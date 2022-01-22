Successfully reported this slideshow.
Compressed air is costlier than steam. Further, it is invisible when it leaks, unlike steam which is visible at the leakage points. And this leakage is also the source of wastage energy. It requires more electricity than any other sort of equipment, and it accounts for a significant portion of electricity consumption in any sector. So a Compressed air system may cost higher than water or steam when cannot be handled properly.

As a result, it’s much more critical to correctly quantify compressed airflow. In the industrial context, compressed air flow measurement provides a considerable opportunity to save money by lowering energy expenses. Manas Thermal Mass Flow Meter will help you assign expenditures, track total consumption, and increase plant productivity.

Compressed Air Flow Meter

  1. 1. www.manasmicro.com Manas Microsystems Technology | Excellence | Trust Compressed Air Flow Meter
  2. 2. www.manasmicro.com Introduction • Most industrial facilities require compressed air, which is one of the most expensive energy sources within a factory. • Compressed air is costlier than steam. Furthermore, unlike steam, which is visible at the leaking spots, it is invisible when it seeps. • Compressed air leakages consume more electricity than any other type of equipment
  3. 3. www.manasmicro.com How to measure Compressed Air flow rate? • One of the popular Compressed Air Flowmeters is a Thermal Mass Flow Meter. • Whenever a fluid of a certain temperature is passed over any substance hotter than the fluid, the heat of the hot substance is taken away because of forced convection by the fluid, and the temperature of that substance drops. • This fall in temperature is related to the mass flow of the fluid passing over the substance. If one can measure the amount of heat taken away by the flowing fluid one can calculate the mass flow rate.
  4. 4. www.manasmicro.com Features of Compressed Air Flow Meter • Direct measurement of mass flow. • No pressure or temperature compensation required • 20:1 turndown. • Wireless data transfer is possible. Remote readings are available on wireless. • Pulse, milliamps, and RS 485 output for networking
  5. 5. www.manasmicro.com Compressed Air Flow Meter Applications • Textile Industry : For process machines from blow rooms, carding, spinning, winding, weaving, and other machinery for both controlling and operations. • Automobile Industry: For measure compressed air usage. • For identifying leaks in compressor systems • Compressor performance testing • For tracking energy consumption
  6. 6. www.manasmicro.com Which is the best Compressed Air Flow Meter? • The selection of the best Compressed Air Flow Meter depends on many factors like reliability, accuracy, presence or absence of moving parts, pressure handling capacity etc. • Thermal Mass Flow Meter is found to be one of the best flow meter types as it requires no pressure or temperature compensation and can detect gas mass flow directly. • It is accurate, simple to install, and has no moving parts. It also has good rangeability, outstanding low flow sensitivity, and minimum pressure loss, making it the ideal flow solution provider for compressed natural gas measurement.
  7. 7. www.manasmicro.com Advantages of Manas Compressed Air Flow Meter • It helps you assign expenditures, track total consumption, and increase plant productivity. How – By monitoring compressed air usage rates through various facility divisions. • Manas Compressed Air Flow Meter, can provide both overall consumption and time tracking, which can aid in identifying high-consumption times. • In the industrial context, compressed air flow measurement provides a considerable opportunity to save money by lowering energy expenses.
  EL 54, Electronic Zone, J-block, MIDC Bhosari, Pune 411026. Maharashtra, India. Tel: 8484039026 Ext. No. 106 Mob: +91 77220 34924 / 74200 99054 mktg@manasmicro.com www.manasmicro.com

