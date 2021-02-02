Feb 2021 mnd ir ppt final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
STRENGTHENED OPERATIONS & POSITIVE CASH FLOW GENERATION February 2021 TSX | MND OTCQB | MNDJF
Forward-looking Statements This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securi...
A Profitable Gold Producer Delivering Significant Value Two producing gold mines in Australia and Sweden—both mining-frien...
Strategy 4 Maximize cash flow from operations Unlock further value and mine life through exploration Continue to significa...
Demonstrated Operational Turnaround Five consecutive quarters of improved saleable gold production • Q4 2020 marks Mandala...
Stabilized Operations and a Compelling Growth Trajectory Demonstrated Organic Growth • Costerfield: Outperformance from hi...
Three Consecutive Quarters of Growing Positive Cash Flow Turnaround resulting in steadily improving financial performance ...
Mandalay Positioned to be Net Debt Free in 2021 Dramatically improved operations and cash generation expected to significa...
COSTERFIELD OPERATIONS
Costerfield Gold-Antimony Mine Production profile reinvigorated by high-grade Youle vein • High-grade ore production from ...
Demonstrated History of Replacing Mined Ounces and Resource Growth Mandalay has been producing from Costerfield for 10+ ye...
Youle Vein: High-Quality, Low-Cost Production and Organic Growth Youle providing Costerfield with sustainable organic grow...
Three Keys to Value Creation at Costerfield 13 Continued Sustainable High- grade Production Deep Hole Drilling Exploring H...
COSTERFIELD EXPLORATION OPPORTUNITIES
Exciting District-Scale High-Grade Exploration Potential The Company’s Costerfield exploration program consists of: 15 TES...
1. Extensional Drilling at Youle: Continuity of High-Grade • Continuous core defined by multiple intercepts of +50 g/t AuE...
Potential new gold mineralized structure: below and separate from the high-grade Youle deposit Initial stepout drill deliv...
2. Deep Drilling Program: Fosterville-Style Mineralization Neighbouring Fosterville Swan lode and Costerfield mine share s...
2. Deep Drilling Program: Timeline Mandalay intercepted high-grade gold mineralization in deep drilling in 2014, with 2 of...
3. Regional Testing: Building out the Exploration Pipeline Brown’s Prospect drilling program having early success Brown’s ...
BJÖRKDAL OPERATIONS
Björkdal Gold Mine Long-lived asset with stable production and significant upside • Currently ramping-up production of hig...
Björkdal Gold Mine: Operations 23 Björkdal Mill Feed - 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 300,000 350,000 400,000 Q1 Q...
Aurora Zone: Key to Lifting Underground Production Emerging growth catalyst in development • Mineralization found to exten...
Aurora Zone Exploration Success and Reserve Growth Mineralization open in all directions • Underground drilling campaign f...
The Path Forward 26 Ramp-up Underground Production Focus on More Profitable Ore Exploring High-Potential Targets • Undergr...
CAPITAL STRUCTURE & BALANCE SHEET
Capital Structure and Key Shareholders 28 Capital Structure Share price (CAD$)(1) $2.35/shr Shares Outstanding (M) 91.2 Fu...
Significantly Undervalued Relative to Peers 29 Source: Company filings. 1. Enterprise value reflects share prices as at Fe...
SUMMARY & HIGHLIGHTS
Investment Summary 31 Strengthened Operations Strengthened Financial Performance and Return to Profitability High-Potentia...
A Values-Based and Values-Focused Company Sustainability underpins everything we do. We are successful when: • Our employe...
33 Edison Nguyen 647-260-1566 e.nguyen@mandalayresources.com @MandalayAuAg TSX: MND OTCQB: MNDJF mandalayresources.com
APPENDICES
Non-Core Assets: Chilean Properties 35 Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Mine • Operations on care and maintenance • Executed option ...
Non-Core Assets: Chilean Properties 36 La Quebrada Copper-Silver Project • Advanced exploration stage project • Excellent ...
Costerfield Mineral Reserves 37 Mineral Reserves at Costerfield (as of Dec. 31, 2019) Category Tonnes (kt) Au Grade (g/t) ...
Björkdal Mineral Reserves 38 Source: RPA, Effective December 31, 2019, documented in an independent NI 43-101 Technical Re...
