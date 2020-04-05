BARCELONA - SAGRADA FAMILIA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BARCELONA LA SAGRADA FAMILIA MANEL CANTOS PRESENTACIONS canventu@hotmail.com
Cuando se comenzaron las obras del templo, en 1882, los peones y los obreros trabajaban de forma muy rudimentaria y Gaudí ...
Los talleres originales de maquetas. Las impresoras de 3D de gran utilidad para la elaboración de las mismas.
Maqueta polifunicular diseñada por Gaudí.
El Templo en construcción, bajo la supervisión del director y coordinador de obras Jordi Faulí, se trabaja de acuerdo con ...
Prácticamente estado actual de las obras «La obra de la Sagrada Familia va lentamente, porque mi Cliente no tiene prisa». ...
La Sagrada Familia acabada…. virtualmente.
El Temple de la Sagrada Familia. cuando esté terminado, dispondrá de 18 torres: cuatro en cada una de las tres entradas-po...
En julio de 1936, a raíz del levantamiento militar y la Guerra civil española, unos revolucionarios incendian la cripta, q...
Simbología jhs (jesucrist) La Façana del Naixement.Les Escoles para los hijos de los trabajadores de la obra.
Año 1882 inicio de las obras del templo.
La Façana de la Passiò. El ciclo escultórico de la pasión está instalado en tres niveles, siguiendo un orden ascendente en...
Gaudí describía su concepción de la Fachada de la Pasión de la siguiente manera: “alguien encontrará esta puerta demasiado...
Contiene las escenas de la última noche de Jesús antes de la crucifixión. La última Cena presenta a Jesús con los doce apó...
El beso de judas las figuras están toscamente talladas para sugerir una visión nocturna; detrás de judas se sitúa la serpi...
Juicio de Jesús Poncio Pilatos lavándose las manos. Las negaciones de Pedro envuelto en una sábana, símbolo de cobardía.
En Ecce Homo Jesús es presentado con la corona de espinas; junto a la escena hay una columna con el águila romana y la ins...
Soldados jugando a los dados las vestiduras de Jesús.
El soldado Longino el general romano que clavó una lanza a Jesús. Columna de la flagelación que sustituye la cruz inicialm...
Calvario de Jesús aparece en primer lugar las tres Marías y Simón de Cirene, en que éste ayuda con la cruz a Jesús, rodead...
La figura de Gaudí junto a los soldados. Verónica sin rostro y el manto sagrado. Gaudí Jesús camino del Calvario encima: L...
La Crucifixión. Escenas de la Pasión; Cristo en la cruz. Subirachs consigue crear un extraordinario ambiente dramático. Un...
Las tres Marías la Virgen, María Magdalena y María de Cleofás, asisten desoladas. El entierro de Jesús figuran José de Ari...
En el puente que une las dos torres centrales, está suspendida la imagen de la Ascensión de Jesús al reino de los cielos, ...
Interior del templo. Forman un espacio orgánico que semeja un bosque.
interior del templo. Gaudí evolucionó de un primer proyecto gótico hacia un estilo personal, orgánico, inspirado en las fo...
Para librarse de los contrafuertes góticos, ideó el uso de columnas en forma de tronco de árbol.
Las bóvedas de las naves están formadas por cúpulas hiperbólicas ligeras prefabricadas y modulares que simplifican extraor...
La variedad que permiten los sistemas de hiperboloides cóncavos y convexos hacen un efecto de superficie estrellada que pe...
Convierte el interior de las naves del templo en un espacio orgánico que semeja un «Bosque dentro de la iglesia».
El interior del templo forman esculturas con notables combinaciones decorativas.
Las columnas del interior tienen variada simbología las cuatro del crucero van dedicadas a los evangelistas.
Las doce columnas que rodean el crucero a los apóstoles (San Pedro y San Pablo al lado del altar), y el resto a los obispa...
En el crucero, las columnas hacer referencia al resto de España (Mallorca, Valencia, Zaragoza, Granada, Burgos, Sevilla, V...
Baldaquino del altar central, con la figura de Cristo crucificado y parte del Órgano.
En la nave central y en las laterales los cinco continentes; cada columna lleva los santos patronos de cada diócesis.
El templo cuenta con un total de 36 columnas, que oscilarán entre 11,10 y 22,20 metros de altura, con bases de polígonos e...
Escalera interior del templo.
Estatua de Sant Jordi obra del escultor Josep María Subirachs.
