone de 1.244 metros cuadrados de superficie útil, repartidos en cuatro plantas. La planta baja está destinada a la exposición permanente de la imaginería festiva.
  8. 8. En el interior del edificio sorprende las gruesa pared de piedra.
  9. 9. Palacio Mercader junto a la finca contigua sede del Círculo Artístico de San Lucas. El conjunto está catalogado como Bien Cultural de Interés Local.
  10. 10. Museo de Gigantes impresionante museo con más de 50 gigantes y otras emblemáticas figuras que toman parte en desfiles y actos públicos, constituidos por las que integran el bestiario, los enanos y los cabezones, además de los gigantes y otras figuras.
  11. 11. Los elementos que integran el Bestiario, con una gran carga simbólica, desde la del Águila de la ciudad hasta las más recientes incorporaciones como la Vibria, la Tarasca de Barcelona con cuerpo de tortuga y cabeza de felino humanizado y de genio cambiante, tan pronto lanza fuego y agua.
  12. 12. Pertenecen a las comparsas de los diferentes barrios parroquias e instituciones: Raval, Casa de la Caritat, Plaça Nova, Sant Pere, Pi, Sant Jaume, Sant Pere, Santa María del Mar, Casc Antic, Vallespir y Barceloneta, cada uno con sus nombres y su historia.
  13. 13. Entremeses era el número que recibían las representaciones que, desde el siglo XII, se realizaban en grandes fiestas y banquetas cortesanos, entre plato y plato, para entretener a los comensales. En estas representaciones participaban juglares y actores, que a menudo se valían de elementos figurados de madera, como muñecos antropomorfos, zoomorfos y seres fantásticos.
  14. 14. Barrio de la Ribera calles que recuerdan viejos oficios y gremios junto a una bella basílica y un mercado que resurge de sus cenizas. Símbolos de una ciudad milenaria.
  15. 15. La Calle Montcada. En el siglo XII se empezó a urbanizar y se convirtió en el principal y más ancho camino de acceso hacia el Born, donde recordemos se celebraban las justas entre caballeros. Su mayor esplendor lo vivió durante los siglos XIV y XV. Declarado Conjunto Monumental Histórico-artístico, magníficos ejemplos de la arquitectura gótica civil barcelonesa.
  16. 16. (Antes Museo del Mamut) Destaca la galería gótica construida en la segunda mitad del S. XIII y primera del S. XIV con piedra de Montjuïc situado en la calle Montcada 1, en plena zona museística del barrio de la Ribera.
  17. 17. Rayvolt Bike calle Montcada1, antes era el antiguo Museo del Mamut.
  18. 18. Museo Europeo de Arte Moderno muy cerca del Museo Picasso, convirtiéndose en el primer museo de arte figurativo contemporáneo de España.
  19. 19. Palacio Berenguer d´Aguilar ubicado el Museu Picasso es la que tiene una de las más extensas colecciones de obras del siglo XX del artista Pablo Picasso. Este es uno de los museos más populares y más visitados de la ciudad. El museo está ubicado en cinco palacios medievales contiguos en el calle Montcada.
  20. 20. Palacio Berenguer d'Aguilar. El patio central data del s. XV, con escalera descubierta, galería de arcos apuntados y con muestras de escultura de gótico flamígero. Artesonados góticos en el primer piso. El casal original es del s. XV, con profundas remodelaciones entre el XV y el XVIII.
  21. 21. Palacio Berenguer d´Aguilar Montcada 1. Las ventanas de la fachada, muy esculturadas y de estilo renacentista, son del siglo XVI. El edificio, construido probablemente sobre la residencia de Jaume Ses Fonts, un importante personaje de la vida barcelonesa del siglo XIII.
  22. 22. Palacio Berenguer d´Aguilar. Destaca arquitectónicamente el patio central del edificio.
  23. 23. Palau Berenguer d'Aguilar su autoría se atribuye a Marc Safont, el maestro que proyectó el patio del palacio de la Generalitat.