Management and Board of Directors 39 Dominic Duffy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Senior Management Board o...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Feb 2021 mnd ir ppt final

18 views

Published on

MND Feb 2021 IR PPT

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Feb 2021 mnd ir ppt final

  1. 1. STRENGTHENED OPERATIONS & POSITIVE CASH FLOW GENERATION February 2021 TSX | MND OTCQB | MNDJF
  2. 2. Forward-looking Statements This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to life of mine production plans, exploration plans and the growth and strategy of Mandalay. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things: exploration results or production results not meeting management’s expectations; capital, production and operating cost results not meeting current plans; and changes in commodity prices and general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay. A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and developments differing from those contemplated by forward looking statements in this presentation can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Mandalay’s annual information form dated March 30, 2020, a copy of which is available under Mandalay’s profile at www.sedar.com. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward- looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Quality Control and Assurance Quality control and assurance programs are implemented in line with the standards of National Instrument 43-101. The exploration programs at Mandalay’s properties are supervised by Chris Davis, Vice President of Operational Geology and Exploration at Mandalay Resources, is a Charted Professional of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM CP(Geo)), and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this presentation. Mr. Davis regularly visits Mandalay’s properties, and supervises the collection and interpretation of scientific and technical information contained in this presentation. Mr. Davis has visited Costerfield and Björkdal and has supervised the preparation of this presentation. All currency references in US$ unless otherwise indicated. 2
  3. 3. A Profitable Gold Producer Delivering Significant Value Two producing gold mines in Australia and Sweden—both mining-friendly, tier-one jurisdictions • Planning to produce 105,000+ oz AuEq in 2021 • Successful turnaround with both operations continuing to be significant cash generators in 2021 • Costerfield continued exploration success at one of highest gold grade mines in the world • Björkdal beginning to reap the benefits of higher grade, wider Aurora zone • Expect to be net debt free in 2021 3 Costerfield Mine Australia Björkdal Mine Sweden
  4. 4. Strategy 4 Maximize cash flow from operations Unlock further value and mine life through exploration Continue to significantly improve balance sheet Re-invest cash in growth opportunities 1. 2. 3. 4.
  5. 5. Demonstrated Operational Turnaround Five consecutive quarters of improved saleable gold production • Q4 2020 marks Mandalay’s best quarterly production performance since Q4 2017 • Significant decrease in Costerfield cash costs in 2020, with stable costs at Björkdal • Sustainable cash cost reductions as a result of higher-grade material and improved underground operations 5 0 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,400 1,600 1,800 2,000 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 30,000 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 2020 USD$/oz Production AuEq oz Production and Cash Costs Performance Costerfield Production Björkdal Production Costerfield Cash Cost Björkdal Cash Cost
  6. 6. Stabilized Operations and a Compelling Growth Trajectory Demonstrated Organic Growth • Costerfield: Outperformance from high- grade Youle vein resulting in lift in 2020 production and guidance. • Youle Production scheduled to increase through 2021 • Björkdal: Steady ramp-up expected from the Aurora zone as more levels are developed and stoping is increased 6 Annual Production AuEq 1. Mandalay’s 2021E gold equivalent production midpoint graphed. Expected 2020 gold equivalent price assumes average metal prices of: Au $1,860/oz, Sb $6,600/t 2. Consolidated costs per Au Eq. oz includes corporate overhead spending, costs associated with the trial processing of waste dumps at Cerro Bayo and total care and maintenance costs 2019 76,659 ounces 2020 103,444 ounces 2021E(1) 105,000-117,000 ounces 2021 Consolidated Cost Guidance Average cash cost per oz gold eq (2) $800 – $1,000 Average all-in sustaining cost (2) $1,100 – $1,350 Capital expenditures $48M – $56M
