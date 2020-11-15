Successfully reported this slideshow.
MANEL CANTOS PRESENTACIONS canventu@hotmail.com BALUARTES Y MURALLAS DE LA BARCELONA MEDIEVAL
La Muralla medieval fue la construcción defensiva de la ciudad de Barcelona entre los siglos XII y XIX, el perímetro total...
Portal de Santa Madrona es el único portal que se conserva de la antigua muralla medieval de la ciudad. Su construcción fu...
Portal de Santa Madrona. El lugar se encuentra en el punto fronterizo que conforman los barrios del Raval y del Poble Sec,...
Portal de Santa Madrona es el único bastión que permanece en pie de los que formaron la defensa amurallada de Barcelona. E...
Portal de Santa Madrona.
Santa Madrona es la copatrona de Barcelona. Cuenta la leyenda que unos marineros franceses transportaban por mar sus resto...
Reducto defensivo y fortificado que se solía situar en las esquinas de las murallas de las ciudades. Sobre los mismos se d...
Por aquel entonces todo el litoral barcelonés era propenso a ser atacados por corsarios. También sirvieron estas murallas ...
En el contexto del feudalismo medieval, Barcelona gozó de unos notables privilegios, concedidos primero por los reyes fran...
Tras unas complejas negociaciones con el rey, el Consejo de Ciento aceptó cambiar el trazado y ampliar el perímetro de las...
El baluarte fue construido entre 1775 y 1776 como punto principal de defensa de las Atarazanas (situadas justo al lado) qu...
En la Baja Edad Media, el Condado de Barcelona inició una independencia cada vez mayor del imperio de Carlomagno y comenzó...
Barcelona comenzó una larga etapa de prosperidad durante el reinado de Carlomagno, gracias a su liderazgo en el ámbito del...
Desde el siglo XIII, Barcelona gozó de un período de gran esplendor económico, social y cultural, motivado por la expansió...
La antigua fortificación medieval que rodeaba Barcelona y que construida entre los siglos XIII y XIV, fue ampliada y modif...
El continuo crecimiento urbanístico propició una nueva prolongación del recinto amurallado, con la construcción de la mura...
La Ciudadela. Ocupa los terrenos de la ciudadela militar construida por Felipe V para dominar la ciudad tras la guerra de ...
El año 2005 se descubrieron los restos del antiguo portal medieval de Sant Daniel, uno de los accesos de la muralla mediev...
El baluarte Santa Clara fue derribado después del sitio de 1714 a causa de la construcción de la Ciudadela, que acabó derr...
Centro Deportivo Municipal del parque de la Ciudadela. En la piscina podemos contemplar una parte del baluarte de la antig...
Iglesia de sant Pere de les Puelles es heredera del monasterio benedictino del mismo nombre levantado el siglo X, Lluís el...
El convento de san Agustín se establecieron en 1309, en 1750 pasó a utilizarse como cuartel siendo dependencias militares ...
Mercado Santa Caterina. Totalmente renovado en 2005 por los arquitectos Enric Miralles y Benedetta Tagliabue, en su recons...
El Mercado del Borne Después de la derrota, el 1 de junio de 1715, se dio la orden de construcción de la Ciudadela. Durant...
En Febrero de 2002, Mientras se realizaban unas obras en el Mercado del Born para instalar en el edificio la Biblioteca Pr...
La iglesia de Santa María del Mar conocida como la Catedral del Mar, de estilo gótico, se empezó a construir en 1329. El F...
La Muralla del Mar y el Baluarte del Migdia ubicado detrás de la estación de Francia, también hay vestigios en el Born y e...
La Muralla de Mar se empezaron a construir durante el siglo XVI. El Baluarte de Mediodía. Esta ampliación de la muralla de...
El Baluarte de Mediodía ​​durante la Guerra de Sucesión Española, el baluarte se convirtió en uno de los escenarios más vi...
Durante el siglo XVI se reconstruyó todo este tramo de muralla. Entonces se decidió cerrar completamente el frente marítim...
Portal de Sant Pau. El año 1374 se acordó ampliar la muralla del Raval para incluir las Drassanes. Con esta ampliación el ...
En el Mercado de San Antonio se han puesto al descubierto los restos del Baluarte de San Antonio y su sistema defensivo, e...
