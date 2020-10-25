New issue of shares

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 1
Meaning of a company A Company is an artificial person ,created by law ,having separate legal entity with perpetual succes...
Features of a company 1. Incorporation Created through Process of law (Companies Act ,2013 or under any previous companies...
Features of a company 3. Artificial person It can own property ,enter in to contract ,sue ,can be sued. 4. Perpetual exist...
Features of a company 5. Limited Liability The liability of a shareholder is limited upto the nominal price of shares subs...
Features of a company 7. Management and Ownership The company is managed by the ‘Board of Directors’, So, management and o...
Difference Basis Partnership Company Regulatory Act Indian Partnership Act 1932 Companies Act ,2013 Minimum : 2 Maximum : ...
Types of a company Private Company Public Company One Person Company Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 8
Difference Basis Private Company Public company Transfer of shares Not allowed Allowed Minimum : 2 Maximum : 200 Number Of...
Types of a Private and Public company Limited Liability Company Unlimited Liability Company Company limited by guarantee P...
What are shares The capital of company is divided in small parts called as shares. Each share has some a nominal value /fa...
Types /classes of shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 12
Types Shares Equity shares Preference Shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 13
Difference Basis Equity shares Preference shares Right to dividend After dividend is paid to Preference shares Before divi...
Minimum Subscription  The minimum amount that, in the opinion of directors, must be raised to meet the needs of business ...
Prospectus  Prospectus is an invitation to the public that a new company has come into existence and it needs funds for d...
Issue of shares Issue of Shares For Cash For Consideration other Than cash Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 17
Issue of shares Issue of Shares For Cash For Consideration other Than cash Purchase of Asset or Purchase of Business Issue...
Issue of shares For Cash Issue price may be payable In Lump sum In Instalments at different stages Prepared by Ms Mamta Na...
Issue of shares For Cash 1. X Ltd. has issued 10,000 equity shares of Rupee 10 each and whole amount is payable on applica...
Issue of shares For Cash 3. X Ltd. has issued 10,000 equity shares of Rupee 10 each and the amount is payable as follows: ...
Types of Share Capital Authorised Capital Issued Capital Subscribed Capital Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 22
Types of share Capital 1. Authorised capital Maximum amount of share capital of company as per Memorandum of association(M...
Types of share Capital 2. Issued capital This is part of authorized capital which is offered to public for subscription. I...
Types of share Capital 3. Subscribed capital It is that part of the issued capital which has been actually subscribed. Sha...
Types of share Capital 3. Subscribed capital It is that part of the issued capital which has been actually subscribed. Sha...
Types of share Capital 3. Subscribed capital It is that part of the issued capital which has been actually subscribed. Sha...
Example Sunrise Company Ltd., New Delhi, has registered its capital as Rs. 40,00,000, divided into 4,00,000 shares of Rs. ...
Types of Subscribed Capital Subscribed and Fully Paid Subscribed and Not Fully Paid Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 29
Types of subscribed Capital 1. Subscribed and Fully paid  The Company has called up the total nominal or Face value of sh...
Types of subscribed Capital 2. Subscribed and NOT Fully paid  The Company has called up the total nominal or Face value o...
Types of subscribed Capital 2. Subscribed and NOT Fully paid  Example : X Ltd. has issued 10,000 equity shares of Rupee 1...
Identify the type of subscribed Capital I. X Ltd. has issued 20,000 equity shares of Rupee 100 each and has received the a...
Reserve Capital A company may reserve a portion of its uncalled capital to be called only in the event of winding up of th...
Types of Share Capital Authorised Capital Issued Capital Subscribed Capital Subscribed and fully paid Subscribed and NOT f...
Accounting entry for Issue of shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 36
Accounting entry for Issue of shares In Lump sum Share Application & allotment A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c Bank A/c Dr. T...
Example May 15 Share Application 2,00,000 & allotment A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c 2,00,000 April 30 Bank A/c Dr. 2,00,000...
Accounting entry for Issue of shares In Instalments Equity shares of Rupee 10 each and the amount is payable as follows: ...
Accounting entry for Issue of shares In Instalments Share Application A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c Bank A/c Dr. To Share A...
Accounting entry for Issue of shares In Instalments Share Allotment A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c Bank A/c Dr. To Share All...
Accounting entry for Issue of shares In Instalments Share First Call A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c Bank A/c Dr. To Share Fi...
Accounting entry for Issue of shares In Instalments Share Second & final Call A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c Bank A/c Dr. To...
Example X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each and the amount is payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 3...
Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of application Bank A/c Dr. To share application A/c ( Being ap...
Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of receipt of share allotment money Bank A/c Dr. To share allot...
Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of II call Share Second & final call A/c Dr. To Share Capital A...
Example X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each and the amount is payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 3...
Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of application Bank A/c Dr. To share application A/c ( Being ap...
Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of receipt of share allotment money Bank A/c Dr. To share allot...
Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of II call Share Second & final call A/c Dr. To Share Capital A...
Provisions relating to application and Call 1. Calls are to be made as per the provisions of the Articles of Association(A...
Types of subscription  Full /Normal Subscription  Under subscription  Over Subscription Shares Offered Shares Applied= ...
Over Subscription February 1, 2013 Oil India share sale got over-subscribed even before the closure of market hours Compan...
Ways to deal with oversubscription Combination of first two methods Rejection of Excess Applications and Money Returned Pr...
Ways to deal with oversubscription Rejection of Excess Applications and Money Returned A Company offered 40,000 shares App...
Ways to deal with oversubscription Pro – rata Allotment Excess application money adjusted towards sums due on allotment A ...
Dealing with oversubscription Combination of first two methods A Company offered 40,000 shares Applications received 60,00...
Table Example-1 Shares Applied Shares Allotted Application money received Share Capital Excess Share Allotment Return (Ban...
Preparation of Pro-rata Table Example-2 Shares Applied Shares Allotted Application money received Share Capital Excess Sha...
