BTU meter measures the thermal energy content of liquid flow in British Thermal Units (BTU) or in Kilo Calories (Kcal)., even sometimes in Kw. But this Kw has nothing to do with electrical KW.



A BTU meter (also called a Heat Meter) comprises a combination of a flow meter with temperature sensors that measure energy consumption in any liquid heating or cooling system. These are also called Energy Meters and are used to bill the end-user for his/her air conditioning energy usage. A BTU meter can also be used to measure the performance of energy-saving equipment, loss of efficiency within a heating or cooling system which means revenue loss. They are also required in heat recovery systems to find out the quantum of recovered heat.