Baluarte de San Antonio. En 1377 Los trabajos continuaron y la documentación indica que en el año 1389 el recinto se había...
Portal de San Antonio. Era uno de los accesos principales de la ciudad. El portal estaba flanqueado por dos grandes torres...
El portal de San Antonio este acceso era puerta triunfal de la ciudad de Barcelona, puerta por donde entraban reyes, prínc...
El Baluarte o Portal de San Antonio es uno de los baluartes que tuvo la muralla medieval, hasta que el conjunto de las mur...
En 1260 se construyó una muralla desde San Pedro de las Puellas hasta las Atarazanas, cara al mar. El nuevo tramo era de 5...
Portal de Tallers. La construcción de este portal, situado en el extremo de la calle Talleres, se decidió en 1368, y en 13...
Ahora ya no es visible el Portal de Tallers, pero durante mucho tiempo, sí estuvo precisamente allí, fijando y marcando de...
Portal de Sant Sever. El 1368 el Consejo de Ciento decidió fortificar el Raval. Unos cuantos años más tarde se amplió el t...
Portal de Sant Sever. Actualmente se pueden ver los restos de la torre desde el ascensor que comunica la calle con las est...
Estas fotografías procuran evocar un mundo ya desaparecido pero aún rastreable y en cierta manera todavía presente en la g...
Portal de los Orbs o del Ángel. Las primeras noticias que documentan el Portal de los Orbs son de 1343. A partir de 1364 s...
Portal de Juncales. La primera noticia conocida del Portal de Jonqueres es de 1276. Entre 1364 y 1366 y más adelante en 13...
Portal de Santa Ana. Hay varios documentos de la segunda mitad del siglo XIII que hablan de la existencia de portales junt...
Fuente de Santa Ana. Portal de l’Àngel, la fuente de Santa Ana es la más antigua de Barcelona desde 1356 En sus inicios se...
En las cerámicas de Juan Bautista Guivernau que se instalaron en la fuente en 1959 encontramos un texto de Pere Voltes que...
Con motivo de la construcción del Palau Moja se derribaron las torres y parte de la muralla de Portaferrisa que continuó d...
Cruzar las puertas del Palau Moja significa descubrir cómo vivía la alta burguesía de Barcelona en los siglos XVIII y XIX....
A finales del siglo XIII, en tiempo de Pedro el Grande, se construyó la segunda muralla de la ciudad que recorría el actua...
Mercado de la Boqueria. En el acceso principal hay un arco modernista de 1913 del arquitecto A. de Falguera. Es un portal ...
Mercado de la Boqueria. Tiene una superficie de 2583 m² con más 300 puestos ofreciendo una gran variedad de productos loca...
El pavimento Miró es un mosaico situado en la plaza de la Boquería (del Pla de l ´Ós). Fue creado en 1976 por Joan Miró.
Portal de Trentaclaus. También era conocido como Portal de los Ollers. En esta zona de la ciudad trabajaban los maestros a...
Portal de Trencaclaus lo poco que queda visible, esta en la entrada de un pàrquing.
Portal de Framenors. Cerraba el tramo de la muralla de la Rambla y tenía este nombre porque a toca estaba el convento de l...
Portal de Framenors. Situado en el final de la Rambla y el paseo de Colón.
Existen abundantes restos escondidos y diseminados por la ciudad. Quizás el más sorprendente es el que se encuentra en el ...
La sala de espectáculos eróticos Bagdad conserva un muro de la desaparecida fortificación medieval de Barcelona.
  MANEL CANTOS PRESENTACIONS canventu@hotmail.com BALUARTES Y MURALLAS DE LA BARCELONA MEDIEVAL
  2. 2. La Muralla medieval fue la construcción defensiva de la ciudad de Barcelona entre los siglos XII y XIX, el perímetro total que confiere el actual urbanismo del distrito conocido como Ciutat Vella, se mantuvo hasta el siglo XIX en que las murallas fueron derribadas con el Plan Cerdà. Los baluartes/portales: 5 Santa Madrona, 4 Sant Pau, 3 Sant Antoni, 2 Tallers, 1 Sant Sever, 10 Santa Anna, 11 Portal del Ángel, 9 Portaferrisa, 8 Boqueria, 7 Trentaclaus, 6 Flamenors, 12 Jonqueras, 13 Portal Nou, 14 Sant Daniel – Portal del Mar.
