Foamboard composition color

Composition & Color Design Foam Board Project 3D Design Manami Ishimura
Requirements -Brainstorm at least 6 different compositions (2 mass, 2 volume, 2 space) on your sketchbook -Give two differ...
EX. Mass
Color Design 1 -Harmonious color: green/yellow -Complimentary colors: purple and yellow
Color Design 2 -Complimentary colors: purple and yellow -Harmonious colors of purple/pink and complimentary color:yellow
Volume
Color Design 1 -Analogous colors: purple and blue -Complimentary color: yellow/purple
Color Design 2 -high saturation colors: sky blue/yellow -Complimentary color: pink/green
Space
Color Design 1
Color Design 2
How to Digital paint using Photoshop? Tutorial video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJWbUCgrI9M&feature=youtu.be
×