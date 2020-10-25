Woodworking Intro-Sculpture

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Woodworking project Intro-Sculpture Manami Ishimura
Objective • Create a sculptural wood chair that ‘belong’ to the human body (your body) as a portrait. The sculptural wood ...
Requirements 1. Create at least Four joints without nail or screw. 2. Finish surface with what your aesthetic meets, paint...
Self-Portrait (identity, personal narrative or non-narrative…) Cerebral: One could argue that all visual works of art and ...
Taboo
Using the Elements and Principles When Refining Final Execution • How can you use these elements and principles to help yo...
Wood Material Primary materials are the scrap wood from the local roof company. You may use as much you want!!
• Maquette and Design sketch examples
Chair Design Example You may multiply chairs along with your concept Create at least Four joints without nail or screw.
Maybe Bigger?
Schedule Date Intro-Sculpture 2-Nov In-Class Proj. WoodWorking Wood Shop Safety Test Due *Power Tools Lecture -Complete Dr...