  3. 3. Portal de Santa Madrona es el único portal que se conserva de la antigua muralla medieval de la ciudad. Su construcción fue realizada en 1378 (s. XIV) a la par que se realizaban las atarazanas.
  4. 4. Portal de Santa Madrona. El lugar se encuentra en el punto fronterizo que conforman los barrios del Raval y del Poble Sec, justo al final de la Avenida del Paralelo.
  5. 5. Portal de Santa Madrona es el único bastión que permanece en pie de los que formaron la defensa amurallada de Barcelona. Es un lugar que todavía mantiene la esencia que tuvo esta ciudad antes de la Guerra de Sucesión.
  6. 6. Portal de Santa Madrona.
  7. 7. Santa Madrona es la copatrona de Barcelona. Cuenta la leyenda que unos marineros franceses transportaban por mar sus restos, pero debido al mal tiempo tuvieron que recalar en busca de protección en Barcelona, donde se desembarcaron las reliquias de la misma. Cuando la tormenta cesó, no se pudieron volver a embarcar los restos de la santa en el barco por lo que se quedaron en tierra y se convirtió en patrona de los marineros.
  8. 8. Reducto defensivo y fortificado que se solía situar en las esquinas de las murallas de las ciudades. Sobre los mismos se disponía la artillería para defensa. Basta añadir que en las murallas de Barcelona llegaron a existir once bastiones repartidos en su perímetro.
  9. 9. Por aquel entonces todo el litoral barcelonés era propenso a ser atacados por corsarios. También sirvieron estas murallas para evitar asedios de tropas francesas en diferentes momentos de la historia.
  10. 10. En el contexto del feudalismo medieval, Barcelona gozó de unos notables privilegios, concedidos primero por los reyes francos y posteriormente, por los condes catalanes. Los barceloneses eran hombres libres, pudiéndose dedicar sin trabas a sus actividades artesanales y comerciales. Este hecho, junto al factor protector de su muralla y una envidiable situación geográfica, convirtieron a la ciudad en motor del Principado de Catalunya.
  11. 11. Tras unas complejas negociaciones con el rey, el Consejo de Ciento aceptó cambiar el trazado y ampliar el perímetro de las murallas. En ese momento se decidió que las Atarazanas debían quedar incluidas dentro del área defendida. Ahora el edificio convertido en el Museo Marítimo.
  12. 12. El baluarte fue construido entre 1775 y 1776 como punto principal de defensa de las Atarazanas (situadas justo al lado) que era el lugar donde se construían las naves que engrosaban las flotas de la armada de aquellos tiempos.
  13. 13. En la Baja Edad Media, el Condado de Barcelona inició una independencia cada vez mayor del imperio de Carlomagno y comenzó a desarrollar una fuerte cultura catalana. Con el matrimonio de Ramón Berenguer IV y Petronila de Aragón (1137), el condado de Barcelona se unió al reino de Aragón, por lo que Catalunya se convirtió en la base naval de la Corona de Aragón.
  14. 14. Barcelona comenzó una larga etapa de prosperidad durante el reinado de Carlomagno, gracias a su liderazgo en el ámbito del comercio en el Mediterráneo. La ciudad se convirtió en un poderoso centro de la base naval y comercial.
  15. 15. Desde el siglo XIII, Barcelona gozó de un período de gran esplendor económico, social y cultural, motivado por la expansión territorial y comercial por el Mediterráneo: Túnez y Argel, donde se comerciaba en oro y esclavos; Sicilia y Cerdeña, que aportaban trigo y sal; Constantinopla, donde se obtenía algodón, especias y esclavos; Chipre, Damasco y Alejandría, otra fuente de especias. Durante este período, la ciudad rivalizó con Génova y Florencia en cuanto a volumen comercial y potencia marítima. ​
  16. 16. La antigua fortificación medieval que rodeaba Barcelona y que construida entre los siglos XIII y XIV, fue ampliada y modificada en siglos posteriores. Esta gran construcción de torres, baluartes y murallas fue derribada casi por completo durante la segunda mitad del s. XIX. Sólo un pequeño tramo de la muralla sigue todavía en pie; el correspondiente a las Atarazanas un inmenso edificio de origen gótico destinado a la construcción de navíos propició y permitió el crecimiento de la ciudad con el denominado Eixample-Ensanche configurando Barcelona tal y como hoy la entendemos.