Preparation of Pro-rata Table Example-3 Shares Applied Shares Allotted Application money received Share Capital Excess Sha...
Terms of Issue of Shares Shares can be issues At PAR AT PREMIUM Share of Face value Rupee 10 is issued at 10 Share of Face...
Shares can be issues At PAR AT PREMIUM Share of Face value Rupee 10 is issued at 12  Here premium money is Rupee 2  It i...
Provisions relating to utilisation of Securities Premium Reserve account 1. Issue fully paid bonus shares 2. Write-off pre...
ISSUE OF SHARESAT PREMIUM Shares are issued At premium to the public by well managed and financially strong companies thr...
Example X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at a premium of Rs. 3 and the amount is payable as follows: ...
Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of application Bank A/c Dr. To share application A/c ( Being ap...
Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of receipt of share allotment money Bank A/c Dr. To share allot...
Example X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at a premium of Rs. 3 and the amount is payable as follows: ...
Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of application Bank A/c Dr. To share application A/c ( Being ap...
Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of receipt of share allotment money Bank A/c Dr. To share allot...
Example X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at a premium of Rs. 3 and the amount is payable as follows: ...
Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of application Bank A/c Dr. To share application A/c ( Being ap...
Calls in Arrear Calls in advance Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 74
Difference Basis Calls in Arrear Calls in advance Meaning Amount called up by company but not paid by shareholders Amount ...
Example X Ltd . Issued 10,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each and the amount is payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 3...
Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of application Bank A/c Dr. To share application A/c ( Being ap...
Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of receipt of share allotment money Bank A/c Dr. To share allot...
Example X Ltd . Issued 10,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each and the amount is payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 3...
Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of application Bank A/c Dr. To share application A/c ( Being ap...
Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of receipt of share allotment money Bank A/c Dr. To share allot...
Forfeiture Of shares If a shareholder fails to pay allotment money or a call or a part thereof by the last date fixed for...
Forfeiture of Shares Shares can be issued At PAR AT PREMIUM Premium money received Premium money NOT received Prepared by ...
Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Forfeiture of Shares At PAR (Number of shares forfeite...
Example -A1 X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 4  Allotment :...
Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Journal entry Forfeiture of Shares 100 X 10 100 X 6 10...
Example-A2 X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 4  Allotment : ...
Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Journal entry Forfeiture of Shares 100 X 7 100 X 4 100...
Example-A3 X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 4  Allotment : ...
Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Journal entry Forfeiture of Shares 100 X 6 100 X 4 100...
Forfeiture of Shares Shares can be issued At PAR AT PREMIUM Premium money received Premium money NOT received Prepared by ...
Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Forfeiture of Shares At Premium (Number of shares forf...
Example- B1 X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at a premium of Rs 2 payable as follows:  Application : ...
Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Journal entry Forfeiture of Shares 100 X 10 100 X 6 10...
Share Capital A/c Dr Securities Premium reserve A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Forfeiture of Shares...
Example- B2 X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at a premium of Rs 2 payable as follows:  Application : ...
Share Capital A/c Dr Securities Premium Reserve A/c Dr. To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Journal entry Forfe...
Example-C1 X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at a premium of Rs 2 payable as follows:  Application : R...
Share Capital A/c Dr Securities Premium Reserve A/c Dr. To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Journal entry Forfe...
Example-C2 X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at a premium of Rs 1 payable as follows:  Application : R...
Share Capital A/c Dr Securities Premium Reserve A/c Dr. To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Journal entry Forfe...
Reissue Of forfeited shares  These forfeited share may later be reissued  Forfeited shares may be reissued at a par, pre...
Reissue of Shares Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 103
Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Shared are reissued at Rs . 6 /share fully paid up Shared are reissued at ...
Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Shared are reissued at Rs . 8 /share Rs. 6 paid up Shared are reissued at ...
Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Shared are reissued at Rs . 8 /share Rs. 8 paid up Shared are reissued at ...
Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Shared are reissued at Rs . 6 /share fully paid up Bank A/c Dr Share Forfe...
Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Shared are reissued at Rs . 12 /share fully paid up Bank A/c Dr To Share C...
Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Shared are reissued at Rs . 10 /share fully paid up Bank A/c Dr To Share C...
Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Bank A/c Dr To Share Capital A/c Number of share reissued X Reissued amoun...
Bank A/c Dr To Share Capital A/c 800 X 6 800 X 4 800 X 10 4800 3200 8000 800 shares were reissued as fully paid for Rs 6 p...
Bank A/c Dr To Share Capital A/c 60 X 7 60 X 1 60 X 8 420 60 480 60 shares were reissued at Rs. 7 per share, as Rs. 8 paid...
To Share Capital A/c 50 X 12 50 X 2 50 X 10 600 100 500 50 shares were re-issued @ Rs. 12 per share, fully paid up. Journa...
Combined question of Forfeiture and Reissue Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 114
Shares can be issued At PAR AT PREMIUM Premium money received Premium money NOT received Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMI...
Example-E X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 4  Allotment : R...
4 2 1 3100 shares Reissued at 6 per share fully paid Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c 1...
Example-F X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 2  Allotment : R...
2 3 1 4100 shares Reissued at 8 per share Rs.6 paid up Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c...
Example- G X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at premium of Rupee 2 payable as follows:  Application : ...
2 3+2 1 4100 shares Reissued at 5 per share 6 paid up Share Capital A/c Dr Securities premium Reserve Dr. To Share Forfeit...
If all Forfeited shares are not reissued Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 122
Example-H X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at premium of Rupee 2 payable as follows:  Application : R...
2 3+2 1 4100 shares 50 shares Reissued at 7 per share fully paid up Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls ...
Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 125
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

New issue of shares

50 views

Published on

Class 12 Accountancy

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

New issue of shares

  1. 1. Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 1
  2. 2. Meaning of a company A Company is an artificial person ,created by law ,having separate legal entity with perpetual succession and common seal. Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 2
  3. 3. Features of a company 1. Incorporation Created through Process of law (Companies Act ,2013 or under any previous companies Acts) 2. Separate legal entity In eyes of law Shareholders and company are different Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 3
  4. 4. Features of a company 3. Artificial person It can own property ,enter in to contract ,sue ,can be sued. 4. Perpetual existence It not affected by the death, lunancy or insolvency of its shareholders. It can be wounded up only by the law Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 4
  5. 5. Features of a company 5. Limited Liability The liability of a shareholder is limited upto the nominal price of shares subscribed by one. 6.Transferability of shares The shares of a company is transferable ,except for private company Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 5
  6. 6. Features of a company 7. Management and Ownership The company is managed by the ‘Board of Directors’, So, management and ownership are separate in company organization. 8. Common Seal Company has it own common seal, which act as the official signature of the company. Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 6
  7. 7. Difference Basis Partnership Company Regulatory Act Indian Partnership Act 1932 Companies Act ,2013 Minimum : 2 Maximum : 50 Number Of members Public Co : Min(7) Max : Unlimited Private Co: Min(2) Max :200 OPC : Min(1) Max :1 Profit distribution Unlimited Liability Limited LiabilityLiability According to AOA or Board of directors According to Partnership deed Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 7
  8. 8. Types of a company Private Company Public Company One Person Company Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 8
  9. 9. Difference Basis Private Company Public company Transfer of shares Not allowed Allowed Minimum : 2 Maximum : 200 Number Of members Min : 7 Max : Unlimited Name ends with Minimum : 1 Maximum : 15 Minimum : 2 Maximum : 15 Number of directors Ltd.Pvt. Ltd Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 9
  10. 10. Types of a Private and Public company Limited Liability Company Unlimited Liability Company Company limited by guarantee Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 10
  11. 11. What are shares The capital of company is divided in small parts called as shares. Each share has some a nominal value /face value which can be Rupee 1, 5 ,10, 50 ,100 or any ammount Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 11
  12. 12. Types /classes of shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 12
  13. 13. Types Shares Equity shares Preference Shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 13
  14. 14. Difference Basis Equity shares Preference shares Right to dividend After dividend is paid to Preference shares Before dividend is paid to Equity shares Not fixed Decided by BOD every year Rate of dividend Fixed Repayment Of capital They have voting rights No voting rights except under some circumstances Voting rights Paid before the payment is made to equity shares On winding up of company at the end Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 14
  15. 15. Minimum Subscription  The minimum amount that, in the opinion of directors, must be raised to meet the needs of business operations of the company  It is to be noted that ‘minimum subscription’ of capital cannot be less than 90% of the issued amount according to SEBI  If this condition is not satisfied, the company shall forthwith refund the entire subscription amount received. If a delay occurs beyond 8 days from the date of closure of subscription list, the company shall be liable to pay the amount with interest at the rate of 15% Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 15
  16. 16. Prospectus  Prospectus is an invitation to the public that a new company has come into existence and it needs funds for doing business.  It contains complete information about the company and the manner in which the money is to be collected from the prospective investors. Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 16
  17. 17. Issue of shares Issue of Shares For Cash For Consideration other Than cash Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 17
  18. 18. Issue of shares Issue of Shares For Cash For Consideration other Than cash Purchase of Asset or Purchase of Business Issue of shares to promoters Issue of shares to Underwriters Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 18
  19. 19. Issue of shares For Cash Issue price may be payable In Lump sum In Instalments at different stages Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 19
  20. 20. Issue of shares For Cash 1. X Ltd. has issued 10,000 equity shares of Rupee 10 each and whole amount is payable on application 2. X Ltd. has issued 10,000 equity shares of Rupee 10 each and the amount is payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 3  Allotment : Rupee 2  First & final Call : Rupee 5Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 20
  21. 21. Issue of shares For Cash 3. X Ltd. has issued 10,000 equity shares of Rupee 10 each and the amount is payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 3  Allotment : Rupee 2  First Call : Rupee 3  Second & final Call : Rupee 2 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 21
  22. 22. Types of Share Capital Authorised Capital Issued Capital Subscribed Capital Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 22
  23. 23. Types of share Capital 1. Authorised capital Maximum amount of share capital of company as per Memorandum of association(MOA) Also called as Nominal Capital Also Called as Registered Capital It is stated separately for each class of share (Equity or Preference ) Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 23
  24. 24. Types of share Capital 2. Issued capital This is part of authorized capital which is offered to public for subscription. It cannot exceed authorised capital. Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 24
  25. 25. Types of share Capital 3. Subscribed capital It is that part of the issued capital which has been actually subscribed. Shares Offered 10,000 Shares Applied 9,500 Issued Capital Subscribed Capital Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 25
  26. 26. Types of share Capital 3. Subscribed capital It is that part of the issued capital which has been actually subscribed. Shares Offered 10,000 Shares Applied 10,000 Issued Capital Subscribed Capital Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 26
  27. 27. Types of share Capital 3. Subscribed capital It is that part of the issued capital which has been actually subscribed. Shares Offered 10,000 Shares Applied 30,000 Issued Capital Subscribed Capital Is 10,000 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 27
