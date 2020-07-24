Successfully reported this slideshow.
How To Find A Job In 2020

#FindAJob #HowToFindAJob #HowToFindAJobFast #FindAJobQuickly #BestPlaceToFindAJob #HowToFindAJobIn2020 #HowToFindAGoodJob

Published in: Career
  1. 1. www.Market-Connections.net
  2. 2. Use every possible avenue to obtain your next position. Take advantage of a wide range of strategies to land your dream job. This will enrich your possibilities. Finding a Job https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  3. 3. • Before you begin looking for new employment, update your resume to highlight your professional skills. • Review and fine-tune your personal and social skills. • To bridge the gap between employment and unemployment, use temporary solutions to keep cash flowing in to your household. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  4. 4. Update Your Resume Goals are new, forward-moving objectives. They magnetize you towards them. - Mark Victor Hansen https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  5. 5. Avoid panic. Take a good look at your work credentials. Cater your resume to each position you’re seeking. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20 20
  6. 6. Enhance and Polish Your Resume The secret of success in life is for a man to be ready for his opportunity when it comes. - Benjamin Disraeli https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  7. 7. • Add relevant information that best reflects your professional persona. • Re-word anything that needs to be re-written. • Focus on clearly defining your skills and results. • Highlight your training, education, and experience that show expertise in your field. Show that you’re the expert they want. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20 20
  8. 8. • Use words like these on your resume: Perform, complete, develop, design, implement, coordinate, assist, manage, represent, facilitate, ensure, supervise, advocate, conduct, prepare, serve as, educate, formulate, compose, assess. • It is important to use the correct tense. There is a difference between what you did at your past jobs, what you did in the past at your current job (which you no longer do), and what is ongoing. Use action verbs when describing the work you've done in the past. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20 20
  9. 9. • Utilize bold print to set off the titles of prior jobs you've held. • Include your contact information at the top (not the side or the bottom) of your resume to facilitate easy and quick contact. • Limit your resume to two pages. Format your resume to make it memorable. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20 20
  10. 10. Take Inventory of Your Skills Be prepared. - Boy Scout Motto https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  11. 11. • Practice excellent personal and social skills while job seeking. • Leverage your personality to relate well to others; be friendly, especially in new situations. • Establish new contacts online constantly while job searching. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  12. 12. • People that remember you favorably will consider you when they need to hire someone. • Because your contacts have their own contacts, every good impression will count. • Make lists of your skills in various areas and work to continue developing theses lists as much as you can while you’re off. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  13. 13. Temporary Solutions for Work There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure. - Colin Powell https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  14. 14. • Looking for work can be daunting, especially when you do not see results over a period of several weeks or even months. • Temporary solutions may be necessary to help you find work. • Use these strategies to bridge that gap between past employment and your future employment. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  15. 15. Temporary Services Make contact with temporary services offices in your local area. If you can, create a video introduction of yourself and learn to promote it. You may find many temporary opportunities through staffing agencies in your area. In some cases, you might even find a permanent job through placement by a temp service. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20 20
  16. 16. Create Your Own Work Sell your services for quick cash. • Promote your services and talents within your community offline • Learn what your neighbors need and see if you can provide that help • List your services on freelancer websites https://bit.ly/FindAJob20 20
  17. 17. • Spend time creating a list of services that you can provide. • Taking advantage of temporary work solutions will relieve some of the pressure associated with your employment search. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  18. 18. Explore Online Employment Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle. -Abraham Lincoln https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  19. 19. Full time positions available online. Research major companies in search of remote employees. Don’t fall for remote jobs that may not exist. Sell professional services on the internet. Use sites like Upwork and Fiverr to post work skills. Use online forums like Quora and Reddit. Avoid using sites that require you to pay to find a job. Become a virtual assistant. Provide office support and back-up to businesses from home. Respond to emails and offer customer service. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20 20
  20. 20. Online Professional Networking • Utilize professional networking such as LinkedIn to expand your horizons during your job search.  At LinkedIn, click on “jobs” and open positions will appear on the website. LinkedIn has reported that at times as many as 20M jobs are available on LinkedIn.  Access professionals in your field for advice and networking strategies so you can further your career. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  21. 21. Other Websites Xing Career Builder Alignable https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  22. 22. Online Social Networking Social networking is necessary when job seeking. Facebook can expand your field of contacts. Advertise that you are looking for work on your profile. Ask Facebook friends to help you find a job. The potential is great to reach hundreds of people in your job search. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  23. 23. Volunteer to Find a Job Your success depends on what you do yourself, with your own means. - P. T. Barnum https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  24. 24. • Volunteering can open up employment doors for you. • You will meet new professional contacts when you volunteer. • Volunteering will literally show people what you are capable of. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  25. 25. Where to Volunteer • Social service agencies • Healthcare organizations, hospitals and clinics • Churches also often need volunteers. Political and Social Activism • Make contacts while learning valuable skills. • Get active in a cause that you believe in. • Put your effort into doing something with personal value. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  26. 26. Learn New Things by Volunteering • Expand what you know to prepare yourself for your next job. • Volunteering provides you with free and on-the-job training. Show Others What You Can Do • Show off your capabilities. • Demonstrate that you are a smart and effective worker through volunteering. • Increase your chances of finding work. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  27. 27. A Wise Philosophy If money is your hope for independence you will never have it. The only real security that a man can have in this world is a reserve of knowledge, experience, and ability. -Henry Ford https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  28. 28. It’s not what you know, it’s who you know. • Who do you know that owns their own business? • Who do you know that just took a new job? • Who do you know that hires professionals for temporary work? Who you know and who they know is most important. • Who you know online may determine your next job. • Don’t underestimate the power of online Remember online contacts. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  29. 29. Follow Up on Communication Great communication begins with connection. -Oprah Winfrey https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  30. 30. • Perform some type of follow-up after making contacts in your job search. Follow-up via telephone call, written letter or email. • When employers remember you favorably, they are much more likely to recall you when hiring new employees. • When you consistently provide follow-up communications, people will definitely remember your good manners and stellar work ethic. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  31. 31. Take Advantage of Time Off The supreme accomplishment is to blur the line between work and play. -Arnold Toynbee https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  32. 32. Use your time off to expand your professional horizons. Sharpen job skills, take an online class. Teach others. When that next job opportunity comes along, you'll be ready. Make your time off count by getting training, gaining knowledge and developing new work skills. Strengthen your writing skills. Take a class. Seek out any other training or education you desire. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20 20
  33. 33. • Although looking for a job when you don’t already have one is stressful and scary, keep in mind that it could also be the opportunity of a lifetime! • Use these tips to help you create your own opportunities and you could end up happier and better-paid than ever! https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  34. 34. • Many people find the job search process to be frustrating. There are many options available to help you find a job quickly. The tips in this eBook can show how and where to explore new options. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20
  35. 35. • If you’re currently embarking on a job- seeking journey, it’s wise to use every possible avenue to obtain your next position. Taking advantage of the wide range of new strategies to land your dream job can enrich your possibilities. https://bit.ly/FindAJob20