Los materiales de construcción extraída en las pedreras de Montjuic son piedras de granito o basalto.
Los Ventanales el dibujo de los ventanales fue evolucionando en varías fases, desde el neogótico inicial hasta los dibujos...
Ventanas ojivales y frontones trilobulados, en los muros exteriores ventanales neogóticos, rosetones, elipses, ventanas lo...
Los colores se filtran incluso hasta los pilares de la nave central.
Pila de Agua bendita. Confesionario.
La Façana del Naixament donde se narran los principales acontecimientos en la faceta más humana y familiar de Jesús.
Portal de la Fe. Presentación de Jesús en el templo. Desposorios de María y José.
Pórtico de la Esperanza. Pórtico de la Caridad. Coronación de la Virgen del escultor Llorenç Matamala i Piñol. El Nacimien...
Ángeles trompeteros del escultor Llorenç Matamala i Piñol. El Nacimiento sobre una columna con la genealogía de Jesús.
Trabajos del escultor Jaume Busquets: Grupo central del pesebre, Jesús y María. El Niño Jesús flanqueado por Juan Bautista...
Adoración de los Reyes del escultor Joaquim Ros i Bofarull.
Pastores adorando en el nacimiento de Jesús del escultor Joaquim Ros i Bofarull.
En el exterior del templo formas escultóricas que simbolizan la montaña de Montserrat «el Cavall Bernat». El Árbol de la V...
Las torres del Nacimiento y la Pasión parecen cobrar vida al paso de la gente y sus miradas, da la sensación de que nos si...
Toda la longitud de los campanarios está abierta por medio de una especie de persianas de piedra que permitirán la difusió...
Las torres tienen perfil parabólico y disponen de unas escaleras helicoidales (de Caracol) que dejan la parte central huec...
El basamento de los muros tiene una altura de cuatro metros encima de los cuales empieza la primera serie de ventanales co...
Vista desde la Avenida Gaudí. Los muros exteriores de la Sagrada Familia sólo han de soportar su propio peso, puesto que e...
Los muros están completamente perforados por rosetones, ojivas, ventanales y otras aperturas lo que aligera extraordinaria...
Los frontones de estos ventanales están coronados por símbolos eucarísticos.
La naturaleza siempre presente en la parte alta animales y peces.
Las ventanas acaban en un frontón, el vértice que está coronado por una cesta de frutas (manzanas, higos, limones, melocot...
Detrás del altar mayor de la Sagrada Familia, la silueta de la Sacristía que será la más grande de Barcelona con 400 m. cu...
La Sacristía La cubierta en forma de cúpula de doce caras y se sitúan en los ángulos del claustro por detrás del crucero. ...
Los cimborios, que se levantan a una altura de veinte metros por encima de la nave central.
Vistas exteriores en la parte alta desde las torres.
Ubicado en el centro de Barcelona, el templo ha estado siempre en las manos de Dios y en la voluntad del pueblo, así lo se...
la Sagrada Familia, el templo símbolo de Barcelona que llenó casi toda la vida de Gaudí hasta su muerte es una obra induda...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BARCELONA - SAGRADA FAMILIA

41 views

Published on

.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

BARCELONA - SAGRADA FAMILIA

  1. 1. BARCELONA LA SAGRADA FAMILIA MANEL CANTOS PRESENTACIONS canventu@hotmail.com
  2. 2. Cuando se comenzaron las obras del templo, en 1882, los peones y los obreros trabajaban de forma muy rudimentaria y Gaudí asumió la dirección de las obras, consciente de que eran complejas y difíciles, intentó aprovechar todas las ventajas de la técnica de su tiempo. así y entre otros, hizo construir vías con vagonetas para el transporte de los materiales, fabricar grúas para levantar los pesos y situar los talleres a pie de obra para facilitar el trabajo. Hoy, la construcción del templo sigue la idea original de Gaudí y como hizo el arquitecto, se aplican aquellas mejoras técnicas que permiten construir de una manera más segura, más cómoda y más rápida. ya hace tiempo que las viejas vagonetas dejaron paso a potentes grúas mecánicas, que las antiguas herramientas manuales se han reemplazado por precisas máquinas eléctricas y que los materiales se han mejorado para asegurar una excelente calidad en el proceso constructivo y su resultado final.
  3. 3. Los talleres originales de maquetas. Las impresoras de 3D de gran utilidad para la elaboración de las mismas.
  4. 4. Maqueta polifunicular diseñada por Gaudí.