  24. 24. Palau Berenguer d´Aguilar. Museo Picasso. Tras la muerte de Sabartés en 1968, el propio Picasso donó una gran cantidad de elementos al museo, aproximadamente 1000 obras de su obra temprana. En la actualidad hay más de 3.500 obras que componen la colección permanente del museo lo que lo convierte quizás en la más completa del mundo.
  25. 25. Palacio del Baró de Castellet Moncada 17, durante el siglo XV fue propiedad de la familia Girona, y en los siglos posteriores fue cambiando de manos entre familias burguesas y aristócratas de Barcelona.
  26. 26. Palau Baró de Castellet. La principal característica de este patio es que, a diferencia del resto, no tiene escalera exterior.
  27. 27. Palau del Baró de Castellet. Palacio construido originariamente en el siglo XIII pero totalmente renovado a finales del siglo XVIII aunque conserva algunos restos más antiguos.
  28. 28. Palacio del Baró Castellet. Forma parte del museu Picasso.
  29. 29. Palau del Baró de Castellet. Se conservan unas caballerizas con un techo de vuelta, aguantado sobre un pilar de piedra. A la vez es un pasillo interior que conecta los cinco centros de los palacios medievales..
  30. 30. Palacio Meca Montcada 19. El palacio está documentado desde el 1349. El nombre le viene de la familia Meca, que era propietaria hacia finales del siglo XVII. En 1719 fue vendido a la familia Milans, es el palacio más grande de la calle y que es un ejemplo del estilo barroco de finales del siglo XVII y comienzos del XVIII.
  31. 31. Palacio Meca. El edificio se estructura alrededor de un patio, el cual tiene una escalera descubierta que da acceso al primer piso. El edificio fue reformado después de haber sido muy dañado durante el bombardeo de 1714. Forma parte del museu Picasso.
  32. 32. Palacio Mauri Montcada 21, está fechado en el siglo XVIII, pero está edificada sobre estructuras mucho más antiguas, de la época romana, cuando el espacio se encontraba ocupado en los suburbios de Barcino. La fachada conserva una pequeña celosía de madera sistema de cierre característico del s.XVIII, que es prácticamente la única que se conserva en Barcelona.
  33. 33. Palacio Mauri. Construcción que se articula alrededor de un patio. Forma parte del museu Picasso.
  34. 34. Palacio Finestres Montcada 23, presenta unas arcadas en la planta baja, añadidas durante una reforma del siglo XV y ampliadas en los siglos XVII –XVIII.
  35. 35. Palacio Finestres el patio es el que conserva el carácter más medieval de todos, cosa que podemos afirmar por dos elementos que se ven a simple vista: la escalera con baranda de piedra y las ventanas coronella. De la altura de los muros exteriores se deduce la existencia de una especie de torre de defensa que, más que con finalidad defensiva, fue levantada con la finalidad de mostrar el poder de sus propietarios. Forma parte del museu Picasso.
  36. 36. Palacio Finestres Montcada 23. Presenta unas arcadas en la planta baja, añadidas durante una reforma del siglo XV y ampliadas en los siglos XVII-XVIII. Ahora pasillo interior que conecta los cinco centros.
  37. 37. Palacio de los Cervelló-Giudice. Calle Montcada 25, del Siglo XVI fue la residencia de la noble familia de los Cervelló hasta el siglo XVIII construido alrededor de un magnífico patio interior presidido por una escalera cubierta llena de elementos, como columnas, capiteles y molduras renacentistas. Fue la residencia de la noble familia de los Cervelló hasta el siglo XVIII, cuando pasó a Giudice, una importante saga de comerciantes genoveses.
  38. 38. Palacio de los Cervelló - Giudice calle Montcada 25. Tristemente, no se entiende por parte de las autoridades la dejadez de algunos monumentos y los responsables de este palacio tendrá que invertir una buena suma de dinero para poner al día este edificio necesitado de una buena intervención para garantizar su supervivencia. Esta fachada ¿está incluido en el Plan especial de protección arquitectónico histórico de la ciudad de Barcelona ?.
