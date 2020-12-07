Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Professional Cordless Electrostatic Handheld Sprayer No area is too large or small for the Victory Innovations Electrostat...
Immediately after use, the levels of products in the air were measured and found to be below acceptable limits. Our Clorox...
But what are they, how do they work, and are they right for your business? We use safe and powerful germicidal disinfectan...
CLICK HERE to browse our Protective Wear category and CLICK HERE to browse our Face Mask category. Example of disinfecting...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Professional Cordless Electrostatic Handheld Sprayer

23 views

Published on

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Professional Cordless Electrostatic Handheld Sprayer

  1. 1. Professional Cordless Electrostatic Handheld Sprayer No area is too large or small for the Victory Innovations Electrostatic Sprayer. The Hurricane ES™ is ideal for use in spraying commercial and residential areas. COVID-19 coronavirus, more and more companies are relying on electrostatic technology to ensure their workplaces are clean and sanitized, and their workforce is protected. • You'll save time - on average there's an 80% time savings over traditional disinfecting methods. If you’re looking for a more affordable way to clean your carpets and floors without any chemicals, then this sweeper will effectively sweep away messes. It’s built for applying pesticides, disinfectants, weed killers, and even fungicides. Easily extend this sprayer hose above your head to clean hard to reach areas. The sprayers that are popping up all over the internet and social media are very low cost and are designed to spread pesticides in a household garden. This is not only dishonest and unethical it is also not an effective method for disinfection of spaces occupied by people on a daily basis in an indoor environment. Appropriate Personal Protective Equipment should be worn while spraying. The level of PPE depends on the type of solution you are being exposed to. Other personal protective equipment including gloves, clothing and eye protection is applicable as specified on the approved product label consistent with the acute toxicity profile of the product. A wetness test consistent withMLB SOP MB-31and a video to demonstrate that the surface remains wet for the duration of the contact time. The 3-in-1 Nozzle (40/80/110 Microns) lets you set the spray particle size to match your application. It is easily adjusted to change droplet size, accommodating any requirement ensuring consistent performance and versatility. With the complete 360 degree wraparound coverage, the virus killing chemical is distributed evenly and economically which reduces the amount of over- spraying. You will be waiting MONTHS to get the Victory unit and they keep sliding the delivery date. Jeremiah Gray is the co-founder and chief operating officer of EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives. Under Gray’s leadership and guidance, EarthSafe developed the EvaClean Infection Prevention System, which has since become a leading authority on healthy disinfection methods. Increasing the appreciation for cleaning as an investment in human health and the environment. Cleaningis the removal of debris such as organic and inorganic material (often called “soil”) from objects and surfaces. To determine if this will be a problem for a given disinfectant the disinfectant manufacturer will be able to help you. With our new solution and advanced technology, we are able to kill bacteria such as MRSA, leaving a safe environment where work can be carried out safely and hygienically. The solution we use kills 99.9999% of bacteria, leaving a clean and safe environment to work out in. There is a huge demand for Evaclean Protexus Electrostatic Sprayers for disinfection in offices, public areas etc. worldwide.
  2. 2. Immediately after use, the levels of products in the air were measured and found to be below acceptable limits. Our Cloroxelectrostatic disinfecting servicekills 99.9% of bacteria in 5 seconds and is Health Canada registered to kill 44 organisms including Coronavirus, MRSA, Norovirus and cold/flu viruses in 2 minutes or less. electrostatic spray disinfectant system Please note for certain product categories particularly filters there is at times an additional charge for shipping. Confirm with your disinfectant provider that there are no issues with a equipment choice to apply disinfectant. As EPA gains more experience with expedited procedures, we may revise expected completion timeframes for these actions. The most advanced disinfectant application system on the market, coats up to 23,000 square feet on a single tank of Vital Oxide. But in this case, the gun is a large handheld device that shoots a spray of potent disinfectant onto almost everything that an airline or hotel customer might touch. List N” for the most up-to- date solutions and cleaners that are most effective at eradicating the COVID-19 virus. As a result, disinfectant foggers are being considered for use in a lot of new industries for the first time. The Victory 3-in-1 Nozzle is built with 3 stainless steel spray tips to resist corrosion from the harshest chemicals. Combined with the right chemicals, eliminate odors in cars, gyms, locker rooms, restaurants, dumpsters, and many other applications. In most cases, a spray-and- wipe technique can move bacteria from one surface to another. Using bleach wipes or simple power washing is simply not enough these days. Electrostatic disinfecting is quickly becoming the preferred method to ensure safety. 