AUTHOR’S NOTE AUTHOR’S NOTE Thank you for picking this book to learn how to play winning baccarat. This book is the end re...
I hope that you will enjoy the book and the baccarat tables!
INTRODUCTION 1 INTRODUCTION player, you will find this book will help make the game more enjoyable and profitable. You wil...
After they’re shuffled and marked, the cards are inserted into the plastic shoe (it does, in fact, resemble a shoe box). O...
Secrets of winning baccarat
Secrets of winning baccarat
May. 13, 2021

Secrets of winning baccarat

  Dr. Brian Kayser, an avid baccarat player, has published scientific articles using mathematical modeling techniques. He used this training to scientifically analyze baccarat and develop winning betting strategies which he used at various tables all around the United States. He currently resides in Colorado.
  3. 3. TABLE OF CONTENTS AUTHOR’S NOTE 1. INTRODUCTION Object of the Game Playing a System 2. BACCARAT STYLE Finding a Table Getting Settled at the Table Keeping or Passing the Shoe Card-Handling Techniques Paying Off the Winners Making a Bet Enjoying the Moment–Cheers Coming in Late Handling Chips Winning or Losing Tipping 3. SOME BASIC MECHANICS The Rules Keeping a Score Card Terminology 4. BASIC BETTING STRATEGY Betting the “Trend” Betting It Won’t Happen on Your “Shift” Avoiding the Ten Foot Hole The Basic Strategy Testing the Basic Strategy Applying the Basic Strategy The Distribution of Winning Shoes The Odds of Getting Consecutive Non-Winning Shoes 5. HOW BACCARAT WORKS The Baccarat Box The Odds A Real Example
  4. 4. Looking at Runs The Basic Strategy 6. ADVANCED BETTING STRATEGIES Advanced Strategy #1 Advanced Strategy #2 Advanced Strategy #3 7. LOOKING FOR OPPORTUNITIES The Singleton vs. the Run Betting Row Three Betting Row Four You May Lose Mental Bets Betting Every Hand 8. A UNIFIED STRATEGY When to Avoid the Basic Strategy Picking Opportunities 9. FRAME OF MIND A Professional Attitude Rare Events It’s Not Over Till It’s Over Sometimes It’s Over Set a Target Stay Awake and Alert Don’t Think You Have Secrets 10. HAVE THE MONEYTO BACK YOUR PLAY 11. TARGETS The Toilet Test 12. TIES 13. SOME OBSERVATIONS 14. LET ’S PRACTICE The “What If” Game Practice, Practice, Practice 15. ADVANCED TACTICS Finer Points of Play
  5. 5. Avoiding Sucker Bets Some Final Comments APPENDIX: TESTING PROCEDURES GLOSSARY
  6. 6. AUTHOR’S NOTE AUTHOR’S NOTE Thank you for picking this book to learn how to play winning baccarat. This book is the end result of five years of scientific research and actual gaming experience at tables across the country. Research has been a passion of mine for many years. I began my scientific research in 1969, and I published my last academic journal article in 1976. I then began a career in marketing research, working my way up from research analyst to owner of my own research company. My scientific publications used mathematical models to examine psychological processes, such as achievement motivations. My interest has always been on practical applications of mathematical models, because they tell us how things work over time. They focus on the sequence of events, and they permit prediction of future events based on past events. In 1985, I played my first hand of baccarat in Atlantic City. I knew little about the game, but I did know that the game had to be based on understandable mathematical principles. I began to keep a record of each shoe of baccarat I played. By 1989, I had 232 shoes recorded from first hand to last. Beginning in 1987, I tested various mathematical models to determine their fit to the data (the outcomes of baccarat hands). As you will see in this book, I found a model that accurately described the mathematics behind the game. Knowing how the game works provided me with the means to examine betting strategies based on the mathematics. I tested the strategies both on computer programs and at the tables. In this book, I do my best to help you fully understand baccarat, so you’ll be an expert player. My advice is based on sound scientific research. The betting strategies I present are based on the way baccarat works over an “infinite” number of games, not within a single game. This is important for you to keep in mind, because it affects how to make bets that maximize the chance to pick a winner (Bank or Player) within a game. Knowing what the probabilities of sequences of events (hands) are over an “infinite” number of games, you have a perspective that tells you how likely a given outcome (Bank or Player winner) will be at any point in one game. This book tells you what you can expect from that perspective. I hope that learning how all of this works will be a fun and rewarding experience for you. Finally, to ensure the accuracy of my work, I hired a mathematical modeling expert at Cal Tech to independently review this work. Peer review of one’s work is expected before publication in scientific journals, and I wanted this book to have the same type of peer review before I would release it for publication. The peer reviewer found no inaccuracies.