  5. 5. El Templo en construcción, bajo la supervisión del director y coordinador de obras Jordi Faulí, se trabaja de acuerdo con las directrices de su creador. La Sagrada Familia es un templo excepcional, tanto en lo que al origen y fundación se refiere, como a los propósitos. Es una iglesia concebida en el siglo XIX que parte de los esquemas tradicionales de las catedrales medievales, que Gaudí modificó introduciendo nuevas soluciones constructivas basadas en la geometría reglada y de doble giro; y que posteriormente enriqueció con elementos escultóricos que aluden explícitamente al misterio cristiano.
  6. 6. Prácticamente estado actual de las obras «La obra de la Sagrada Familia va lentamente, porque mi Cliente no tiene prisa». Antoni Gaudí.
  7. 7. La Sagrada Familia acabada…. virtualmente.
  8. 8. El Temple de la Sagrada Familia. cuando esté terminado, dispondrá de 18 torres: cuatro en cada una de las tres entradas-portales a modo de cúpulas, se dispondrá un sistema de seis torres, con la torre Cimborio central, dedicada a Jesús, de 172 metros de altura, otras cuatro alrededor de ésta, dedicadas a los evangelistas, y un segundo cimborio dedicado a la Virgen. Mucha gente se pregunta cuando se terminará la Sagrada Familia de Barcelona, es una pregunta muy común pero que tiene una respuesta muy difícil, nadie sabe a ciencia cierta cuando se terminará esta majestuosa obra de arte, y se estima que será para 2026 cuando la gran obra del catalán esté totalmente terminada, exactamente 100 años después de que fuera atropellado por un tranvía.
  9. 9. En julio de 1936, a raíz del levantamiento militar y la Guerra civil española, unos revolucionarios incendian la cripta, queman las escuelas de la Sagrada Familia, en aquellos momentos, se pierden los planos, los dibujos y las fotografías originales, y algunas de sus maquetas de yeso a escala queda hechas añicos, pero hay que resaltar que pese a aquellos actos vandálicos, la construcción del tiempo no se ha detenido y siempre se ha respetado la voluntad de la idea original del arquitecto.
  10. 10. Simbología jhs (jesucrist) La Façana del Naixement.Les Escoles para los hijos de los trabajadores de la obra.
  11. 11. Año 1882 inicio de las obras del templo.
  12. 12. La Façana de la Passiò. El ciclo escultórico de la pasión está instalado en tres niveles, siguiendo un orden ascendente en forma de S, donde se suceden de forma cronológica los hechos acontecidos durante el Calvario de Jesús.
  13. 13. Gaudí describía su concepción de la Fachada de la Pasión de la siguiente manera: “alguien encontrará esta puerta demasiado extravagante; pero yo querría que haga miedo, y para conseguirlo no ahorraré el claroscuro, todo lo que resulte de más tétrico efecto. es más, estoy dispuesto a sacrificar la misma construcción, a romper arcos y a cortar columnas para dar idea. El pórtico de la fachada de la Passió con sus 18 columnas de granito que sostienen 36 prismas hexagonales. La mayor parte de las esculturas de esta fachada son obra de Josep Mª. Subirachs.
  14. 14. Contiene las escenas de la última noche de Jesús antes de la crucifixión. La última Cena presenta a Jesús con los doce apóstoles, en el momento en que judas le traicionará; figura la inscripción lo que vas a hacer, hazlo deprisa.
  15. 15. El beso de judas las figuras están toscamente talladas para sugerir una visión nocturna; detrás de judas se sitúa la serpiente que simboliza el demonio y la última cena.
  16. 16. Juicio de Jesús Poncio Pilatos lavándose las manos. Las negaciones de Pedro envuelto en una sábana, símbolo de cobardía.
  17. 17. En Ecce Homo Jesús es presentado con la corona de espinas; junto a la escena hay una columna con el águila romana y la inscripción tiberio, emperador de Roma. Los cascos de los romanos son una evocación de Subirachs a las chimeneas de la casa Milá.
  18. 18. Soldados jugando a los dados las vestiduras de Jesús.
  19. 19. El soldado Longino el general romano que clavó una lanza a Jesús. Columna de la flagelación que sustituye la cruz inicialmente prevista por Gaudí; por ello, dividió la columna en cuatro bloques, simbolizando las cuatro partes de la cruz.