  28. 28. Example Sunrise Company Ltd., New Delhi, has registered its capital as Rs. 40,00,000, divided into 4,00,000 shares of Rs. 10 each. The company offered to the public for subscription of 2,00,000 shares of Rs. 10 each, as Rs. 2 on application, Rs.3 on allotment, Rs.3 on first call and the balance on final call. The company received applications for 1,90,000 shares and shares were allotted and all money was received Authorised Capital Issued Capital Subscribed Capital 4,00,000 shares of Rs. 10 each = 40,00,000 2,00,000 shares of Rs. 10 each = 20,00,000 1,90,000 shares of Rs. 10 each = 19,00,000 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 28
  29. 29. Types of Subscribed Capital Subscribed and Fully Paid Subscribed and Not Fully Paid Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 29
  30. 30. Types of subscribed Capital 1. Subscribed and Fully paid  The Company has called up the total nominal or Face value of share And  Company has also received it Example: X Ltd. has issued 10,000 equity shares of Rupee 10 each and has received the amount calledPrepared by Ms Mamta Narula 30
  31. 31. Types of subscribed Capital 2. Subscribed and NOT Fully paid  The Company has called up the total nominal or Face value of share but has not received it And/OR  Company has not called–up the total nominal or Face value of share Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 31
  32. 32. Types of subscribed Capital 2. Subscribed and NOT Fully paid  Example : X Ltd. has issued 10,000 equity shares of Rupee 10 each and has received the amount called except Rupee 3 on 100 shares  Example : X Ltd. has issued 10,000 equity shares of Face value of Rupee 10 each and company has not called final call of Rupees 2 per share Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 32
  33. 33. Identify the type of subscribed Capital I. X Ltd. has issued 20,000 equity shares of Rupee 100 each and has received the amount called except Rupee 30 on 1000 shares II. X Ltd. has issued 1,00,000 equity shares of Face value of Rupee 10 each and company has received the full amount on all shares III. X Ltd. has issued 50,000 equity shares of Face value of Rupee 10 each and has called only Rupee 8/share IV. X Ltd. has issued 80,000 equity shares of Face value of Rupee 100 each and has called only Rupee 80/share and all shareholders paid the money called V. X Ltd. has issued 10,000 equity shares of Face value of Rupee 10 each and has received all money except one shareholder holding 50 share who did not pay final call of Rupee 3 per share Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 33
  34. 34. Reserve Capital A company may reserve a portion of its uncalled capital to be called only in the event of winding up of the company. Such uncalled amount is called ‘Reserve Capital’ of the company. It is available only for the creditors on winding up of the company Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 34
  35. 35. Types of Share Capital Authorised Capital Issued Capital Subscribed Capital Subscribed and fully paid Subscribed and NOT fully paid Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 35
  36. 36. Accounting entry for Issue of shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 36
  37. 37. Accounting entry for Issue of shares In Lump sum Share Application & allotment A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c Bank A/c Dr. To Share Application & allotment A/c Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 37
  38. 38. Example May 15 Share Application 2,00,000 & allotment A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c 2,00,000 April 30 Bank A/c Dr. 2,00,000 To Share Application 2,00,000 and allotment A/c X Ltd. has issued 20,000 equity shares of Rupee 10 each payable along with application . Applications were received for all the shares by 30th April,2019 and the shares were allotted on 15th of May ,2019 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 38
  39. 39. Accounting entry for Issue of shares In Instalments Equity shares of Rupee 10 each and the amount is payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 3  Allotment : Rupee 2  First Call : Rupee 3  Second & final Call : Rupee 2Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 39
  40. 40. Accounting entry for Issue of shares In Instalments Share Application A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c Bank A/c Dr. To Share Application A/c 1.On receiving application money 2.On allotment (Share money transferred to Share Capital) Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 40
  41. 41. Accounting entry for Issue of shares In Instalments Share Allotment A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c Bank A/c Dr. To Share Allotment A/c 3.Allotment money due 4.Allotment money received Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 41
  42. 42. Accounting entry for Issue of shares In Instalments Share First Call A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c Bank A/c Dr. To Share First Call A/c 5. First call money due 6. First call money received Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 42
  43. 43. Accounting entry for Issue of shares In Instalments Share Second & final Call A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c Bank A/c Dr. To Share Second & final Call A/c 7. Second & final Call money due 8. Second & final Call money received Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 43
  44. 44. Example X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each and the amount is payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 3  Allotment : Rupee 2  First Call : Rupee 3  Second & final Call : Rupee 2 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due Give journal entries Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 44
  45. 45. Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of application Bank A/c Dr. To share application A/c ( Being application money received on 10,000 shares) 30,000 30,000 Date of allotment Share Application A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c (Being share application money transferred to share capital) 30,000 30,000 Date of allotment Share Allotment A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c ( Being share allotment money due on 10,000 shares) 20,000 20,000 application 3 allotment 2 I call 3 II Call 2 10,000 shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 45
  46. 46. Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of receipt of share allotment money Bank A/c Dr. To share allotment A/c ( Being allotment money received on 10,000 shares) 20,000 20,000 Date of I call Share First call A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c (Being share first call money due on 10,000 shares) 30,000 30,000 Date of receipt of I call Bank A/c Dr. To Share First call A/c ( Being share first call money received) 30,000 30,000 application 3 allotment 2 I call 3 II Call 2 10,000 shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 46
  47. 47. Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of II call Share Second & final call A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c (Being share second & final call money due on 10,000 shares) 20,000 20,000 Date of receipt of II call Bank A/c Dr. To Share Second & final call A/c ( Being share second & final call money received) 30,000 30,000 application 3 allotment 2 I call 3 II Call 2 10,000 shares One shareholder holding 500 share did not pay II Call Date of receipt of II call Bank A/c Dr. Call in arrear A/c Dr. To Share Second & final call A/c ( Being share second & final call money received except for 500 shares) 29,000 1000 30,000 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 47
  48. 48. Example X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each and the amount is payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 3  Allotment : Rupee 2  First Call : Rupee 3  Second & final Call : Rupee 2 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due Prepare Cash book and Give journal entries Remember All bank entries will be done in cash book and not in Journal Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 48