  17. 17. El continuo crecimiento urbanístico propició una nueva prolongación del recinto amurallado, con la construcción de la muralla del Raval, en la zona occidental de la ciudad, que englobó una superficie de 218 ha, con un perímetro de 6 km. El nuevo recinto urbano partía de las Atarazanas, siguiendo las actuales rondas (San Pablo, San Antonio, Universidad y San Pedro), bajando por el actual paseo de Lluís Companys hasta el monasterio de Santa Clara (en el actual parque de la Ciudadela), hasta el mar (por la avenida Marqués de la Argentera). Actualmente solo se conserva el Portal de Santa Madrona, en las Atarazanas.
  18. 18. La Ciudadela. Ocupa los terrenos de la ciudadela militar construida por Felipe V para dominar la ciudad tras la guerra de sucesión española en el siglo XVIII realizándose entre 1716 y 1718 para su construcción fue necesario derrocar parte del barrio de la Ribera, se derribaron 1.200 casas, así como los conventos de San Agustín y Santa Clara. en total se desalojó a unas 4.500 personas, que no recibieron indemnización alguna y fueron abandonadas a su suerte, convertida la ciudadela en un odiado símbolo al gobierno central por parte de la población de Barcelona. A lo largo del siglo XIX se bombardeó Barcelona, en varias ocasiones desde esta ciudadela, para reprimir revueltas populares contra el gobierno militar del Estado. Después de muchas tentativas y demandas a Madrid, no fue hasta la Revolución de 1868 que se pudo derribar la fortaleza. El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona transformó este espacio en un parque para olvidar la represión que representaban sus muros. La Ciudadela se encontraba sobre las antiguas murallas de la ciudad donde se combatió el Once de Septiembre. Barcelona transformó este espacio en un parque para olvidar la represión que representaban sus muros. La fortaleza fue concebida para vigilar la ciudad en vez de defenderla; cerrando Barcelona entre el Castillo de Montjuïc y la Ciutadella.
  19. 19. El año 2005 se descubrieron los restos del antiguo portal medieval de Sant Daniel, uno de los accesos de la muralla medieval del siglo XIV, Se sabe que constaba de dos torres poligonales que cubrían la puerta, 1714 fue una de las partes más castigadas de la muralla, junto con el baluarte de Santa Clara y la torre de Sant Joan. El 13 y 14 de Agosto de aquel año el sector recibió un violento asalto frontal que fue rechazado, causando muchas bajas en ambos bandos. El Once de Septiembre finalmente las defensas cedieron bajo el empuje borbónico y la lucha siguió dentro de la ciudad. fue derribado el baluarte para construir la Ciudadela. Baluarte del Portal Nou para cubrir el saliente provocado por el dicho portal, a partir de 1635. Se sabe que fue parcialmente destruido en el sitio de 1697 y recibió la mayor parte de los ataques borbónicos del sitio de 1713-14, junto con el baluarte de Santa Clara.
  20. 20. El baluarte Santa Clara fue derribado después del sitio de 1714 a causa de la construcción de la Ciudadela, que acabó derribada por la apertura del actual Paseo Lluís Companys con motivo de la Exposición Universal de 1888. En el cruce con la calle de Trafalgar, justo debajo del Arco del Triunfo, se documentaron y destruyeron los restos del baluarte.
  21. 21. Centro Deportivo Municipal del parque de la Ciudadela. En la piscina podemos contemplar una parte del baluarte de la antigua Ciudadela Militar.
  22. 22. Iglesia de sant Pere de les Puelles es heredera del monasterio benedictino del mismo nombre levantado el siglo X, Lluís el Piadòs los condes Barcelona establecieron en el año 945 el monasterio de Sant Pere de les Puel-les subsistió hasta el año 1835 capilla de Marcús en clara referencia a Bernat Marcú monumento religioso barcelonés (s. XII) incrementada y por su condición de capilla de un hospital dedicado a la atención de viajeros y peregrinos y por haber sido sede de la cofradía de los correos a caballo y a pie “la primera organización postal que existió en Europa”. “Barcelona conserva en pie el monumento mas importante que existe en el mundo, que va unido maravillosamente a la historia del correo la capilla de Marcus.