4.Double-charged particles envelope all conductive surfaces – shadowed, vertical and underneath. I can’t tell you how significant that challenge has been, but we are working around the clock to get our product to you as quickly as humanly possible. When we spray office electronics, for example monitors, keyboards and telephones, we keep a distance of at least 2-3 feet. You should keep a distance no matter what kind of surface you are spraying to prevent them from becoming too wet. Electrostatic disinfection is a quick and easy way to achieve 360 degree, touchless disinfection. While it may sound complicated, the technology is simple to understand. Cross contamination can be considerably reduced due to the touchless effect of the Victory Sprayer. An unbelievably faster and safer application of water based chemical to any substrate. Infection Prevention Ireland’s aim is to help our communities, our frontline emergency services, home owners, business owners, institutions, and organisations to safeguard, fight back, eliminate and kill dangerous Coronaviruses and pathogens. It's compatible with most RTU formulas and delivers a fine mist to effectively disinfect large or small areas. We strongly suggest you look at the Titan handheld sprayer, it is available now, has a finer and smoother pattern.
  3. 3. But what are they, how do they work, and are they right for your business? We use safe and powerful germicidal disinfectantsfor commercial, residential and medical spaces. Agis Medical Supplies has ample supply of Disinfectants, based around NaDCC, an organic chlorine donor which yields Hypocholorous Acid and Monosodiumcyanurate when dissolved in water. The Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate or NaDCC solution results in a free available Chlorine that is EPA registered hospital grade disinfectant. Place the electrostatic spray function in the ON position for electrostatic spray models that have the functionality to toggle ON/OFF. Our company has existed for over 25 years, and we believe in striving for excellence - every day. That means you’ll find the best price on the market while ensuring you get the most powerful electrostatic charging technology in its category. The Victory 16.8V Battery Charger will charge the VP20A 3400mAh battery in 90 minutes and the VP20B 6800mAh battery in 140 minutes. This high capacity Victory Lithium-Ion battery delivers up to 2x the runtime than our standard VP20 Victory battery. Victory delivers 8 hours of runtime and can be recharged up to 800 times. Hotels, schools, greenhouses, warehouses, medical facilities, sanitation, germicidal treatments and disease control programs are markets where the Hurricane ES™ is used. Here at Victory Complete, we have a 30-day from purchase, no questions-asked return policy. Please contact us at and we will send you a new product as soon as we receive the original. Victory Complete will not cover shipping charges on returns, but we will send you a new product at no charge. The large wide mouth opening allows for easy filling with a screen filter to keep dirt and debris out of the tank. An in-depth review of electrostatic air purifiers that disinfect and clean. Undoubtedly, the most valuable benefit is the ability to proactively prevent the spread of infectious viruses. Because electrostatic application is touchless, there’s no risk for cross- contamination, whereas microfiber towels or wipes can potentially transfer microbes from surface to surface. Also make sure the equipment comes with clear guidelines to help staff use the system responsibly and with the proper disinfectant chemistries. Bystanders can enter the room immediately after product has been applied. The zero re-entry time was determined following testing with the Clorox® Total360® System. Keep your patients and staff safe from pathogen transmission and sickness by effectively and efficiently disinfecting after each patient visit. Conference rooms, break rooms and bathrooms are a virtual breeding ground for germs, which not only impacts the health of employees but your bottom line, too. Thanks to EMist, you have a solution that effectively and efficiently reduces germs and the loss of productivity due to illnesses caused by them. In today’s world of COVID-19, our supply chain has been disrupted at the same time that people want and need our equipment the most.
  4. 4. CLICK HERE to browse our Protective Wear category and CLICK HERE to browse our Face Mask category. Example of disinfecting - removal of heavy debris by dry sweeping and or use of high volume hose or pressure washing. Whatever kind of cleaning service your business needs, reach out to Pro Housekeepers today to find out what our cleaning Pros can do for you. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the general public is becoming more concerned about, and more aware of, how businesses protect their employees and customers by maintaining good cleaning and hygiene practices. Electrostatic cleaning represents the cutting edge of modern cleaning technology, and ensures the best results from almost any cleaning routine. Byoplanet® International is the manufacturer of the most sophisticated electrostatic spray systems on the market. Our hygienic solutions destroy bacteria on a variety of different surfaces, including beds, furniture, and work tops. Except as otherwise described below, if you are not satisfied for any reason products may be returned within 30 days of shipment for a full credit or exchange . To initiate a return you can contact us via phone and we can coordinate the return with you. Consult with the disinfectant producer about the need for a respirator and other proper PPE each disinfectant will have its own requirements.

×