How to file esr notification in the uae

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
. A penalty for AED 10,000 to AED 50,000 is levied if the company missed the deadline of filing the ESR returns. Upon multiple noncompliance status from a licensee, the Regulatory Authority has the power to revoke the license, thus suspending all activity of the company.