How to file esr notification in the uae

Jan. 20, 2022
A penalty for AED 10,000 to AED 50,000 is levied if the company missed the deadline of filing the ESR returns. Upon multiple noncompliance status from a licensee, the Regulatory Authority has the power to revoke the license, thus suspending all activity of the company.

How to file esr notification in the uae

  1. 1. How to file ESR Notification in the UAE Source :https://economicsubstanceregulations.com/how-to-file-esr-notification/
  Introduction The Economic Substance Regulation was implemented on 1st January 2019. Under the new law, companies must follow essential steps in compliance with the ESR standards. ● The compliance of notification ● Filing annual substance return ESR is supervised by relevant Regulatory Authorities, and hence there are slight differences when it comes to filing the ESR returns.
  3. 3. How can you file an ESR Notifications? ● Several companies before the implementation of ESR in the UAE took advantage of the tax-free status. ● They moved their profit centres to UAE to avoid paying high taxes to the parent country government. ● This was a disregard to the economic benefits provided by the UAE and a form of tax evasion method used by some companies. ● ESR regulation ensures that such activity doesn’t occur by allowing companies to notify them through their relevant activity.
  4. 4. Irrespective of the company’s Regulatory authority, such as mainland business, free zone, offshore business, the following companies are to comply with the ESR in the UAE if they conduct the following. ● Banking Business ● Lease finance Business ● Holding companies ● Intellectual properties ● Insurance Business ● Headquarter business ● Shipping Business ● Investment Fund management Business ● Distribution and Service Centre Business
  5. 5. ● Shared Services and group auditing is a common practice in the UAE. ● Several companies filing VAT audit returns on a group level is easier for companies. However, when it comes to ESR return filing, companies must file the notification individually, eradicating the consolidated return filing. ● udit companies in Dubai and across UAE hold relevant experience and expertise in helping the firm identify their relevant activities and file for notification without an error in submission deadlines and reporting.
  6. 6. Why Select a Professional Accounting Company to conduct ESR Reporting? Business must ensure that the ESR notification and Reporting is done before the deadline. Since ESR is a relatively new concept in the UAE, many companies still find it challenging to identify their core income-generating activities. Additionally, being unaware of penalties on various levels is an extra cost that can be avoided. Using an experienced accounting service from qualified Chartered accountants in the UAE gives you an extra edge in financial reporting.
  7. 7. Economic Substance Regulations in UAE Call : +9715548368 Whatsapp:+9715548368 Landline:+97142500251 Mail:sales@farahatco.com Website: https://economicsubstanceregulations.com/

