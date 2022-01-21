Successfully reported this slideshow.
BTU meter measures the thermal energy content of liquid flow in British Thermal Units (BTU) or in Kilo Calories (Kcal)., even sometimes in Kw. But this Kw has nothing to do with electrical KW.

Manas is a leading Indian manufacturer of BTU meters who can provide a solution for calculating the BTU or measuring the BTU consumption with their BTU meters with communication support like BACnet, MODBUS with LAN Port.

A BTU meter (also called a Heat Meter) comprises a combination of a flow meter with temperature sensors that measure energy consumption in any liquid heating or cooling system. These are also called Energy Meters and are used to bill the end-user for his/her air conditioning energy usage. A BTU meter can also be used to measure the performance of energy-saving equipment, loss of efficiency within a heating or cooling system which means revenue loss. They are also required in heat recovery systems to find out the quantum of recovered heat.

BTU Meter

  1. 1. BTU Meter www.manasmicro.com Manas Microsystems Technology | Excellence | Trust
  2. 2. www.manasmicro.com Introduction • Manas- Leading manufacturer of BTU (*) meter for measuring BTU or BTU consumption • Measures the thermal energy content of liquid flow • In British Thermal Units(BTU) , Kilo Calories(Kcal or in KW • With communication port like, BACnet, MODBUS with LAN Port. (*) BTU stands for British Thermal Unit
  3. 3. www.manasmicro.com Features of BTU Meter • Available with Electromagnetic or Ultrasonic Flow Meter options • Instantaneous and Totalised flow values are available • Users can define the units for heat measurement • High-grade Temperature Sensors are used for accurate measurement • Flow units can be selected by the user • In built memory storage • Communication port - BACnet IP/MODBUS, TCP/IP/RS485 • Calibrated flow meters give assured accuracy.
  4. 4. www.manasmicro.com Applications • In chilled water systems for commercial, industrial, and office building • Used to bill users for air conditioning energy usage • Cooling effectiveness measurement in water-based systems • For identifying leakages in hot or cold-water systems • Dredging industries • Energy measurement in open heating/cooling systems • Heat recovery systems • Mining industry • Water and wastewater management
  5. 5. www.manasmicro.com Types of BTU Meter BTU Meter for chiller application (BTU 100L) BTU Meter for heat meter application (HET 100L) Ultrasonic BTU Meter
  6. 6. www.manasmicro.com Technical Specification Feature Description Ingress Protection IP-65 Equivalent Power Supply 85V to 265V AC, 50Hz, single phase (Universal) Communication Port RS485, RS232 (Optional) with MODBUS RTU Output 4-20 mA dc in max. 600 ohm load, Isolated, Proportional to Power
  7. 7. We are certified with: ISO/IEC 17025:2017 | ISO 9001:2015 ISO 14001:2015 | OHSAS 45001:2018 THANK YOU EL 54, Electronic Zone, J-block, MIDC Bhosari, Pune 411026. Maharashtra, India. Tel: 8484039026 Ext. No. 106 Mob: +91 77220 34924 / 74200 99054 mktg@manasmicro.com www.manasmicro.com