  39. 39. Palacio del Marqués de Lliò. Calle Montcada 12, se organiza arquitectónicamente alrededor de un patio central, desde el que se accede a la primera planta por una escalera noble, como era habitual en los palacios de la época es de finales del siglo XIII.
  40. 40. En 1705, vendieron la casa a la familia Mora, investida después con el marquesado de Llió, que ha dado nombre al palacio. Se restauró entre 1965 y 1969, y durante muchos años fue la sede del Museo de la Indumentaria. Desde el año 2015 acoge el Museo de Culturas del Mundo conjuntamente con el vecino Palacio Nadal.
  41. 41. Palacio del Marqués de Lliò
  42. 42. Palau Nadal Calle Montcada 14. El portal principal, de tipo neoclásico, le fue añadido en el siglo XIX. Desde el año 2015 acoge el Museo de Culturas del Mundo conjuntamente con el vecino Palacio de los Marqueses de Llió.
  43. 43. Palacio Nadal calle Montcada 14. Construido probablemente durante el siglo XV, mezcla elementos renacentistas con otros tardo-góticos.
  44. 44. L'Asil Bressol del Nen Jesús. Calle Montcada 18. Edificio del siglo XV, con elementos constructivos de finales del gótico y renacentistas. Consta de una fachada sencilla, con portales adintelados.
  45. 45. Tienda Ale-Hop. Calle Montcada 18.
  46. 46. Palacio Dalmases Montcada 20, data del siglo XVII y lo que vemos es fruto de la reforma de un edificio anterior gótico, con sus arcos rampantes de retorcidas columnas salomónicas
  47. 47. Calle Montcada. Nobles, burgueses y señores feudales eligieron la calle para vivir en ella. Y así fue como pasó a ser la calle con mayor cantidad de palacios por metro cuadrado. Edificios medievales, renacentistas e incluso barrocos dejan vislumbrar bellísimos patios a través de sus portalones, con escalinatas que llevaban a la zona más noble de cada casa.
  48. 48. Los falsos palacios de la calle Montcada. El arquitecto e historiador Albert García Espuche demuestra con su estudio que lo que hoy, locales y visitantes, contemplan con admiración en la calle Montcada no son palacios, sino casas grandes, agrandadas a lo largo de los siglos. Aún añade otro dato: La calle Montcada era muy céntrica, vía de comunicación del comercio de la ciudad, no es lógico que allí viviera la nobleza de la ciudad. El autor documenta que sí vivía allí gente acomodada, pero eran las ramas secundarias de las familias nobles. Si queremos hablar de dos lugares principales desde el punto de vista de la ‘jerarquía de la representatividad’, hay que hacerlo de la calle Ample-plaza de Framenors (Colón) y de la plaza de Santa Anna-calle Portaferrissa.”
  49. 49. La Seca o la Fábrica de la Moneda. La mención más antigua que conocemos, fecha de 1350, y sabemos que al menos desde el 1441 esta instalación industrial ya se encontraba entre las actuales calles de los Flassaders, de las Moscas y de la Seca, donde permanecerá, con varias interrupciones, hasta su cierre en el siglo XIX.
  50. 50. Cerca de la iglesia de Santa María del Mar, hay una pequeña calle llamada carrer dels Mirallers. Definitivamente es una gema escondida. En la calle dels Mirallers, donde estaban situados los que hacían los espejos. En el número 7 de la calle estaba la casa de la oración, el lugar en el que se practicaban exorcismos, entre los que participaban estaba nuestro gran poeta Mn. Cinto Verdaguer.
  51. 51. Casa de la calle Mirallers 9. Edificio de origen medieval con fachadas a las calles Mirallers, Rossic y Baños Viejos. Debió ser reconstruido o reformado durante los siglos XVII-XVIII, manteniendo la estructura y algunos elementos anteriores.
  52. 52. El barrio de la Ribera esta zona era uno de los barrios principales de la ciudad, llena de palacios y casas señoriales que construyeron los mercaderes adinerados.