  23. 23. El convento de san Agustín se establecieron en 1309, en 1750 pasó a utilizarse como cuartel siendo dependencias militares hasta hace unos pocos años el lugar conserva elementos arquitectónicos del antiguo convento, especialmente el ala de poniente del claustro (1473-1478) restaurada.
  24. 24. Mercado Santa Caterina. Totalmente renovado en 2005 por los arquitectos Enric Miralles y Benedetta Tagliabue, en su reconstrucción se encontraron restos de la muralla en el subsuelo del mercado situado en el barrio de la Ribera en Ciutat Vella. Destaca el tejado de cerámica multicolor con forma de olas sobre una estructura de madera.
  25. 25. El Mercado del Borne Después de la derrota, el 1 de junio de 1715, se dio la orden de construcción de la Ciudadela. Durante los siguientes meses, gran parte del barrio de la Ribera fue demolido progresivamente, Los desahuciados fueron a vivir en barracas de la playa hasta que en 1753 se construyo el nuevo barrio de la Barceloneta, treinta años después. Posteriormente, esta fortificación se vuelve a derribar y se construyo el Mercado del Borne.
  26. 26. En Febrero de 2002, Mientras se realizaban unas obras en el Mercado del Born para instalar en el edificio la Biblioteca Provincial, aparecieron restos arqueológicos de época medieval y en un estado de conservación excelente que correspondería a la evolución urbanística del barrio desde el siglo XIV.
  27. 27. La iglesia de Santa María del Mar conocida como la Catedral del Mar, de estilo gótico, se empezó a construir en 1329. El Fossar de les Moreres Integra los elementos conmemorativos a los catalanes caídos durante el asedio de Barcelona de 1714 en el marco de la Guerra de Sucesión Española. El motivo de que en este sitio se recuerde los defensores caídos de la ciudad de Barcelona es que durante el sitio del 11 de septiembre de 1714, muchos de los defensores muertos en combate fueron enterrados precisamente en este sitio. Se suele afirmar que más de 40.000 barceloneses perdieron la vida durante el sitio planeado por el Duque de Berwick.
  28. 28. La Muralla del Mar y el Baluarte del Migdia ubicado detrás de la estación de Francia, también hay vestigios en el Born y el parque de la Ciudadela.
  29. 29. La Muralla de Mar se empezaron a construir durante el siglo XVI. El Baluarte de Mediodía. Esta ampliación de la muralla de Barcelona​​, fueron iniciadas por el aumento en la amenaza de la piratería La muralla de mar se empezó a construir en Barcelona en el siglo XVI, fue complementada con la construcción de baluartes que actuaran de refuerzo defensivo, a causa de la ascensión de la artillería, para defender el acceso al mar. Poco a poco se fue completando el cinturón defensivo, se alargaron las obras unos 150 años. De esta forma, poco antes de la Guerra de Sucesión, Barcelona quedó protegida por once baluartes.
  30. 30. El Baluarte de Mediodía ​​durante la Guerra de Sucesión Española, el baluarte se convirtió en uno de los escenarios más violentos. El día once de septiembre de 1714, en el ataque de las tropas borbónicas a la ciudad de Barcelona. El Baluarte de Migdia estaba cerca del Pla de Palau y cubría el Portal de Mar; su orientación lo convertía en un punto de protección de los ataques provenientes del mar. A pesar de eso, este baluarte fue uno de los escenarios de los combates más violentos sucedidos durante el once de Septiembre de 1714.
  31. 31. Durante el siglo XVI se reconstruyó todo este tramo de muralla. Entonces se decidió cerrar completamente el frente marítimo, incluido el sector central, donde se construyó un portal de estilo renacentista y aspecto monumental el Portal de Mar.
  32. 32. Portal de Sant Pau. El año 1374 se acordó ampliar la muralla del Raval para incluir las Drassanes. Con esta ampliación el monasterio de Sant Pau del Camp también quedó dentro del recinto. La torre con portal se ca comenzó en 1391 se construyó un puente de piedra para cruzar el foso.
