SPRINT 134 REVIEW - Sprint Ending April 13, 2020 April 15, 2020 Meeting Start: 10:30 am EST
2 OVERVIEW ● Intro (Oleg Barenboim) ● Community (Oleg Barenboim) ● UI (Harpreet Kataria) ● Providers (Adam Grare) ● Platfo...
3 --IvanchukBeta2releasedAug14 --Hammer-10releasedAug15 --IvanchukRC1releasedAug27 --Hammer-11releasedSep09 --Ivanchuk-1re...
4 * Note that some PRs are double labeled or have no labels. Beginning with Sprint 127, archived and forked repos are excl...
5 Repo Health Report - Code Climate
6 COMMUNITY UPDATE (Oleg Barenboim) ● Announcing ManageIQ Jansa Alpha release (#818) https://www.manageiq.org/blog/2020/03...
7 USER INTERFACE (Harpreet Kataria) PRs (UI, SUI, UI/REACT Components, API ): 37 Bugs: 15, Enhancements: 4, Technical Debt...
8 USER INTERFACE (Harpreet Kataria) Remove max value for resizing of a disk Before: validating both min and max disk size ...
9 USER INTERFACE (Harpreet Kataria) AuthKeyPair & Ansible Tower Provider screens with new Delete modal displaying record n...
10 USER INTERFACE (Harpreet Kataria) Adding support for check_compliance action on vms (#795) Add async KeyPair deletion (...
11 Make Catalog Types pluggable, only show supported providers’ catalog types (#20039) ● Replaced a hard-coded list of all...
12
13 OpenStack ● Handle a keystone service without a region (#579) ○ Allows for Canonical Microstack to be used as a lightwe...
14 Openshift ● Added support for Openshift 4 (#164) ○ OSPv4 deprecated the /oapi endpoint that we relied on ○ Switch to us...
15
16 PLATFORM (Joe VLcek) 40 PRs merged Enhancement: ● Add BUILD_REF to podiﬁed build manageiq-appliance-build/407 ● Control...
17 PLATFORM (Joe VLcek) ManageIQ Pods: ● Add the pod name as an env var to the orchestrator manageiq-pods/435 ● Add the po...
18 PLATFORM (Joe VLcek) Technical Debt: ● Remove unnecessary test tag that is no longer used https://github.com/ManageIQ/m...
19 Integration Tests ● Automated tests for service dialogs regex validation and element load values on init behavior, and ...
20 Questions? Discussion? Sprint 135 Review - April 29 Meeting Start: 10:30 am EST
THANK YOU manageiq.org github.com/ManageIQ twitter.com/ManageIQ gitter.im/ManageIQ/manageiq facebook.com/manageiq talk.man...
  1. 1. SPRINT 134 REVIEW - Sprint Ending April 13, 2020 April 15, 2020 Meeting Start: 10:30 am EST
  2. 2. 2 OVERVIEW ● Intro (Oleg Barenboim) ● Community (Oleg Barenboim) ● UI (Harpreet Kataria) ● Providers (Adam Grare) ● Platform (Joe VLcek) ● Integration Tests (Oleg Barenboim) ● Summary
  3. 3. 3 --IvanchukBeta2releasedAug14 --Hammer-10releasedAug15 --IvanchukRC1releasedAug27 --Hammer-11releasedSep09 --Ivanchuk-1releasedSep18 --Ivanchuk2releasedDec16
  4. 4. 4 * Note that some PRs are double labeled or have no labels. Beginning with Sprint 127, archived and forked repos are excluded.
  5. 5. 5 Repo Health Report - Code Climate
  6. 6. 6 COMMUNITY UPDATE (Oleg Barenboim) ● Announcing ManageIQ Jansa Alpha release (#818) https://www.manageiq.org/blog/2020/03/Announcing-Jansa-Alpha/ ● Add a Getting Started guide for Kubernetes (#819) https://www.manageiq.org/docs/get-started/kubernetes ● Add Documentation Search (#812) https://www.manageiq.org/docs/ ● Other enhancements to the website: ○ Compute url ﬁle sizes for Downloads (#824) ○ Add all available Installation guides to User Reference (#827) ○ Add Conﬁguration section to User Reference (#828)
  7. 7. 7 USER INTERFACE (Harpreet Kataria) PRs (UI, SUI, UI/REACT Components, API ): 37 Bugs: 15, Enhancements: 4, Technical Debt/cleanup: 4/13, others: 1 Bugs ● Simpliﬁed checkedness of 🌳🌳 on compare screens, enabled post_check (#6975) ● Delete Cloud Tenants selected in a nested list (#6974) ● Fix duplicates in removal dialogs (#6808) ● Fix snapshot toolbar button always disabled (#6969) ● Redirect to proper screen after successful update of a Cloud Tenant in a list (#6972) ● Remove max value for resizing of a disk (#6809) ● Fix react-wooden-tree icon size (#178) Enhancements ● AuthKeyPair to use remove modal for deletion (#6812) ● Use removal modal for ansible tower provider removal (#6815) ● API: Adding support for check_compliance action on vms (#795) ● API: Add async KeyPair deletion (#791)
  8. 8. 8 USER INTERFACE (Harpreet Kataria) Remove max value for resizing of a disk Before: validating both min and max disk size After: only validating min disk size value After: No validation message when min disk size requirement is met
  9. 9. 9 USER INTERFACE (Harpreet Kataria) AuthKeyPair & Ansible Tower Provider screens with new Delete modal displaying record names of selected items(#6812 , #6815)
  10. 10. 10 USER INTERFACE (Harpreet Kataria) Adding support for check_compliance action on vms (#795) Add async KeyPair deletion (#791)