  20. 20. Calvario de Jesús aparece en primer lugar las tres Marías y Simón de Cirene, en que éste ayuda con la cruz a Jesús, rodeado por la virgen, María Magdalena y María de Cleofás. La Verónica muestra el rostro de Jesús marcado en negativo en la tela de la mujer que le limpió el sudor.
  21. 21. La figura de Gaudí junto a los soldados. Verónica sin rostro y el manto sagrado. Gaudí Jesús camino del Calvario encima: La Crucifixión.
  22. 22. La Crucifixión. Escenas de la Pasión; Cristo en la cruz. Subirachs consigue crear un extraordinario ambiente dramático. Una cruz en forma horizontal y clavada en la pared, por lo que Cristo cuelga del aire.
  23. 23. Las tres Marías la Virgen, María Magdalena y María de Cleofás, asisten desoladas. El entierro de Jesús figuran José de Arimatea y Nicodemo (Nicodemo es un autorretrato del escultor Subirachs) depositando el cuerpo de Jesús en el sepulcro, junto a la Virgen María.
  24. 24. En el puente que une las dos torres centrales, está suspendida la imagen de la Ascensión de Jesús al reino de los cielos, que representa el triunfo de Cristo. Es una escultura en bronce, de más de dos mil kilogramos de peso y situada a más de 60 metros de altura.
  25. 25. Interior del templo. Forman un espacio orgánico que semeja un bosque.
  26. 26. interior del templo. Gaudí evolucionó de un primer proyecto gótico hacia un estilo personal, orgánico, inspirado en las formas de la naturaleza.
  27. 27. Para librarse de los contrafuertes góticos, ideó el uso de columnas en forma de tronco de árbol.
  28. 28. Las bóvedas de las naves están formadas por cúpulas hiperbólicas ligeras prefabricadas y modulares que simplifican extraordinariamente la construcción.
  29. 29. La variedad que permiten los sistemas de hiperboloides cóncavos y convexos hacen un efecto de superficie estrellada que permite intercalar puntos dispersos de luz.
  30. 30. Convierte el interior de las naves del templo en un espacio orgánico que semeja un «Bosque dentro de la iglesia».
  31. 31. El interior del templo forman esculturas con notables combinaciones decorativas.
  32. 32. Las columnas del interior tienen variada simbología las cuatro del crucero van dedicadas a los evangelistas.
  33. 33. Las doce columnas que rodean el crucero a los apóstoles (San Pedro y San Pablo al lado del altar), y el resto a los obispados continuadores de la obra apostólica: los de Catalunya (Barcelona, Tarragona, Lleida, Girona, Vic, Urgel, Solsona. Altar central.
  34. 34. En el crucero, las columnas hacer referencia al resto de España (Mallorca, Valencia, Zaragoza, Granada, Burgos, Sevilla, Valladolid, Toledo y Santiago).
  35. 35. Baldaquino del altar central, con la figura de Cristo crucificado y parte del Órgano.
  36. 36. En la nave central y en las laterales los cinco continentes; cada columna lleva los santos patronos de cada diócesis.
  37. 37. El templo cuenta con un total de 36 columnas, que oscilarán entre 11,10 y 22,20 metros de altura, con bases de polígonos estrellados de varios lados según su ubicación: 6 (naves laterales), 8 (nave central), 10 (torres de los Evangelistas), 12 (torre de Jesús).
  38. 38. Escalera interior del templo.
  39. 39. Estatua de Sant Jordi obra del escultor Josep María Subirachs.
  40. 40. Los materiales de construcción extraída en las pedreras de Montjuic son piedras de granito o basalto.
  41. 41. Los Ventanales el dibujo de los ventanales fue evolucionando en varías fases, desde el neogótico inicial hasta los dibujos elipsoidales con variantes diversas este conjunto de dibujos se puede observar en muchas de las partes del edificio.
  42. 42. Ventanas ojivales y frontones trilobulados, en los muros exteriores ventanales neogóticos, rosetones, elipses, ventanas longitudinales, redondas, etc.
  43. 43. Los colores se filtran incluso hasta los pilares de la nave central.
  44. 44. Pila de Agua bendita. Confesionario.
  45. 45. La Façana del Naixament donde se narran los principales acontecimientos en la faceta más humana y familiar de Jesús.
  46. 46. Portal de la Fe. Presentación de Jesús en el templo. Desposorios de María y José.
  47. 47. Pórtico de la Esperanza. Pórtico de la Caridad. Coronación de la Virgen del escultor Llorenç Matamala i Piñol. El Nacimiento de Jesús.
