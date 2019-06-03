ALESUND - GEIRANGER - HELLESYLT - ELS FIORDOS 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MANEL CANTOS PRESENTACIONS canventu@hotmail.com ALESUND – GEIRANGER - HELLESYLT FIORDOS NORUEGOS - 1
Ålesund es una ciudad y municipio en la provincia de Møre og Romsdal, Noruega. Es un puerto a 236 km al noreste de Bergen ...
Ålesund. El fiordo en el que está Ålesund es espectacular. Se extiende sobre varias islas que se adentran en el Atlántico,...
El origen de la ciudad noruega de Alesund se remonta al siglo XV, cuando llegaron los primeros comerciantes a establecerse...
Desde 1835 Alesund se convirtió en un puerto de referencia muy importante para los pescadores españoles para enviar sus ba...
Durante las décadas de 1950 y 1960 fue uno de los principales puertos pesqueros de arenque.
Pocos años después, en 1848, Alesund cambio su status de puerto comercial al de ciudad.
La historia de Alesund, la ciudad que está marcada por el gran incendio acontecido el 23 de enero de 1904.
En solo un día se quemaron más de 850 casas y 10.000 personas perdieron su hogar, si bien en ese triste suceso solo hubo u...
Alesund es la referencia del modernismo en Noruega. El edificio de piedra conocido como Svaneapoteket, el cual se distingu...
Jugendstilsenteret. En especial encanto de su casco antiguo gracias a las numerosas muestras de arquitectura art noveau el...
Ayuntamiento. Consejo Municipal Administración del Gobierno Edificios Administrativos.
Joachim Ronneberg estatua, en el frente del Ayuntamiento de la ciudad de Alesund.
Su clima es marítimo con inviernos suaves y ventosos; el mes más frío del año, Enero, tiene una temperatura media de 1,9 °...
Brosunde es un canal o vía fluvial en el centro de la ciudad.
En esta última zona que da al canal es donde ya se concentran varios edificios art noveau, cuyas fachadas podrás ver en un...
Paseo por al canal marino Alesundet, que desde el mirador poder ver sus casas de llamativos colores.
Este canal se abre entre la isla de Norvoya, donde se encuentra la ciudad nueva, y la isla de Aspoya, donde se asienta la ...
Tomando el sol.
Centro histórico. Dos estatuas en el muelle del puerto de Alesund. La estatua representa a un joven pescador: Skårungen, e...
Centro histórico de la ciudad de Alesund. Aquí, los viejos edificios de madera de 1861 son todo lo que sobrevivió al furio...
Vista delantera de la Iglesia de Alesund.
Ålesund es también una popular atracción turística, debido a su pintoresco enclave y centro histórico y su proximidad a lo...
La ciudad de Alesund es una de las etapas imprescindibles en tu viaje por los Fiordos de Noruega.
Museo de Aire Libre Sunnmore. El Museo de la Edad Media es un espacio perfecto para saber cómo vivían los habitantes de Su...
Según el Banco Mundial, Noruega se encuentra actualmente entre los países más ricos del mundo. Pero con esta visita al mus...
El Museo Sunnmøre, fundado en 1931, una zona al aire libre de 120 hectáreas. Aquí podremos hacernos una idea de cómo era l...
La vida en la región de Sunnmøre era dura y llena de dificultades. El suelo rocoso era difícil de trabajar y daba poco fru...
Casas de madera con el tejado de paja y cortezas de abedul utilizado como aislante.
Iglesia de Sunnmore.
Un precioso camposanto.
Cementerio en un lugar de privilegio. Cada lápida diferente.
En el muelle del museo se encuentra una de las mayores colecciones de barcos del país, con buques como el barco vikingo Bo...
Han logrado reunir una importantísima muestra que engloba réplicas de barcos de pesca, drakkars vikingos y un buque mercan...
La colección de barcos históricos que también atesora el museo. Los barcos eran importantes para pescar y como medio de tr...