  7. 7. I hope that you will enjoy the book and the baccarat tables!
  8. 8. INTRODUCTION 1 INTRODUCTION player, you will find this book will help make the game more enjoyable and profitable. You will learn how baccarat works and how to bet. We’ll do some practicing, and by the end you will be able to intelligently play every hand in a shoe. You will be able to play with confidence, because you will know all the ins and outs of the game. OBJECT OF THE GAME Before we start, let’s take a look at how the game is played. Baccarat is a card game, and it has two sides: the Bank and the Player. To understand baccarat, it helps to compare it to blackjack, a game with which most people are more familiar. In blackjack, face cards count as 10, aces count as 1 or 11, and you try to get as close to 21 as you can. In baccarat, face cards (and 10s) count as 0, aces count as 1, and you try to get as close to 9 as you can. In blackjack, you can decide how many cards to draw. In baccarat, you have no choice, because the rules determine the draw. If there is a draw, the most any side can get is just one card. In blackjack, you hope to get 21 in two cards. In baccarat, you try to get a total of 9 in two cards (this is the highest card total you can ever get in two cards, because you ignore 10s and face cards, and you subtract 10 if you reach it). If you get a count of 9, that’s called a natural. It can’t lose. The other side may tie, however. A count of 8 is also called a natural, and it beats everything but a natural 9. Natural hands are great for you, because they prevent the other side from having a chance to draw to improve its hand. In blackjack, you have to bet on your hand to win. In baccarat, you can bet either side to win, or even to tie. In fact, you don’t have to bet every hand if you don’t want to. You can sit and watch until you decide what you want to bet. Both games are played out of a shoe. In baccarat, the casino normally uses eight decks (416 cards). There is an elaborate shuffling ritual before the cards are put in the shoe. They are cut after the shuffle, and the dealer then inserts a red plastic marker toward the end of the shoe. When this marker is reached during play, the hand after that will be the last hand for that shoe. Welcome to the world of baccarat. Whether you have never played the game or are an experienced
  9. 9. After they’re shuffled and marked, the cards are inserted into the plastic shoe (it does, in fact, resemble a shoe box). One card is then drawn from the shoe. It’s value (1 to 10 for face cards) determines how many cards are then removed (“burned”) from the shoe. The shoe is now ready for play. Both blackjack and baccarat are played at tables. There are numbered positions around the table. In baccarat, the betting area for each position has a marked area for Player, for Bank, and for Tie. To bet, you place your chips in the area of the side you think will win the next hand. If you think it will be a Tie, you put your money in the “Tie” zone. Winning bets on Player or Bank pay even money. If you bet Tie and win, it pays 9 for 1. The casino doesn’t take sides in baccarat. It does, however, take 5% of the winnings (the “commission”) each time the Bank wins the hand. It doesn’t take a commission if there’s a Tie, but the payout is less than the actual odds so they don’t have to. Table limits range from a minimum of $5/hand (red chip) to $100/hand (black chip). There are maximum bets per hand which range from $2,000 to $10,000. If you have the funds, they can arrange a higher maximum per hand bet for you. The most I’ve ever seen is $50,000 a hand (at Caesar’s in Las Vegas). The particular rules for when Player or Bank draws are somewhat involved, and we’ll get to them a bit later. Fortunately, you don’t have to know them to be able to play, because you have no decision to make about drawing or not drawing anyway. What is important for you to know is how the drawing rules affect which side wins during the game. PLAYING A SYSTEM You can find folks who will tell you they have a winning system to make lots of money playing baccarat. Do you really believe them? You may read their wonderful stories about how on such and such a day they did this or that, and using their system they made lots of money. Do they tell you about all the times they lost? One of my favorite books on casino gaming is Lyle Stuart’s Casino Gambling for the Winner, published in 1978. Although I like the book, it has just fourteen short pages on baccarat, and Stuart shows you only three shoes, all winning ones. In this book, we’ll look at 232 real shoes and 100 shoes generated by computer simulation. I don’t just present three shoes that were big winners. Anything can happen in three shoes. Any betting system can be shown to work if you pick out the shoes where it wins. To evaluate a betting strategy fairly, you must use it over hundreds of shoes and examine them all. You have to know the worse cases and the best cases. You need to know what you should actually expect when you put your money on the line. This book will show you that using a betting system whose results you can predict is the only intelligent way to bet. Together, we will evaluate various systems, and once you’ve read to the end, you’ll know just how to bet, and when it’s time to take your winnings and leave.