  7. 7. Three Consecutive Quarters of Growing Positive Cash Flow Turnaround resulting in steadily improving financial performance with significant free cash flow growth 7 GREW CASH POSITION $21M TO $33M IN Q3 2020 FREE CASH GENERATED IN Q2 2020: $4.4M FREE CASH GENERATED IN Q3 2020: $17.0M -10,000 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 60,000 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2019 2020 USD'000 Quarterly Financial Performance (Q3 2019 – Q3 2020) Revenue EBITDA Adjusted net income (loss)
  8. 8. Mandalay Positioned to be Net Debt Free in 2021 Dramatically improved operations and cash generation expected to significantly improve balance sheet • Three-year, $65M syndicated facility with HSBC Bank Canada and Macquarie Bank (Currently $59M after Q4 2020 repayment) • Debt repayment schedule: $3.78M quarterly with a bullet payment of $28.76M in Q1 2023 • $33M in cash as at Q3 2020 • Generated $68.9M in EBITDA during first three quarters of 2020 8 Mandalay Quarterly Cash Flows and Cash Balance $ (6,542) $ 16,997 $ 23,238 $ 32,889 (10,000) (5,000) - 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 30,000 35,000 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2019 2020 (USD$ 000) Free cash flow Cash balance
  9. 9. COSTERFIELD OPERATIONS
  10. 10. Costerfield Gold-Antimony Mine Production profile reinvigorated by high-grade Youle vein • High-grade ore production from Youle commenced in Q4 2019 • Processed grades of 11.74 g/t Au and 4.54% Sb during nine-months of 2020 • Continual uplift in production expected over the next 12 months • Highly-prospective land package with massive exploration upside 10 OVERVIEW Location Victoria, Australia Land Package 1,293 hectares Life of Mine 3 - 4 years 2021E Production 53,000 – 60,000 Au Eq oz YTD Cash Costs(1) $622/oz Au Eq YTD AISC(1) $987/oz Au Eq P&P Reserves(2) 474,000 t @ 13.4 g/t Au, 3.8% Sb for 204,000 Au oz and 17,800 Sb t 1. Cash and all-in sustaining costs are non-IFRS measures. Please refer to the Company's management's discussion and analysis for further information. 2. SRK Consulting (Australia), Effective December 31, 2019, documented in an independent NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on March 30, 2020 3. “Highest-grade underground gold mines in Q1 2020”, Vladimir Basov Contributing to kitco.com November 30, 2020 12.6 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 Fosterville - Kirkland Lake Nevada Operations - Hecla Mascassa - Kirkland Lake Segovia - Gran Colombia Eagle River - Wesdome Youle - Mandalay Resources Hope Bay - TMAC Island Gold - Alamos Gold Bambanani - Harmony Gold Seabee - SSR Mining Q1 2020 Au Milled Grade (g/t) 6th Highest Gold Mine in the World(3)
  11. 11. Demonstrated History of Replacing Mined Ounces and Resource Growth Mandalay has been producing from Costerfield for 10+ years and has maintained an approximate 3 – 4 year mine life for the past 7 years • Achieved with minimal exploration spending • Total discovery cost of M&I Resources of approximately $22/AuEq. Oz • Historically very little Testing and Generative drilling (less than US$10M over 11 years) • 2021 to be largest exploration spend at Costerfield +US$6M, with focus on Testing and Generative 11 $- $1,000 $2,000 $3,000 $4,000 $5,000 $6,000 - 100,000 200,000 300,000 400,000 500,000 600,000 700,000 800,000 900,000 1,000,000 1,100,000 1,200,000 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Exploration Expenditure (US$D 000) Au Eq (oz) Costerfield M+I Profile vs Exploration Expenditure (Au Eq. oz) Youle Brunswick Augusta Cumulative Depletion Infill (US$) Testing (US$) Generative (US$) Yearly Depletion
  12. 12. Youle Vein: High-Quality, Low-Cost Production and Organic Growth Youle providing Costerfield with sustainable organic growth year-over-year 12 15,258 44,958 44,000 – 49,000 10,620 10,353 11,749 12,236 9,903 13,190 9,000 – 11,000 4,307 3,149 2,871 2,863 - 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 - 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 60,000 70,000 2019 2020 2021E Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Annual 2020 Quarterly USD$/oz Production ounces (AuEq) Saleable Gold Production Saleable Antimony Production AISC (1,2) (1,3) 1. All-in sustaining costs are non-IFRS measures. Please refer to the Company's management's discussion and analysis for further information 2. 2020E AISC $950 – $1,160 3. 2021E AISC $950 – $1,100