Museo de Aire Libre Sunnmore. Bello entorno.
Desde Aslund por su especial emplazamiento en la costa, entre varias pequeñas islas, y como puerta de acceso a uno de los ...
Un fiordo es un valle formado por un glaciar, cubierto de agua salada, estrecho y bordeado por empinadas montañas que nace...
Vista del fiordo y el pueblo de Geiranger de una belleza natural suprema, desde el mirador Flydalsjuvet.
Geirangerfjord es uno de los lugares más turísticos del país. El pueblo de Geiranger de unos 200 habitantes, situado en el...
El pueblo de Geiranger situado a unos 100 kilómetros de la ciudad de Alesund, costa oeste de la península escandinava, el ...
Noruega es famosa por sus fiordos, de los cuales dos, el Geirangerfjord y el Nærøyfjord, están incluidos en la Lista de Pa...
En el año 2005, el fiordo de Geiranger y el fiordo de Nærøy fueron declarados con la denominación «Fiordos occidentales de...
El fiordo Nordfjord. cerca de los fiordos Sognefjord y Geirangerfjord.
La mayoría de visitantes llegan a través de cruceros explorando los acantilados y cascadas, con la opción de completar el ...
Noruega, donde al parecer, la forma del paraíso combina aguas en azul oscuro, rodeadas de picos y acantilados majestuosos ...
La belleza excede cada imagen seleccionada para retratar el fiordo Geirangerfiord.
Todos quedamos tremendamente impresionado al admirar esta creación de la madre naturaleza, acentuada por la voluntad del h...
Siete Hermanas la cascada consta de siete corrientes separadas, y la más alta de las siete tiene una caída libre de 250 me...
El fiordo Geiranger. En cuanto un reconocimiento exhaustivo, se puede caminar y practicar senderismo hasta llegar a aldeas...
El Geiranger parece de ficción, cada detalle entre las enormes paredes del cañón, los prados, el mar azul, las granjas, to...
El azul y profundo Geirangerfjord, está rodeado por majestuosas montañas cubiertas de nieve, cascadas salvajes y exuberant...
El pueblo de Geiranger. Una de las postales más famosas del país.
La carretera de montaña Strynefjell simulando una culebra que serpentea deprisa entre el valle 27 kilómetros de carretera ...
Lagos con un azul intenso salpican los bordes de la carretera, o mejor dicho, es la carretera Strynefjell la que bordea to...
Desde el puente de Jolbrua, situado sobre una garganta de 100 metros de profundidad.
Monte Dalsnibba, a 1.500 mts. de altitud. Antes, a 1.030 mts. de altitud y después de recorrer 22 curvas de 180 grados por...
El Hornindalsvatnet es el lago más profundo de Noruega y de Europa, con una profundidad de 514 metros. Su superficie está ...
Lago Stryn, destacado enclave para la pesca del salmón de aguas de auténtico color turquesa.
El antiguo puente de piedra de Honndøla construido en el año 1810, cerca de Hellesylt.
Hellesylt.
Hellesylt. El pueblo se encuentra en el inicio del fiordo de Sunnylvs, una rama del fiordo de Stor. En las cercanías se ra...
Hellesylt es un pequeño pueblo compuesto por unas pocas casitas dispuestas alrededor de una enorme cascada de aguas crista...
MANEL CANTOS PRESENTACIONS canventu@hotmail.com FI - FIN
ALESUND - GEIRANGER - HELLESYLT - ELS FIORDOS 1

ALESUND - GEIRANGER - HELLESYLT - ELS FIORDOS 1

  1. 1. MANEL CANTOS PRESENTACIONS canventu@hotmail.com ALESUND – GEIRANGER - HELLESYLT FIORDOS NORUEGOS - 1
  2. 2. Ålesund es una ciudad y municipio en la provincia de Møre og Romsdal, Noruega. Es un puerto a 236 km al noreste de Bergen y un lugar notorio por la arquitectura art nouveau de gran parte de la ciudad. En el censo de 2015 contaba con 46.316 habitantes.