  53. 53. Casa Gispert en 1851 ese año, Josep Gispert decidió abrir la Casa Gispert, a dos pasos de la iglesia de Santa María del Mar, en pleno corazón del barrio del Born. Es como si el tiempo se hubiera detenido en este lugar: el mismo horno de leña (único en Europa).
  54. 54. Por detrás de la iglesia de Santa María, se accede calle de las Caputxes. El nombre proviene de los talleres de confección de capuchas, Son característicos los edificios que configuran un paso cubierto sobre la calle con dobles arcadas, los porches sostenidos por columnas góticas. El elemento más interesante es el envigado de madera sobre un arco de medio punto sobre impostas y un arco carpanel rebajado. El origen medieval se manifiesta también en la estructura irregular de la fachada, con un cuerpo sobresalido que muestra la viga de madera apoyada sobre una columna de piedra octogonal.
  55. 55. Estas sencillas construcciones del siglo XVIII son una buena muestra de cómo se desarrolló el urbanismo en la ciudad. El crecimiento de Barcelona, limitado por murallas, hizo que se tuviera que construir de forma vertical.
  56. 56. Voltes dels Encants i dels Pintors. La apertura de la Vía Layetana comportó la desaparición de un largo tramo de casas que, aunque reformadas durante el siglo XIX, mantenían los porches medievales. De estos sólo queda una pequeña muestra en una plazoleta de la calle Consolat de Mar, restaurada en 1995-96. En este escondido rincón se encuentran, en ángulo recto, los antiguos porches del siglo XV y con los porches neoclásicos de un edificio de mediados del siglo XIX.
  57. 57. Hay que tener en cuenta que en origen las vueltas fueron edificadas para albergar a los carpinteros y los boteros que trabajaban en los astilleros. Por eso durante el siglo XIV y XV en un rincón justo delante de la Lonja (Llotja) la sala gótica para transacciones comerciales conservada dentro de la antigua de Bolsa de Barcelona queda en pie una pequeña parte de la plaza porticada que durante un largo período de la historia de la ciudad ejerció la función de mercado. Esta documentado que desde 1392 menestrales y comerciantes del barrio de la Ribera exhibían sus mercancías a salvo de las vueltas o porches.
  58. 58. Los pies prismáticos de piedra que sustentan el envigado de madera datan de finales del siglo XV y constituyen uno de los vestigios más antiguos de edificios residenciales de la época medieval que hay en Barcelona. El mercado de los encantes viejos de la plaza de las Glòries estaba ubicado originalmente en la calle Consolat de Mar, en el barrio de la Ribera, y que es el resultado de la evolución de uno de los mercados más antiguos que se conocen en Europa.
  59. 59. El Barrio de la Ribera es uno de los barrios históricos con más carisma, donde se respira una cierta atmósfera bohemia. De tradición marinera, vivió su máximo esplendor en la época medieval con el comercio marítimo. Mercaderes, navieros, armadores y artesanos de la ciudad hicieron de este barrio el emblema de su pujanza. El ejemplo más claro se puede encontrar con la Iglesia de Santa María del Mar, auténtica catedral del barrio y de la Barcelona medieval. Construida en el siglo XIV por Berenguer de Montagut y Ramón Despuig, es una de las mejores representaciones del gótico catalán. Sólo tardaron cincuenta y cuatro años en construirla sin la ayuda de las clases poderosas.
  60. 60. Andar sin rumbo por las plazas y calles del Born y la Ribera transporta a la época medieval.
  61. 61. Entre la Barcelona medieval y la cultural, El Born y La Ribera se mueve en laberínticas calles con tradición artesana. Entre palacios, templos y lugares dedicados al comercio, moda y bares han abierto un espacio creativo donde confluyen tendencias.
  62. 62. Caminar por sus calles es tener la mente abierta a la novedad, pero también dejarse llevarse por la historia, presente en todas partes.
  63. 63. MANEL CANTOS PRESENTACIONS canventu@hotmail.com FIN

×