  48. 48. Ángeles trompeteros del escultor Llorenç Matamala i Piñol. El Nacimiento sobre una columna con la genealogía de Jesús.
  49. 49. Trabajos del escultor Jaume Busquets: Grupo central del pesebre, Jesús y María. El Niño Jesús flanqueado por Juan Bautista y Zacarías.
  50. 50. Adoración de los Reyes del escultor Joaquim Ros i Bofarull.
  51. 51. Pastores adorando en el nacimiento de Jesús del escultor Joaquim Ros i Bofarull.
  52. 52. En el exterior del templo formas escultóricas que simbolizan la montaña de Montserrat «el Cavall Bernat». El Árbol de la Vida, que da morada a múltiples palomas. En su extremo superior y rematando el portal.
  53. 53. Las torres del Nacimiento y la Pasión parecen cobrar vida al paso de la gente y sus miradas, da la sensación de que nos siguen como si tuviesen vida, esas figuras estilizadas que parecen elevarse al cielo. Gaudí para poder tener una idea de cómo sonarían sus campanas, llegó a estudiar canto gregoriano para reproducir los acordes de las notas musicales.
  54. 54. Toda la longitud de los campanarios está abierta por medio de una especie de persianas de piedra que permitirán la difusión del sonido de las campanas tubulares previstas.
  55. 55. Las torres tienen perfil parabólico y disponen de unas escaleras helicoidales (de Caracol) que dejan la parte central hueca para situar unas campanas tubulares dispuestas como carrillón.
  56. 56. El basamento de los muros tiene una altura de cuatro metros encima de los cuales empieza la primera serie de ventanales con una altura de veinte metros. por encima de estos, una segunda serie de ventanales con una altura de diez metros, se levantan hasta las bóvedas de la nave central.
  57. 57. Vista desde la Avenida Gaudí. Los muros exteriores de la Sagrada Familia sólo han de soportar su propio peso, puesto que el peso y empuje de las bóvedas se transmiten al suelo a través de las columnas interiores.
  58. 58. Los muros están completamente perforados por rosetones, ojivas, ventanales y otras aperturas lo que aligera extraordinariamente el peso.
  59. 59. Los frontones de estos ventanales están coronados por símbolos eucarísticos.
  60. 60. La naturaleza siempre presente en la parte alta animales y peces.
  61. 61. Las ventanas acaban en un frontón, el vértice que está coronado por una cesta de frutas (manzanas, higos, limones, melocotones, almendras, prunas, mangranas y nísperos), simbolizan la lluvia de frutos del Espíritu Santo que cae encima de los hombres.
  62. 62. Detrás del altar mayor de la Sagrada Familia, la silueta de la Sacristía que será la más grande de Barcelona con 400 m. cuadrados en su planta baja y con seis pisos que suman 40 metros de altura coronados con una cúpula que conjuntara armónicamente con la serie de frontones, pináculos y linternas que forman parte del ábside que tendrán a su lado.
  63. 63. La Sacristía La cubierta en forma de cúpula de doce caras y se sitúan en los ángulos del claustro por detrás del crucero. La cúpula constará de cuatro niveles y estará toda ella perforada por ventanas triangulares, a fin de asegurar una buena iluminación. Todo el sistema de bóvedas que cubrirá los diferentes niveles, se hace a base de paraboloides hiperbólicos e hiperboloides.
  64. 64. Los cimborios, que se levantan a una altura de veinte metros por encima de la nave central.
  65. 65. Vistas exteriores en la parte alta desde las torres.
  66. 66. Ubicado en el centro de Barcelona, el templo ha estado siempre en las manos de Dios y en la voluntad del pueblo, así lo señaló Gaudí, un referente de la cultura catalana y de la arquitectura del mundo. Es en Barcelona donde se concentra la mayor parte de su obra arquitectónica.
  67. 67. la Sagrada Familia, el templo símbolo de Barcelona que llenó casi toda la vida de Gaudí hasta su muerte es una obra indudablemente hermosa e inimaginable si no se la ha visto de cerca. Si alguna persona le preguntaba cuándo la terminaría el respondía “los tiempos de Dios, no son los tiempos de los hombres” y murió pobre y atropellado miserablemente por un tranvía, sin ver lo que hubiera sido su obra soñada. (Vista desde la torre de la Pasiò). MANEL CANTOS PRESENTACIONS canventu@hotmail.com FI - FIN

×