  49. 49. Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of application Bank A/c Dr. To share application A/c ( Being application money received on 10,000 shares) 30,000 30,000 Date of allotment Share Application A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c (Being share application money transferred to share capital) 30,000 30,000 Date of allotment Share Allotment A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c ( Being share allotment money due on 10,000 shares) 20,000 20,000 application 3 allotment 2 I call 3 II Call 2 10,000 shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 49
  50. 50. Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of receipt of share allotment money Bank A/c Dr. To share allotment A/c ( Being allotment money received on 10,000 shares) 20,000 20,000 Date of I call Share First call A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c (Being share first call money due on 10,000 shares) 30,000 30,000 Date of receipt of I call Bank A/c Dr. To Share First call A/c ( Being share first call money received) 30,000 30,000 application 3 allotment 2 I call 3 II Call 2 10,000 shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 50
  51. 51. Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of II call Share Second & final call A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c (Being share second & final call money due on 10,000 shares) 20,000 20,000 Date of receipt of II call Bank A/c Dr. To Share Second & final call A/c ( Being share second & final call money received) 30,000 30,000 application 3 allotment 2 I call 3 II Call 2 10,000 shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 51
  52. 52. Provisions relating to application and Call 1. Calls are to be made as per the provisions of the Articles of Association(AOA) 2. Where there is no articles of association of its own, the following provisions of Table F will apply: (a) A period of two month must elapse between two calls; (b) The amount of call should not exceed 25% of the face value of the share (c) A minimum of 14 days’ notice is given to the shareholders to pay the amount; (d) Calls must be made on a uniform basis on all shares within the same class. Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 52
  53. 53. Types of subscription  Full /Normal Subscription  Under subscription  Over Subscription Shares Offered Shares Applied= Shares Offered Shares Applied> Shares Offered Shares Applied < 10,000 9,000 10,000 40,000 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 53
  54. 54. Over Subscription February 1, 2013 Oil India share sale got over-subscribed even before the closure of market hours Company received Applications for over 7.50 Crore shares by noon against an offer of over 6.01 Crore as per data on National Stock Exchange. Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 54
  55. 55. Ways to deal with oversubscription Combination of first two methods Rejection of Excess Applications and Money Returned Pro – rata Allotment Excess application money adjusted towards sums due on allotmentPrepared by Ms Mamta Narula 55
  56. 56. Ways to deal with oversubscription Rejection of Excess Applications and Money Returned A Company offered 40,000 shares Applications received 60,000 sharesFull shares are allotted to applicants of 40,000 shares Application money on 20,000 shares returned. Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 56
  57. 57. Ways to deal with oversubscription Pro – rata Allotment Excess application money adjusted towards sums due on allotment A Company offered 40,000 shares Applications received 60,000 shares 40,000 shares are allotted to applicants of 60,000 shares in ratio 4:6  Excess Application money is adjusted towards Allotment  Balance ,if any returned to applicants. Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 57
  58. 58. Dealing with oversubscription Combination of first two methods A Company offered 40,000 shares Applications received 60,000 shares 40,000 shares are allotted to applicants of 50,000 shares in ratio 4:5  Excess Application money is adjusted towards Allotment .Balance ,if any returned to applicants.  Application money on 10,000 shares returned Important: Sometimes question requires extra money to be adjusted towards allotment and calls also Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 58
  59. 59. Table Example-1 Shares Applied Shares Allotted Application money received Share Capital Excess Share Allotment Return (Bank) 3 1 2 4 60,000 40,000 10,000 0 50,000 40,000 30,000 30,000 1,50,000 1,20,000 30,000 30,000 1,80,000 1,20,000 30,000 30,000 Bank A/c Dr 1,80,000 To Share Application A/c 1,80,000 Share Application A/c Dr 1,80,000 To Share Capital A/c 1,20,0000 To Share Allotment A/c 30,000 To Bank A/c 30,000 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 59
  60. 60. Preparation of Pro-rata Table Example-2 Shares Applied Shares Allotted Application money received Share Capital Excess Share Allotment Return (Bank) 4 2 3 1 1,10,000 40,000 20,000 0 90,000 40,000 80,000 80,000 3,60,000 1,60,000 2,00,000 80,000 4,40,000 1,60,000 80,000 2,00,000 Bank A/c Dr 4,40,000 To Share Application A/c 4,40,000 Share Application A/c Dr 4,40,000 To Share Capital A/c 1,60,0000 To Share Allotment A/c 80,000 To Bank A/c 2,00,000 1,20,000 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 60
  61. 61. Preparation of Pro-rata Table Example-3 Shares Applied Shares Allotted Application money received Share Capital Excess Share Allotment Return (Bank) 4 2 3 1 1,10,000 40,000 30,000 0 60,000 20,000 1,20,000 1,20,000 2,40,000 80,000 1,60,000 40,000 4,40,000 1,60,000 40,000 2,40,000 Bank A/c Dr 4,40,000 To Share Application A/c 4,40,000 Share Application A/c Dr 4,40,000 To Share Capital A/c 1,60,0000 To Share Allotment A/c 40,000 To Bank A/c 2,40,000 1,20,000 20,000 20,000 80,000 80,000 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 61
  62. 62. Terms of Issue of Shares Shares can be issues At PAR AT PREMIUM Share of Face value Rupee 10 is issued at 10 Share of Face value Rupee 10 is issued at 12 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula62
  63. 63. Shares can be issues At PAR AT PREMIUM Share of Face value Rupee 10 is issued at 12  Here premium money is Rupee 2  It is called as Securities Premium Reserve Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula63
  64. 64. Provisions relating to utilisation of Securities Premium Reserve account 1. Issue fully paid bonus shares 2. Write-off preliminary expenses of the company 3. Write-off the expenses of, or commission paid, or discount allowed on any securities of the company 4. Pay premium on the redemption of preference shares or debentures of the company. 5. Purchase of its own shares (i.e., buy back of shares). Section 52(2) of Companies Act 2013 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 64
  65. 65. ISSUE OF SHARESAT PREMIUM Shares are issued At premium to the public by well managed and financially strong companies through the IPO. Called Value > Face Value This Premium can be called with any installment like (Application , Allotment,1st Call,2nd Call ..... Or partially at different stages) In absence of information the amount of Premium is to be recorded at the time Allotment Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 65