  3. 3. Ålesund. El fiordo en el que está Ålesund es espectacular. Se extiende sobre varias islas que se adentran en el Atlántico, con el espectacular telón de fondo de las montañas de Sunnmore.
  4. 4. El origen de la ciudad noruega de Alesund se remonta al siglo XV, cuando llegaron los primeros comerciantes a establecerse en estas islas. Su primer status como puerto de comercio lo alcanzó en 1793 para 30 años después convertirse en uno de los principales de esta parte de la costa noruega, junto con ciudades como Bergen, Molde, Kristiansund y Trondheim.
  5. 5. Desde 1835 Alesund se convirtió en un puerto de referencia muy importante para los pescadores españoles para enviar sus barcos en para la pesca bacalao de Noruega.
  6. 6. Durante las décadas de 1950 y 1960 fue uno de los principales puertos pesqueros de arenque.
  7. 7. Pocos años después, en 1848, Alesund cambio su status de puerto comercial al de ciudad.
  8. 8. La historia de Alesund, la ciudad que está marcada por el gran incendio acontecido el 23 de enero de 1904.
  9. 9. En solo un día se quemaron más de 850 casas y 10.000 personas perdieron su hogar, si bien en ese triste suceso solo hubo un fallecido. Las fuertes ráfagas de viento huracanado fueron la causa de la gran magnitud del incendio, pero solo tres años después ya se habían reconstruido la mitad de los edificios destruidos. Para ello se llevó a cabo un gran esfuerzo conjunto. Y dado que en esa época estaba de moda el estilo arquitectónico art noveau, buena parte de los edificios mostraron esa influencia.
  10. 10. Alesund es la referencia del modernismo en Noruega. El edificio de piedra conocido como Svaneapoteket, el cual se distingue por su forma de fortaleza.
  11. 11. Jugendstilsenteret. En especial encanto de su casco antiguo gracias a las numerosas muestras de arquitectura art noveau el estilo arquitectónico de la época, famoso por sus torrecillas, agujas y ornamentación decorativa.
  12. 12. Ayuntamiento. Consejo Municipal Administración del Gobierno Edificios Administrativos.
  13. 13. Joachim Ronneberg estatua, en el frente del Ayuntamiento de la ciudad de Alesund.
  14. 14. Su clima es marítimo con inviernos suaves y ventosos; el mes más frío del año, Enero, tiene una temperatura media de 1,9 °C. La menor temperatura registrada en ciudad ha sido de -11 °C, marcada en el aeropuerto.
  15. 15. Brosunde es un canal o vía fluvial en el centro de la ciudad.
  16. 16. En esta última zona que da al canal es donde ya se concentran varios edificios art noveau, cuyas fachadas podrás ver en un agradable paseo por esta zona marítima.
  17. 17. Paseo por al canal marino Alesundet, que desde el mirador poder ver sus casas de llamativos colores.
  18. 18. Este canal se abre entre la isla de Norvoya, donde se encuentra la ciudad nueva, y la isla de Aspoya, donde se asienta la ciudad antigua.
  19. 19. Tomando el sol.
  20. 20. Centro histórico. Dos estatuas en el muelle del puerto de Alesund. La estatua representa a un joven pescador: Skårungen, el muchacho de Fisher. La otra estatua representa una mujer poseer peces: Sildekona, el arenque.
  21. 21. Centro histórico de la ciudad de Alesund. Aquí, los viejos edificios de madera de 1861 son todo lo que sobrevivió al furioso incendio de 1904. Tiene un sentimiento diferente al del resto de Alesund, casi como el corazón de algo antiguo.
  22. 22. Vista delantera de la Iglesia de Alesund.
  23. 23. Ålesund es también una popular atracción turística, debido a su pintoresco enclave y centro histórico y su proximidad a los fiordos Hjørund y Geiranger, muy frecuentados por el turismo.
