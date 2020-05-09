Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TIMEALLY PET – YOUR HELPING HAND WITH SYSTEMATIC ACCUMULATION PLAN (SAP) During any unprecedented time like the current on...
Top Unique Benefits of TimeAlly PET PET SMART CONTRIBUTION The most unique benefit of TimeAlly PET is – PET Smart Contribu...
So, What are you waiting for? One such uncertainty can derail your goals, but there is one thing that will always stay wit...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

TIMEALLY PET – YOUR HELPING HAND WITH SYSTEMATIC ACCUMULATION PLAN (SAP)

26 views

Published on

During any unprecedented time like the current one, this article is to uncover
some of the staking opportunities for you to gear and equip, for your own benefit.
The point is that we assume, that to get cover from any unwanted situation there
is a lot of significance of any investment or staking. And if you believe that the
world will be normal again after a brief pause, then there might be a reason you
find to hang in there.

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

TIMEALLY PET – YOUR HELPING HAND WITH SYSTEMATIC ACCUMULATION PLAN (SAP)

  1. 1. TIMEALLY PET – YOUR HELPING HAND WITH SYSTEMATIC ACCUMULATION PLAN (SAP) During any unprecedented time like the current one, this article is to uncover some of the staking opportunities for you to gear and equip, for your own benefit. The point is that we assume, that to get cover from any unwanted situation there is a lot of significance of any investment or staking. And if you believe that the world will be normal again after a brief pause, then there might be a reason you find to hang in there. Remember these 3 Points:  Remember this too shall pass  Stay Calm  Be a responsible human being Now that you have put your mind at ease, it is time to think about the future and plan accordingly, TimeAlly has introduced, a Systematic Accumulation Plan (SAP) – TimeAlly PET aka TimeAlly Personal Era Swap Teller. You might think that you need to cover your future through stake and invest in long term goals, where you may need backup or support in the future. Well if you think so – this plan has already been designed in such a way to benefit the community, in such circumstances. TimeAlly PET is a short term SAP (Systematic Accumulation Plan), you just have to stake for 12 months, and receive annuity on ES staked every month in the next 5-years. TimeAlly PET is powered on Blockchain driven Smart Contracts, to offer Safety, Security & Stability on our accumulations. Smart Contracts not only enables security and stability but offer additional rewards/ booster bonuses on your discipline time to time staking, with the help of predefined automated rules of Smart Contracts. PET Bonus you receive for 12 months staking – will be rewarded to you in 12 intervals of 5 months for 5 Years.
  2. 2. Top Unique Benefits of TimeAlly PET PET SMART CONTRIBUTION The most unique benefit of TimeAlly PET is – PET Smart Contribution – With the predefined set of rules of Smart Contracts, PET will stake equal count of ES every month as per your staking for that corresponding month. For e.g. If you choose a monthly plan of 1000 ES, all you have to stake monthly is 500 ES and another 500 ES PET will contribute to you. PET`s Smart Contribution is only applicable if you contribute 50% of your monthly committed plan PET BONUS TimeAlly PET is powered on Smart Contracts, means you don’t have to doubt on the promises it makes, since it is powered on an automated protocol, it assures bonuses if target and conditions are met. TimeAlly PET offers bonuses on total ES Staked of Accumulation year, get released timely in 12 equal installments, if all the monthly target commitments are archived. LEGACY In this plan, you can mark your legacy. So, that you can add nominees and pass on your legacy to your loved ones, to assure that your family or loved ones are financially supported in certain demises. TOP-UPS If you stake more than the monthly target commitment you will receive 50% of the PET Bounty on the staking above the desired Monthly Target Commitment. For e.g. If your committed staking limit is 5000 ES and you stake additional 5000 ES, means 10000 ES in a single month (even if in installments), then it shall be implied as your achieved target for the month – and you will be receiving Extra 50% of additional ES Stakings i.e. 5000 ES +2500 ES.
  3. 3. So, What are you waiting for? One such uncertainty can derail your goals, but there is one thing that will always stay with you in these uncertainties, that is – Your Preplanned Future Benefits – TimeAlly Personal Era Swap Teller. Empower your journey of life with inerasable – Blockchain-based Smart Contract. Hurry up! Limited Period Solution Web - https://www.timeally.io/ Get TimeAlly In Your Pocket - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eraswaponeapp&hl=en

×