  13. 13. Three Keys to Value Creation at Costerfield 13 Continued Sustainable High- grade Production Deep Hole Drilling Exploring High-Potential Targets • Costerfield is the second highest grade gold mine in Australia. Expected to see this high- grade profile continue • Increasing gold recoveries at plant (CavTube flotation commissioning for Q1 2021) Targeting super high-grade mineralization at depth • Regional success has shown potential for super grade deposits within the region • 2 holes have been completed to date and further depth drilling in 2021 Surface drilling on highly-prospective targets • Targets include Youle Extension, Damper Gully, True Blue, and Brown’s & Robinson’s • Exploration update video available here and Youle update video here
  14. 14. COSTERFIELD EXPLORATION OPPORTUNITIES
  15. 15. Exciting District-Scale High-Grade Exploration Potential The Company’s Costerfield exploration program consists of: 15 TESTING YOULE EXTENSIONS DEEP HOLE DRILLING REGIONAL TESTING Youle Workings Brown’s Target and historic workings. Part of a 2.5km corridor of shallow workings Augusta Portal and Mine True Blue Target and historic workings. Part of a 3.5km corridor of shallow workings and geochemical anomalism Brunswick Portal and Processing Facility Antimony Creek historic workings Part of a 4km corridor of shallow workings and surface geochemical anomalism 5km 1km 2.5km
  16. 16. 1. Extensional Drilling at Youle: Continuity of High-Grade • Continuous core defined by multiple intercepts of +50 g/t AuEq over 1.8 m minimum mining width • 2021 extensional drilling intercepted high-grade veining to the North of the current mine design New high-grade results north of Youle extending at depth (Jan 2021 highlights): 345.1 g/t gold and 19.7% antimony over a true width of 0.11 m in BC166W1 316.1 g/t gold and 0.1% antimony over a true width of 0.22 m in BC167 142.0 g/t gold and 0.0% antimony over a true width of 0.07 m in BC157 16 Minerva Intercept BC142 - 0.24m @ 12.6g/t Au & 3.1% Sb New High Grade Gold Domain Open Plunge Minerva Target shape East of Historic workings
  17. 17. Potential new gold mineralized structure: below and separate from the high-grade Youle deposit Initial stepout drill delivered very significant intersections of high gold grades in both the parent hole and confirmatory wedge: • 460.5 g/t gold over a partially recovered true width of 0.11 m in BC176; and • 165.1 g/t gold over a true width of 0.20 m in BC176W1 17
  18. 18. 2. Deep Drilling Program: Fosterville-Style Mineralization Neighbouring Fosterville Swan lode and Costerfield mine share several key geological similarities (upper system, mineral source, fluid composition, fluid transportation, and fluid trap environment) 18 Fosterville Costerfield 30 km Fosterville Deposits Costerfield Deposits
  19. 19. 2. Deep Drilling Program: Timeline Mandalay intercepted high-grade gold mineralization in deep drilling in 2014, with 2 of 4 intercepts returning grades that support the Costerfield-Fosterville analogy 19 2014: Intersected high-grade mineralization with two deep holes drilled under Cuffley 2019: Began deep hole program with first deep hole under Youle (completed) 2020: Second deep hole under Cuffley/Augusta commenced in 2020 CSK007: 0.08 m @ 1,361 g/t Au and CSK012: 0.19m @ 345 g/t Au
  20. 20. 3. Regional Testing: Building out the Exploration Pipeline Brown’s Prospect drilling program having early success Brown’s drilling program still underway: • Two out of five holes completed (total of 623 m has been drilled of the 1,200m program) • First drill hole intercepted 14.51 g/t Au, over 1.27m (true width) in diamond drill hole BWN001 • BWN001 & BWN002 were drilled below the historic Felix Brown 20
  21. 21. BJÖRKDAL OPERATIONS
  22. 22. Björkdal Gold Mine Long-lived asset with stable production and significant upside • Currently ramping-up production of higher-grade, more profitable underground ore • Exploration success and development ramp-up at higher-grade, wider Aurora zone continues 22 OVERVIEW Location Skellefteå, Sweden Land Package 12,949 hectares Life of Mine 10+ years 2021E Production 52,000 – 57,000 Au oz YTD Cash Costs(1) $1,061/oz Au YTD AISC(1) $1,495/oz Au P&P Reserves(1) 11.1 mt @ 1.54 g/t Au for 548,000 Au oz 1. Cash and all-in sustaining costs are non-IFRS measures. Please refer to the Company's management's discussion and analysis for further information 2. Roscoe Postle Associates, Effective December 31, 2019, documented in an independent NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on March 30, 2020
  23. 23. Björkdal Gold Mine: Operations 23 Björkdal Mill Feed - 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 300,000 350,000 400,000 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2019 2020 Ore (Tonnes) Underground Open Pit Stockpile Operational focus is on ramping-up supply of higher-margin ore feed to the mill