  66. 66. Example X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at a premium of Rs. 3 and the amount is payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 3  Allotment : Rupee 5(including premium)  First Call : Rupee 3  Second & final Call : Rupee 2 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due Give journal entries Premium with allotment money Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 66
  67. 67. Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of application Bank A/c Dr. To share application A/c ( Being application money received on 10,000 shares) 30,000 30,000 Date of allotment Share Application A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c (Being share application money transferred to share capital) 30,000 30,000 Date of allotment Share Allotment A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c To Securities Premium Reserve A/c ( Being share allotment money due on 10,000 shares) 50,000 20,000 30,000 application 3 allotment 2+3 I call 3 II Call 2 10,000 shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 67
  68. 68. Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of receipt of share allotment money Bank A/c Dr. To share allotment A/c ( Being allotment money received on 10,000 shares) 50,000 50,000 Date of I call Share First call A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c (Being share first call money due on 10,000 shares) 30,000 30,000 Date of receipt of I call Bank A/c Dr. To Share First call A/c ( Being share first call money received) 30,000 30,000 application 3 allotment 2 +1 I call 3 +2 II Call 2 10,000 shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 68
  69. 69. Example X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at a premium of Rs. 3 and the amount is payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 3  Allotment : Rupee 3 (including premium Rs. 1)  First Call : Rupee 5 (including premium Rs. 2)  Second & final Call : Rupee 2 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due Give journal entries Premium with allotment & First call Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 69
  70. 70. Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of application Bank A/c Dr. To share application A/c ( Being application money received on 10,000 shares) 30,000 30,000 Date of allotment Share Application A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c (Being share application money transferred to share capital) 30,000 30,000 Date of allotment Share Allotment A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c To Securities Premium Reserve A/c ( Being share allotment money due on 10,000 shares) 30,000 20,000 10,000 application 3 allotment 2+1 I call 3 +2 II Call 2 10,000 shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 70
  71. 71. Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of receipt of share allotment money Bank A/c Dr. To share allotment A/c ( Being allotment money received on 10,000 shares) 30,000 30,000 Date of I call Share First call A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c To Securities Premium Reserve A/c (Being share first call money due on 10,000 shares) 50,000 30,000 20,000 Date of receipt of I call Bank A/c Dr. To Share First call A/c ( Being share first call money received) 50,000 50,000 application 3 allotment 2 +1 I call 3 +2 II Call 2 10,000 shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 71
  72. 72. Example X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at a premium of Rs. 3 and the amount is payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 6(including premium Rs. 3)  Allotment : Rupee 2  First Call : Rupee 3  Second & final Call : Rupee 2 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due Give journal entries Premium with application money Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 72
  73. 73. Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of application Bank A/c Dr. To share application A/c ( Being application money received on 10,000 shares) 60,000 30,000 Date of allotment Share Application A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c To Securities Premium Reserve A/c (Being share application money transferred to share capital) 60,000 30,000 30,000 Date of allotment Share Allotment A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c ( Being share allotment money due on 10,000 shares) 20,000 20,000 application 3+3 allotment 2 I call 3 II Call 2 10,000 shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 73
  74. 74. Calls in Arrear Calls in advance Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 74
  75. 75. Difference Basis Calls in Arrear Calls in advance Meaning Amount called up by company but not paid by shareholders Amount not called by company but paid by shareholders Charged by companyInterest Allowed by company Disclosure in Balance sheet As per Table F 10% As per Table F 12 % Rate of Interest Current Liability Subtracted from Subscribed and not fully paid CapitalPrepared by Ms Mamta Narula 75
  76. 76. Example X Ltd . Issued 10,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each and the amount is payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 3  Allotment : Rupee 4  First & final Call : Rupee 1 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due except one shareholder who did not pay final call on 500 shares held by him .Give journal entries Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 76
  77. 77. Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of application Bank A/c Dr. To share application A/c ( Being application money received on 10,000 shares) 30,000 30,000 Date of allotment Share Application A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c (Being share application money transferred to share capital) 30,000 30,000 Date of allotment Share Allotment A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c ( Being share allotment money due on 10,000 shares) 40,000 40,000 application 3 allotment 4 I call 1 500 10,000 shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 77
  78. 78. Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of receipt of share allotment money Bank A/c Dr. To share allotment A/c ( Being allotment money received on 10,000 shares) 40,000 40,000 Date of I call Share First call A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c (Being share first call money due on 10,000 shares) 10,000 10,000 Date of receipt of I call Bank A/c Dr. Calls in arrear Dr. To Share First call A/c ( Being share first call money received except on 500 shares) 9500 500 30,000 10,000 shares application 3 allotment 4 I call 1 500 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 78
  79. 79. Example X Ltd . Issued 10,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each and the amount is payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 3  Allotment : Rupee 4  First & final Call : Rupee 1 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due except one shareholder paid final call on 500 shares with allotment. Give journal entries Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 79
  80. 80. Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of application Bank A/c Dr. To share application A/c ( Being application money received on 10,000 shares) 30,000 30,000 Date of allotment Share Application A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c (Being share application money transferred to share capital) 30,000 30,000 Date of allotment Share Allotment A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c ( Being share allotment money due on 10,000 shares) 40,000 40,000 10,000 shares application 3 allotment 4 I call 1 500 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 80