  33. 33. En el Mercado de San Antonio se han puesto al descubierto los restos del Baluarte de San Antonio y su sistema defensivo, el cual se ubicaba frente al portal homónimo. Los restos conservados del baluarte, de planta pentagonal, y el muro eran de 90 m de longitud, 2,10 m de anchura conservada y 2,33 m de altura, y estaba construido en sillares de piedra de Montjuïc y un cuerpo interno de piedra y mortero de cal.
  34. 34. Baluarte de San Antonio. En 1377 Los trabajos continuaron y la documentación indica que en el año 1389 el recinto se había cerrado en su totalidad.
  35. 35. Portal de San Antonio. Era uno de los accesos principales de la ciudad. El portal estaba flanqueado por dos grandes torres de planta poligonal, conocidas como las torres de San Ivó y de San Urbano.
  36. 36. El portal de San Antonio este acceso era puerta triunfal de la ciudad de Barcelona, puerta por donde entraban reyes, príncipes y embajadores, debido a su situación en el camino que venía de Aragón.
  37. 37. El Baluarte o Portal de San Antonio es uno de los baluartes que tuvo la muralla medieval, hasta que el conjunto de las murallas de la ciudad fue derribado el siglo XIX. El Baluarte de San Antonio estaba junto al portal del mismo nombre que, a la vez, provenía de una capilla en sus alrededores bajo la advocación de este santo.
  38. 38. En 1260 se construyó una muralla desde San Pedro de las Puellas hasta las Atarazanas, cara al mar. El nuevo tramo era de 5100 m, y englobaba un área de 1,5 km². El recinto contaba con ochenta torres y ocho puertas: San Daniel, Portal Nuevo, Jonqueres, Orbs-luego Portal del Ángel, Santa Anna, Portaferrissa, Boquería y Trentaclaus.
  39. 39. Portal de Tallers. La construcción de este portal, situado en el extremo de la calle Talleres, se decidió en 1368, y en 1375 estaba en obras. Antes de que se alzara el portal, la calle se podía cerrar con una cadena.
  40. 40. Ahora ya no es visible el Portal de Tallers, pero durante mucho tiempo, sí estuvo precisamente allí, fijando y marcando de manera clara y efectiva los límites de la ciudad Los trabajos de construcción del valle del Raval según el proyecto de 1368 se iniciaron simultáneamente en sus extremos: por el sector de Tallers y en la calle Hospital (en dirección a las hortes de Sant Pau, al otro lado de la Rambla).
  41. 41. Portal de Sant Sever. El 1368 el Consejo de Ciento decidió fortificar el Raval. Unos cuantos años más tarde se amplió el trazado, la muralla se repuso con piedra y se añadieron torres. La primera estaba situada en este punto, y en el siglo XV se abrió un portal.
  42. 42. Portal de Sant Sever. Actualmente se pueden ver los restos de la torre desde el ascensor que comunica la calle con las estaciones del FGC y el Metro. Calle Pelayo / Plaza Catalunya.
  43. 43. Estas fotografías procuran evocar un mundo ya desaparecido pero aún rastreable y en cierta manera todavía presente en la geografía de la ciudad actual. Fotografiar lo infotografiable por inexistente ahora.
  44. 44. Portal de los Orbs o del Ángel. Las primeras noticias que documentan el Portal de los Orbs son de 1343. A partir de 1364 se hicieron varias obras y a comienzos del siglo XV, la supuesta aparición de un ángel hizo que cambiara de nombre.
  45. 45. Portal de Juncales. La primera noticia conocida del Portal de Jonqueres es de 1276. Entre 1364 y 1366 y más adelante en 1382 se hicieron obras en todo el tramo que iba desde el Portal Nou hasta el de los Orbs, obras que incluyeron la reforma del Portal Jonqueres.
  46. 46. Portal de Santa Ana. Hay varios documentos de la segunda mitad del siglo XIII que hablan de la existencia de portales junto a la Rambla, entre ellos el de Santa Ana. Sin embargo, la totalidad de la muralla que daba a la Rambla se repuso a partir de 1358. Los trabajo comenzaron en este sector.