  24. 24. Aurora Zone: Key to Lifting Underground Production Emerging growth catalyst in development • Mineralization found to extend hundreds of metres; previously was constrained by a marble contact • Significantly wider and consistently higher-grade than current ore – open at depth • Current known mineralization over 500m horizontally and 400m vertically • Readily accessible; six levels currently being developed • Stoping has been initiated on first levels • Large step-out drilling occurring below and East and West of currently known mineralization 24 Marble contact Unexplored and an area of focus Mineralized zone historically thought to be constrained
  25. 25. Aurora Zone Exploration Success and Reserve Growth Mineralization open in all directions • Underground drilling campaign focused on extending Aurora zone • Drill results demonstrate potential to extend Aurora in all directions • High-grade mineralization continuity has been confirmed at depth and to the east in early 2020 25 1. Source: Roscoe Postle Associates, Effective December 31, 2018, documented in an independent NI 43-101 Technical Report filed March 28, 2019 2. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves Preliminary Mineral Resource and Reserve added for Aurora in Feb 2019 • Probable Reserves added: 920kt @ 2.34 g/t Au for 69,000 Au oz • Indicated Resources(2) added: 765kt @ 3.16 g/t Au for 78,000 Au oz • Inferred Resources added: 206kt @ 3.37 g/t Au 22,000 Au oz
  26. 26. The Path Forward 26 Ramp-up Underground Production Focus on More Profitable Ore Exploring High-Potential Targets • Underground ore is higher-grade and most profitable mill feed • Plan to ramp-up underground tonnage to +1.1Mtpa in 2021 • Increase Aurora zone’s contribution to overall mill feed • Focus on other high-grade vein systems • Extend the mineralization of Aurora zone • Test potential high-grade skarn deposits Underground production ramp-up, delineation and development of the Aurora zone currently underway • Deep drilling under Main and Lake zones • Exploration update video available here
  27. 27. CAPITAL STRUCTURE & BALANCE SHEET
  28. 28. Capital Structure and Key Shareholders 28 Capital Structure Share price (CAD$)(1) $2.35/shr Shares Outstanding (M) 91.2 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding (M)(2) 93.8 Market Capitalization (CAD$M) $214.3 Cash and Cash Equivalents (USD$M)(4) $32.9 Total Interest-Bearing Debt (USD$M)(4) $65.7 Enterprise Value (US$M)(3,4) $200.0 Analyst Coverage BMO Capital Markets Brian Quast Mackie Research Capital Stuart McDougall Share price performance Mandalay Share Price Performance 26% 20% 19% 12% 5% 21% CE Mining 26% Others 21% GMT Capital 20% Key Shareholders Ruffer LLP 19% AzValor 12% West Face 5% 1. As at February 02, 2021 | 2. Includes: 0.8M RSU and 1.97M employee stock options with exercise prices of: CAD$0.61 – CAD$9.10 and expiry dates from Mar 23, 2021 – Jun 30, 2027. 3. Using exchange rate of CAD$1 = USD$0.78 | 4. From Mandalay’s Financial Statements as of Sept 30, 2020 | 5. Ownership positions are estimates - as at Feb 2021 Note: numbers may be rounded 0 200,000 400,000 600,000 800,000 1,000,000 1,200,000 1,400,000 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 03-Feb 03-Mar 03-Apr 03-May 03-Jun 03-Jul 03-Aug 03-Sep 03-Oct 03-Nov 03-Dec 03-Jan Volume Share Price CAD$ Volume Close
  29. 29. Significantly Undervalued Relative to Peers 29 Source: Company filings. 1. Enterprise value reflects share prices as at February 02, 2021 for Peer group and of $2.35 for Mandalay Note Peer group: Wesdome Gold Mines, Superior Gold, Harte Gold Group, Fosterville South Exploration, Fiore Gold, TMAC Resources, Robex Resources, Great Panther Mining, Gran Colombia Gold, McEwen Mining, Jaguar Mining, Calibre Mining, Premier Gold Mines, Roxgold, Golden Star Resources, and Argonaut Gold $219 $565 Mandalay Resources Peer Median EV/Proven & Probable Au oz $200 $364 Mandalay Resources Peer Median Enterprise Value (USD$M)1 111 121 Mandalay Resources (Median) Peer Guidance (Median) 2021 Production AuEq. ('000) Despite operational and financial turnaround, MND trading at lower value relative to peers ~45% less than Peers ~61% less than Peers
  30. 30. SUMMARY & HIGHLIGHTS
  31. 31. Investment Summary 31 Strengthened Operations Strengthened Financial Performance and Return to Profitability High-Potential Exploration Upside High-Potential and Fully-funded for Future Growth • Costerfield: High-grade Youle vein major growth catalyst • Björkdal: Ramping-up underground production, focused on higher-margin ore • Three consecutive quarters of increasing revenue, EBITDA and adj. net income • Generated $17.0M of free cash in Q3 2020 and $4.4M in Q2 2020 • Continuing regional exploration highly-prospective targets at both assets • Defined pipeline for long-term value creation • Cash position of $33M as at Q3 2020 • Opportunity for net-debt free in 2021 • Fully-funded exploration programs • High potential for future profitability and growth