  24. 24. La ciudad de Alesund es una de las etapas imprescindibles en tu viaje por los Fiordos de Noruega.
  25. 25. Museo de Aire Libre Sunnmore. El Museo de la Edad Media es un espacio perfecto para saber cómo vivían los habitantes de Sunnmøre hace más de 1.000 años.
  26. 26. Según el Banco Mundial, Noruega se encuentra actualmente entre los países más ricos del mundo. Pero con esta visita al museo, eres llevado a varios siglos atrás a los años en que la mayoría de los noruegos vivieron una vida dura y pobre y vivieron de la agricultura y la pesca.
  27. 27. El Museo Sunnmøre, fundado en 1931, una zona al aire libre de 120 hectáreas. Aquí podremos hacernos una idea de cómo era la vida y el trabajo de la gente durante la Edad de Piedra hasta nuestros tiempos, a través de varias exposiciones y, como comentábamos, con una gran colección de casas antiguas y barcos.
  28. 28. La vida en la región de Sunnmøre era dura y llena de dificultades. El suelo rocoso era difícil de trabajar y daba poco fruto para el esfuerzo y el tiempo que se gastaba en labrarlo, por ello mucha gente combinaba las labores de cosecha con las de pesca para poder subsistir. Es por eso que las viviendas que vamos a ver estaban habitadas sobre todo por granjeros y pescadores y eran meramente funcionales.
  29. 29. Casas de madera con el tejado de paja y cortezas de abedul utilizado como aislante.
  30. 30. Iglesia de Sunnmore.
  31. 31. Un precioso camposanto.
  32. 32. Cementerio en un lugar de privilegio. Cada lápida diferente.
  33. 33. En el muelle del museo se encuentra una de las mayores colecciones de barcos del país, con buques como el barco vikingo Borgundknarren, la nave Kvalsund y el «Shetland boat».
  34. 34. Han logrado reunir una importantísima muestra que engloba réplicas de barcos de pesca, drakkars vikingos y un buque mercante que está datado nada menos que en el año 1.000.
  35. 35. La colección de barcos históricos que también atesora el museo. Los barcos eran importantes para pescar y como medio de transporte entre los pueblos.
  36. 36. Museo de Aire Libre Sunnmore. Bello entorno.
  37. 37. Desde Aslund por su especial emplazamiento en la costa, entre varias pequeñas islas, y como puerta de acceso a uno de los fiordos más espectaculares que puedes visitar, el Geiranger.
  38. 38. Un fiordo es un valle formado por un glaciar, cubierto de agua salada, estrecho y bordeado por empinadas montañas que nacen bajo el nivel del mar.
  39. 39. Vista del fiordo y el pueblo de Geiranger de una belleza natural suprema, desde el mirador Flydalsjuvet.
  40. 40. Geirangerfjord es uno de los lugares más turísticos del país. El pueblo de Geiranger de unos 200 habitantes, situado en el final del fiordo, recibe más de 600 000 turistas cada año y unos 150 barcos de pasajeros que realizan excursiones a través del mismo.
  41. 41. El pueblo de Geiranger situado a unos 100 kilómetros de la ciudad de Alesund, costa oeste de la península escandinava, el fiordo tiene unos 15 kilómetros de extensión y en tramos hasta 600 msnm, para culminar en una reducida comunidad que incluye numerosas granjas tradicionales noruegas (muchas de ellas abandonadas).
  42. 42. Noruega es famosa por sus fiordos, de los cuales dos, el Geirangerfjord y el Nærøyfjord, están incluidos en la Lista de Patrimonio de la Humanidad de la UNESCO.
  43. 43. En el año 2005, el fiordo de Geiranger y el fiordo de Nærøy fueron declarados con la denominación «Fiordos occidentales de Noruega».