  47. 47. Fuente de Santa Ana. Portal de l’Àngel, la fuente de Santa Ana es la más antigua de Barcelona desde 1356 En sus inicios se trataba de un abrevadero para caballos,
  48. 48. En las cerámicas de Juan Bautista Guivernau que se instalaron en la fuente en 1959 encontramos un texto de Pere Voltes que dice: LA "PORTA FERRIÇA" era una de las puertas de la segunda muralla de Barcelona, construida en el siglo XIII la barra de hierro una de las medidas longitudinales usadas en la ciudad que se fijó en ella le dio nombre así como a la calle que conducía a dicha puerta desde el centro de la ciudad antigua. en la calle Portaferrisa, se construyeron, a principios del siglo XVI, la casa Gralla bello edificio plateresco desaparecido al abrirse la calle del Duque de la Victoria, y la casa Pinós, del marqués de Barbará, derruida también a mediados del siglo XIX. la construcción del palacio Moya, (hoy Comillas) en 1774, motivó el derribo de la antigua puerta.
  49. 49. Con motivo de la construcción del Palau Moja se derribaron las torres y parte de la muralla de Portaferrisa que continuó desapareciendo a lo largo de los siglos XVIII y XIX pero la fuente restó en su sitio.
  50. 50. Cruzar las puertas del Palau Moja significa descubrir cómo vivía la alta burguesía de Barcelona en los siglos XVIII y XIX. Los propietarios fueron dos prohombres de la ciudad, que lo convirtieron en punto de encuentro de la alta sociedad de la época. Josep de Copons, marqués de Moja, y su esposa, María Lluís Descatllar, encargaron la construcción al arquitecto Josep Mas. En 1784 se inauguró el edificio. En 1870, el marqués de Comillas, suegro de Eusebi Güell, compró el palacio y lo adecuó al gusto de la época.
  51. 51. A finales del siglo XIII, en tiempo de Pedro el Grande, se construyó la segunda muralla de la ciudad que recorría el actual paseo de la Rambla. Delante de uno de los accesos de esta muralla, el Portal de Santa Eulàlia, estaba en el llamado llano de la Boqueria.
  52. 52. Mercado de la Boqueria. En el acceso principal hay un arco modernista de 1913 del arquitecto A. de Falguera. Es un portal de hierro decorado con paneles de vidrio de color azul y círculos amarillos. Descansa sobre dos bases de obra recubiertas de trencadís al estilo de Gaudí. De la parte superior del arco cuelga un antiguo escudo de la ciudad.
  53. 53. Mercado de la Boqueria. Tiene una superficie de 2583 m² con más 300 puestos ofreciendo una gran variedad de productos locales y exóticos fue construida en su lugar una plaza con grandes columnas rodeada de porches, que sería la más grande de Barcelona. Se decidió trasladar el mercado de manera temporal en su interior, pero finalmente sería su emplazamiento definitivo. Las obras de techado se iniciaron el día de San José de 1840.
  54. 54. El pavimento Miró es un mosaico situado en la plaza de la Boquería (del Pla de l ´Ós). Fue creado en 1976 por Joan Miró.
  55. 55. Portal de Trentaclaus. También era conocido como Portal de los Ollers. En esta zona de la ciudad trabajaban los maestros alfareros, que hacían ollas y escudillas, entre otras vasijas de cerámica.
  56. 56. Portal de Trencaclaus lo poco que queda visible, esta en la entrada de un pàrquing.
  57. 57. Portal de Framenors. Cerraba el tramo de la muralla de la Rambla y tenía este nombre porque a toca estaba el convento de los franciscanos de Barcelona. También era conocido con los nombres de Portal de San Francisco y de la Atarazana.
  58. 58. Portal de Framenors. Situado en el final de la Rambla y el paseo de Colón.
  59. 59. Existen abundantes restos escondidos y diseminados por la ciudad. Quizás el más sorprendente es el que se encuentra en el Bagdad, la sala de espectáculos eróticos que se encuentra en Nou de la Rambla junto a la Avenida del Paralelo.
  60. 60. La sala de espectáculos eróticos Bagdad conserva un muro de la desaparecida fortificación medieval de Barcelona.
  FIN