  32. 32. A Values-Based and Values-Focused Company Sustainability underpins everything we do. We are successful when: • Our employees live and work safely and experience the personal satisfaction that comes with high performance and recognition • The communities in which we operate value our presence • Our environmental impact is minimized and causes no permanent harm • We have a large, diversified set of customers who are delighted with and compete for our products • Our shareholders realize a superior total return on their investment and support our corporate values • Our values are visibly demonstrated by strong local management, at the point of impact with our stakeholders, and coordinated across the Company for maximum effect 32
  33. 33. 33 Edison Nguyen 647-260-1566 e.nguyen@mandalayresources.com @MandalayAuAg TSX: MND OTCQB: MNDJF mandalayresources.com
  34. 34. APPENDICES
  35. 35. Non-Core Assets: Chilean Properties 35 Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Mine • Operations on care and maintenance • Executed option to purchase agreement with Equus Mining (Oct 2019) for 36-month period starting from earlier date of when Equus receives all permits and approvals for exploration drilling or 6 months from signing Land package 23,106 hectares Ownership 100% P&P Reserves(1) 856,000 t @ 284 g/t Ag for 7.8M Ag & 2.34 g/t Au for 64,000 Au oz 2016 Production 13,792 oz Au, 1,731,031 oz Ag Challacollo Silver-Gold Project • Signed definitive agreement with Aftermath Silver for sale of project, total consideration CAD$10.5M (including 3% royalty on concessions valued at CAD$3M) • Aftermath Silver’s management team has industry experience and complementary skillsets that Mandalay believes are necessary to create value for a development project such as Challacollo Land package 20,378 hectares Ownership 100% Location 130 km SE of Iquique, Northern Chile Indicated Resource 4.7 Mt @ 200 g/t Ag for 30M Ag oz & 0.32 g/t Au for 48,000 oz 1. Source: Current Mineral Reserves number depleted for 2017 production and Reserves sterilized by inundation at Delia NW. Depletion taken from Reserve position contained in NI 43-101 Technical Report prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates, Effective December 31, 2016 filed on SEDAR March 31, 2017 Streamlining the business and realizing value
  36. 36. Non-Core Assets: Chilean Properties 36 La Quebrada Copper-Silver Project • Advanced exploration stage project • Excellent location and access to infrastructure – 40 km from La Serena (Region IV, Chile) • District-wide consolidation opportunities Land package 8,907 hectares Ownership 100% Indicated Resources(1) 459M lbs Cu @ 0.6% Cu & 11.2M oz Ag @ 10 g/t Ag 1. Source: La Quebrada NI 43-101: “La Quebrada Copper-Silver Project, Casa Piedra Sector” Technical Report completed by Michael Easdon. Filed on SEDAR on Aug. 16, 2017
  37. 37. Costerfield Mineral Reserves 37 Mineral Reserves at Costerfield (as of Dec. 31, 2019) Category Tonnes (kt) Au Grade (g/t) Sb Grade (%) Cont. Au (koz) Cont. Sb (kt) Proven 114 9.5 4.8 35 5.4 Probable 360 14.6 3.4 169 12.4 Total P+P 474 13.4 3.8 204 17.8 Source: SRK Consulting (Australia), Effective December 31, 2019, documented in an independent NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on March 30, 2020
  38. 38. Björkdal Mineral Reserves 38 Source: RPA, Effective December 31, 2019, documented in an independent NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on March 30, 2020 Mineral Reserves at Björkdal (as of Dec. 31, 2019) Category Tonnes (kt) Au Grade (g/t) Cont. Au (koz) Probable Underground 5,410 2.10 365 Open Pit 2,875 1.23 114 Norrberget Open Pit 162 2.80 15 Stockpile 2,644 0.64 54 Total Probable 11,090 1.54 548
  39. 39. Management and Board of Directors 39 Dominic Duffy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Senior Management Board of Directors Nick Dwyer Chief Financial Officer Belinda Labatte Chief Development Officer Toni Streczynski Vice President, Processing & Metallurgy Chris Davis Vice President, Operational Geology & Exploration Bradford A. Mills Chairman Braam Jonker Lead Independent Director Dominic Duffy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Rob Doyle Director Peter R. Jones Director Amy Freedman Director Terry Ackerman Director

×