  81. 81. Date Particulars L.F Debit Amount( ) Credit amount( ) Date of receipt of share allotment money Bank A/c Dr. To share allotment A/c To Calls in advance ( Being allotment money received on 10,000 shares along with advance) 40,500 40,000 500 Date of I call Share First call A/c Dr. To Share Capital A/c (Being share first call money due on 10,000 shares) 10,000 10,000 Date of receipt of I call Bank A/c Dr. Calls in advance Dr. To Share First call A/c ( Being share first call money received) 9500 500 10,000 10,000 shares application 3 allotment 4 I call 1 500 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 81
  82. 82. Forfeiture Of shares If a shareholder fails to pay allotment money or a call or a part thereof by the last date fixed for payment The Board of Directors, if Articles of Association of the company empower it to do so, proceed to forfeit (cancel) the shares  A notice has to be served on the defaulter requiring him to pay the unpaid amount together with interest accrued by a certain date.  When shares are forfeited, the shareholder’s name is removed from the register of members and the amount already paid by him on shares is not returned by the company.  These forfeited share may later be reissued Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 82
  83. 83. Forfeiture of Shares Shares can be issued At PAR AT PREMIUM Premium money received Premium money NOT received Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula83
  84. 84. Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Forfeiture of Shares At PAR (Number of shares forfeited X Called up amount ) (Number of shares forfeited X amount already received ) (Number of shares forfeited X amount NOT received ) Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula84
  85. 85. Example -A1 X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 4  Allotment : Rupee 2  First Call : Rupee 1  Second & final Call : Rupee 3 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due except one shareholder holding 100 shares failed to pay first and second call .His shares were forfeited . Cancelle d after Second and final call Called up amount 10 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula85
  86. 86. Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Journal entry Forfeiture of Shares 100 X 10 100 X 6 100 X 4 4 2 1 3 1000 600 400 To Share I call A/c 100 To share II & final call A/c 300Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula86
  87. 87. Example-A2 X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 4  Allotment : Rupee 2  First Call : Rupee 1  Second & final Call : Rupee 3 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due except one shareholder holding 100 shares failed to pay allotment and first call .His shares were forfeited . Cancelle d after First call Called up amount 7 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula87
  88. 88. Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Journal entry Forfeiture of Shares 100 X 7 100 X 4 100 X 3 4 2 1 3 700 400 300 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula88
  89. 89. Example-A3 X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 4  Allotment : Rupee 2  First Call : Rupee 1  Second & final Call : Rupee 3 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due except one shareholder holding 100 shares failed to pay allotment and his shares were forfeited . Cancelle d after allotment Called up amount 6 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula89
  90. 90. Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Journal entry Forfeiture of Shares 100 X 6 100 X 4 100 X 2 4 2 1 3 600 400 200 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula90
  91. 91. Forfeiture of Shares Shares can be issued At PAR AT PREMIUM Premium money received Premium money NOT received Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula91
  92. 92. Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Forfeiture of Shares At Premium (Number of shares forfeited X Called up amount ) (Number of shares forfeited X amount already received ) (Number of shares forfeited X amount NOT received ) Premium money received IGNORE Premium received Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula92
  93. 93. Example- B1 X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at a premium of Rs 2 payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 4  Allotment : Rupee 2  First Call : Rupee 1+2  Second & final Call : Rupee 3 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due except one shareholder holding 100 shares failed to pay second and final call .His shares were forfeited . Cancelle d after Second and final call Called up amount 10 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula93
  94. 94. Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Journal entry Forfeiture of Shares 100 X 10 100 X 6 100 X 4 4 2 1+2 3 1000 700 300 If Premium is received Ignore Premium Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula94
  95. 95. Share Capital A/c Dr Securities Premium reserve A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Forfeiture of Shares At Premium (Number of shares forfeited X Called up amount ) (Number of shares forfeited X amount already received ) (Number of shares forfeited X amount NOT received including premium) Premium money is NOT received (Number of shares forfeited X premium money not received) Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula95
  96. 96. Example- B2 X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at a premium of Rs 2 payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 4  Allotment : Rupee 2  First Call : Rupee 1+2  Second & final Call : Rupee 3 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due except one shareholder holding 100 shares failed to pay first and second & final call .His shares were forfeited . Cancelle d after Second and final call Called up amount 10 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula96
  97. 97. Share Capital A/c Dr Securities Premium Reserve A/c Dr. To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Journal entry Forfeiture of Shares 100 X 10 100 X 6 100 X 6 4 2 1+2 3 1000 600 600 Premium is not received 100 X 2 200 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula97
  98. 98. Example-C1 X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at a premium of Rs 2 payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 4  Allotment : Rupee 2 +1  First Call : Rupee 1  Second & final Call : Rupee 3 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due except one shareholder holding 100 shares failed to allotment and first call .His shares were forfeited . Cancelle d after First call Called up amount 7 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula98
  99. 99. Share Capital A/c Dr Securities Premium Reserve A/c Dr. To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Journal entry Forfeiture of Shares 100 X 7 100 X 4 100 X 4 4 2+1 1 3 700 400 400 Premium is not received 100 X 1 100 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula99
  100. 100. Example-C2 X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at a premium of Rs 1 payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 4  Allotment : Rupee 2 +1  First Call : Rupee 1  Second & final Call : Rupee 3 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due except one shareholder holding 100 shares failed to allotment .His shares were forfeited . Cancelle d after Allotment Called up amount 6 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula100
  101. 101. Share Capital A/c Dr Securities Premium Reserve A/c Dr. To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c Journal entry Forfeiture of Shares 100 X 6 100 X 4 100 X 3 4 2+1 1 3 600 400 300 Premium is not received 100 X 1 100 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula101