  11. 11. 11 Make Catalog Types pluggable, only show supported providers’ catalog types (#20039) ● Replaced a hard-coded list of allowed catalog types by provider ● Now providers expose their own set of catalog item types ● Makes it easier to add a provider with minimal changes to core Syndicate metrics and events to kafka (#19984, #19987) ● Allows users to subscribe to events/metrics using an industry standard streaming platform ● Events are published to topic “manageiq.ems-events” ● Metrics are published to topic “manageiq.metrics” PROVIDERS (Adam Grare)
  12. 12. 12
  13. 13. 13 OpenStack ● Handle a keystone service without a region (#579) ○ Allows for Canonical Microstack to be used as a lightweight Openstack provider for development Ovirt ● Fix association between a VM’s NIC and an external OVN network manager (#491) PROVIDERS (Adam Grare)
  14. 14. 14 Openshift ● Added support for Openshift 4 (#164) ○ OSPv4 deprecated the /oapi endpoint that we relied on ○ Switch to use the standard k8s API Groups for Custom Resource Deﬁnitions ● Instructions for using CodeReady Containers (aka minishift for OSP4) (guides#416) PROVIDERS (Adam Grare)
  15. 15. 15
  16. 16. 16 PLATFORM (Joe VLcek) 40 PRs merged Enhancement: ● Add BUILD_REF to podiﬁed build manageiq-appliance-build/407 ● Control qpid-proton rpm version by installing from ManageIQ copr repo manageiq-appliance-build/409 Bugs: ● Fix messaging_client exception if no ENV and no yaml are present manageiq/20062 ● Only show catalog types for supported EMSs manageiq/20039 ● Fix a bug when running Rbac on VimPerformanceDaily manageiq/20058 ● ﬁx rubocop gone bad manageiq/20044 ● ﬁx storage proﬁle ems foreign key manageiq/20038 ● ﬁxed 5.2 double preload with a null record activerecord-virtual_attributes/66 ● work around attribute.name [5.2, 6.0] activerecord-virtual_attributes/63 ● Add net-ssh gems needed to support ed25519 cipher manageiq-appliance_console/113 ● Update dependency on manageiq-appliance_console manageiq-appliance/278
  17. 17. 17 PLATFORM (Joe VLcek) ManageIQ Pods: ● Add the pod name as an env var to the orchestrator manageiq-pods/435 ● Add the pod UID to the orchestrator manageiq-pods/434 ● Add the actual steps for using the operator to the README manageiq-pods/414 ● Deploy kafka from the operator manageiq-pods/425 ● Update pg secret handling manageiq-pods/424 ● Fix random generation manageiq-pods/421 ● Allow user to provide tls secret manageiq-pods/431 ● Use StdEncoding rather than URLEncoding for creating the encryption key manageiq-pods/426 ● Request only the permissions we need and make the operator work manageiq-pods/413 ● Use lower case for local variables manageiq-pods/422 ● Clean up controller manageiq-pods/420 ● Remove status ﬁelds manageiq-pods/418 ● Don't abbreviate Memory, Image, and Request manageiq-pods/416 ● Avoid creating empty httpd conﬁg maps manageiq-pods/437 ● Updated readme for ManageIQ operator manageiq-pods/402 ● Added issue and pr template manageiq-pods/433 ● Remove release note from pull request template. manageiq-pods/439
  18. 18. 18 PLATFORM (Joe VLcek) Technical Debt: ● Remove unnecessary test tag that is no longer used https://github.com/ManageIQ/manageiq/pull/20056 ● ﬁx cops for lambda, %i %w and spacing activerecord-virtual_attributes/65 ● Version check for grouping monkey patch activerecord-virtual_attributes/64 ● MiqAeNamespace should use ancestry instead of acts_as_tree manageiq-schema/455 Continuous Integration / Testing: ● Include rubocop conﬁg ﬁles during haml-lint https://github.com/ManageIQ/miq_bot/pull/492 ● Ignore emails miq_bot/493 ● Send commit .details_hash instead of .full_message miq_bot/494 ● Remove therubyracer gem as it's not used miq_bot/495 ● Top level constant warnings in specs manageiq-appliance_console/115 ● ﬁx spec to remove raw sql deprecation warning activerecord-virtual_attributes/61 ● Add build step to Travis manageiq-pods/412
  19. 19. 19 Integration Tests ● Automated tests for service dialogs regex validation and element load values on init behavior, and tests for dashboards on global/remote appliances (Devidas) ● Automated test cases for EC2 targeted refresh and behavior on removal of cloud network providers (Matous) ● Fixed the test_vm_retire_extend TypeError, and behavior of the pytest CLI args for marker ﬁlters, and completed various test cleanup (Tasos) ● Fixed the OpenStack volume tests (version selection), and refactored the test methods for handling request approval/rejection email validation (Jaroslav)
  20. 20. 20 Questions? Discussion? Sprint 135 Review - April 29 Meeting Start: 10:30 am EST
  THANK YOU manageiq.org github.com/ManageIQ twitter.com/ManageIQ gitter.im/ManageIQ/manageiq facebook.com/manageiq talk.manageiq.org youtube.com/user/ManageIQVideolinkedin.com/company/manageiq