  44. 44. El fiordo Nordfjord. cerca de los fiordos Sognefjord y Geirangerfjord.
  45. 45. La mayoría de visitantes llegan a través de cruceros explorando los acantilados y cascadas, con la opción de completar el paseo por tierra hasta llegar a numerosos miradores con vistas extraordinarias del paisaje.
  46. 46. Noruega, donde al parecer, la forma del paraíso combina aguas en azul oscuro, rodeadas de picos y acantilados majestuosos entre cascadas y densa vegetación. En resumen, un paisaje de montaña idílico.
  47. 47. La belleza excede cada imagen seleccionada para retratar el fiordo Geirangerfiord.
  48. 48. Todos quedamos tremendamente impresionado al admirar esta creación de la madre naturaleza, acentuada por la voluntad del hombre de habitar las laderas de las escarpadas montañas y ganarse la vida en un terreno tan difícil.
  49. 49. Siete Hermanas la cascada consta de siete corrientes separadas, y la más alta de las siete tiene una caída libre de 250 metros. Se encuentra en el Fiordo de Geiranger.
  50. 50. El fiordo Geiranger. En cuanto un reconocimiento exhaustivo, se puede caminar y practicar senderismo hasta llegar a aldeas como la de Homlong en una de las orillas, o ascender y recorrer algunas de las granjas tradicionales. También se puede llegar en coche, o autobús desde algunas de las ciudades más importantes de Noruega.
  51. 51. El Geiranger parece de ficción, cada detalle entre las enormes paredes del cañón, los prados, el mar azul, las granjas, todo parece estar perfectamente ordenado.
  52. 52. El azul y profundo Geirangerfjord, está rodeado por majestuosas montañas cubiertas de nieve, cascadas salvajes y exuberante vegetación.
  53. 53. El pueblo de Geiranger. Una de las postales más famosas del país.
  54. 54. La carretera de montaña Strynefjell simulando una culebra que serpentea deprisa entre el valle 27 kilómetros de carretera al que se le dedica una hora y media, camino serpenteando a través de empinadas laderas de montaña, avanzando junto a cascadas, bordeada por piedras, esta carretera declarada turística en 1997.
  55. 55. Lagos con un azul intenso salpican los bordes de la carretera, o mejor dicho, es la carretera Strynefjell la que bordea todo este espectáculo natural.
  56. 56. Desde el puente de Jolbrua, situado sobre una garganta de 100 metros de profundidad.
  57. 57. Monte Dalsnibba, a 1.500 mts. de altitud. Antes, a 1.030 mts. de altitud y después de recorrer 22 curvas de 180 grados por una carretera construida entre 1.881 y 1.889, con 14 puentes, hemos podido apreciar multitud de cascadas y apreciar el típico color azul de los glaciares. Está localizada al final del valle de Geiranger, a aproximadamente 21 kilómetros al sur del pueblo de Geiranger y el fiordo de Geiranger.
  58. 58. El Hornindalsvatnet es el lago más profundo de Noruega y de Europa, con una profundidad de 514 metros. Su superficie está a 53 metros sobre el nivel del mar, lo que significa que la parte inferior es de 461 metros bajo el nivel del mar.
  59. 59. Lago Stryn, destacado enclave para la pesca del salmón de aguas de auténtico color turquesa.
  60. 60. El antiguo puente de piedra de Honndøla construido en el año 1810, cerca de Hellesylt.
  61. 61. Hellesylt.
  62. 62. Hellesylt. El pueblo se encuentra en el inicio del fiordo de Sunnylvs, una rama del fiordo de Stor. En las cercanías se ramifica en el famoso archivo de Geiranger. La localidad tiene una población de 253 habitantes (2013).
  63. 63. Hellesylt es un pequeño pueblo compuesto por unas pocas casitas dispuestas alrededor de una enorme cascada de aguas cristalinas.
  64. 64. MANEL CANTOS PRESENTACIONS canventu@hotmail.com FI - FIN