  102. 102. Reissue Of forfeited shares  These forfeited share may later be reissued  Forfeited shares may be reissued at a par, premium, discount  Maximum Discount on Reissue It may be noted that the amount of discount allowed cannot exceed the amount that had been received on forfeited shares at the time of initial issue 4 2 1 3 Example One shareholder holding 100 shares failed to pay first and Second & final call .His shares are forfeited and later Reissued at Discount .What will be the maximum discount ? Solution : Maximum discount is Rs. 6 (i.e. the amount already received ) So Share can be reissued at Minimum Rs. 4 /share and not less than that .Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 102
  103. 103. Reissue of Shares Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 103
  104. 104. Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Shared are reissued at Rs . 6 /share fully paid up Shared are reissued at Rs . 6 /share Rs. 8 paid up Shared are reissued at Rs . 8 /share fully paid up Shared are reissued at Rs . 4 /share Rs. 6 paid upPrepared by Ms Mamta Narula 104
  105. 105. Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Shared are reissued at Rs . 8 /share Rs. 6 paid up Shared are reissued at Rs . 10 /share Rs. 8 paid up Shared are reissued at Rs . 12 /share fully paid up Shared are reissued at Rs . 11 /share Rs. 10 paid upPrepared by Ms Mamta Narula 105
  106. 106. Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Shared are reissued at Rs . 8 /share Rs. 8 paid up Shared are reissued at Rs . 10 /share Rs. 10 paid up Shared are reissued at Rs . 6 /share Rs. 6 paid up Shared are reissued at Rs . 10 /share Rs. Fully paid up Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 106
  107. 107. Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Shared are reissued at Rs . 6 /share fully paid up Bank A/c Dr Share Forfeiture A/c Dr To Share Capital A/c 100 X 6 100 X 4 100 X 10 600 400 1000 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 107
  108. 108. Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Shared are reissued at Rs . 12 /share fully paid up Bank A/c Dr To Share Capital A/c To Securities Premium Reserve A/c 100 X 12 100 X 2 100 X 10 1200 200 1000 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 108
  109. 109. Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Shared are reissued at Rs . 10 /share fully paid up Bank A/c Dr To Share Capital A/c 100 X 10 100 X 10 1000 1000 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 109
  110. 110. Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Bank A/c Dr To Share Capital A/c Number of share reissued X Reissued amount Number of share reissued X Paid up value If Dr. side short Share Forfeiture A/c If Cr. side short Securities Premium Reserve A/c Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 110
  111. 111. Bank A/c Dr To Share Capital A/c 800 X 6 800 X 4 800 X 10 4800 3200 8000 800 shares were reissued as fully paid for Rs 6 per share. Journalise Example-D1 Share Forfeiture A/c Dr Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 111
  112. 112. Bank A/c Dr To Share Capital A/c 60 X 7 60 X 1 60 X 8 420 60 480 60 shares were reissued at Rs. 7 per share, as Rs. 8 paid up, Journalise Example-D2 Share Forfeiture A/c Dr Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 112
  113. 113. To Share Capital A/c 50 X 12 50 X 2 50 X 10 600 100 500 50 shares were re-issued @ Rs. 12 per share, fully paid up. Journalise Example-D3 To Securities premium reserve A/c Dr Bank A/c Dr Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 113
  114. 114. Combined question of Forfeiture and Reissue Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 114
  115. 115. Shares can be issued At PAR AT PREMIUM Premium money received Premium money NOT received Reissue of shares At PAR At PREMIUM AT DISCOUNT Forfeiture of Shares Reissue of Shares Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 115
  116. 116. Example-E X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 4  Allotment : Rupee 2  First Call : Rupee 1  Second & final Call : Rupee 3 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due except one shareholder holding 100 shares failed to first and second & final call .His shares were forfeited . These shares were later reissued at 6 per share fully paid . Give journal entry for forfeiture and reissue Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 116
  117. 117. 4 2 1 3100 shares Reissued at 6 per share fully paid Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c 1000 600 400 Bank A/c Dr To Share Capital A/c Share Forfeiture A/c Dr 600 1000 400 Share Forfeiture A/c Dr To Capital Reserve A/c 200 200 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 117
  118. 118. Example-F X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 2  Allotment : Rupee 3  First Call : Rupee 1  Second & final Call : Rupee 4 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due except one shareholder holding 100 shares failed to pay allotment and first call .His shares were forfeited . These shares were later reissued at 8 per share Rs.5 paid up. Give journal entry for forfeiture and reissue Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 118
  119. 119. 2 3 1 4100 shares Reissued at 8 per share Rs.6 paid up Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c 600 200 400 Bank A/c Dr To Share Capital A/c To securities premium Reserve A/c 800 600 200 Share Forfeiture A/c Dr To Capital Reserve A/c 200 200 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 119
  120. 120. Example- G X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at premium of Rupee 2 payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 2  Allotment : Rupee 3 +2  First Call : Rupee 1  Second & final Call : Rupee 4 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due except one shareholder holding 100 shares failed to pay allotment and first call .His shares were forfeited . These shares were later reissued at 5 per share Rs.6 paid up. Give journal entry for forfeiture and reissuePrepared by Ms Mamta Narula 120
  121. 121. 2 3+2 1 4100 shares Reissued at 5 per share 6 paid up Share Capital A/c Dr Securities premium Reserve Dr. To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c 600 200 600 Bank A/c Dr To Share Capital A/c Share Forfeiture A/c Dr 500 600 100 Share Forfeiture A/c Dr To Capital Reserve A/c 100 100 200 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 121
  122. 122. If all Forfeited shares are not reissued Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 122
  123. 123. Example-H X Ltd . Issued 50,000 Equity shares of Rupee 10 each at premium of Rupee 2 payable as follows:  Application : Rupee 2  Allotment : Rupee 3+2  First Call : Rupee 1  Second & final Call : Rupee 4 Public applied for the shares and paid the money due except one shareholder holding 100 shares failed to pay second and final call .His shares were forfeited . 50 of these shares were later reissued at 7 per share Rs.fully paid up. Give journal entry for forfeiture and reissuePrepared by Ms Mamta Narula 123
  124. 124. 2 3+2 1 4100 shares 50 shares Reissued at 7 per share fully paid up Share Capital A/c Dr To Share Forfeiture A/c To calls in arrear A/c 1000 600 400 Bank A/c Dr To Share Capital A/c Share Forfeiture A/c Dr 350 500 150 Share Forfeiture A/c Dr To Capital Reserve A/c 150 150 100 shares 50 shares Working note: For 100 shares forfeiture A/c = 600 For I share forfeiture A/c = 600/100= 6 For 50 shares ,forfeiture A/c = 6 X 50= 300 Less 150 = 150 Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 124
  125. 125. Prepared by Ms Mamta Narula 125

×