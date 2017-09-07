September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.inSeptember 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 2 Digital Marketing
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 3 Table of Content What is Digital Marketing ? Why Digital Marketing ? How Digital ma...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 4 SMS Marketing Affiliate Marketing Product Marketing Advertising Platforms Google Y...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 5 What is Digital Marketing ? Digital marketing (also known as data-driven marketing) is...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 6 Why Digital Marketing ?  First of all, digital marketing is infinitely more affordabl...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 7 81% Of purchases get advice from their social network 93% Of marketers use Social medi...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 8 How Digital Marketing evolved?  1990 (Term Digital marketing first used Launch of ‘Ar...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 9 Digital Marketing and types  Search Engine Marketing (SEM).  Social Media Marketing ...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 10 Pay-per-click (PPC) : Pay-per-click (PPC), also known as cost per click (CPC), is an ...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 11 Organic Search Result
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 12 Pay Per Click ads
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 13 Social media marketing : Social media marketing is the use of social media platforms ...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 14 Ads in Social Media Website
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 15 Digital advertising  Digital advertising is also called Internet marketing.  Digita...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 16 Content marketing is a form of marketing focused on creating, publishing and distribu...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 17 Content marketing Content Marketing is about telling your brand’s story in an enterta...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 18 Video Marketing The definition of video marketing is not complex. In fact, it’s rathe...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 19 Email Marketing Email marketing is the act of sending a commercial message, typically...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 20 How to start business in Email Marketing  Build a Bigger List : Make joining your li...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 21 How to start business in Email Marketing  Embrace Affiliate Marketing : When you com...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 22 How to start business in Email Marketing  Improve Your Copy : Work on improving your...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 23 SMS Marketing Mobile marketing is multi- channel online marketing technique focused a...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 24 Affiliate Marketing  A way for a company to sell its products by signing up individu...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 25 Affiliate Marketing Affiliates in this category run content sites (blogs, websites, p...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 26 The rise of social media and community sites like Facebook and Twitter have lead to t...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 27 Affiliate Marketing How to start business in Affiliate marketing  We should become a...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 28 Affiliate Marketing  So by this way affiliate can promote the company’s product with...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 29 Product Marketing  Product marketing is the process of promoting and selling a produ...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 30 Advertising Platforms 1. Google Ads : (PPC-Pay PerClick) For instance, lets think tha...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 31 Advertising Platforms In INDIA :
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 32 Advertising Platforms In BANGALORE :
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 33 Google Ads – Pay PerClick  So we can see that more the region provides more clicks a...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 34 Google Ads – Pay PerClick  We can set bid along with budget which will help to incre...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 35 Advertising Platforms 2. YouTube Ads : (PPC-Pay PerClick forvideos)  This is also Pa...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 36 Advertising Platforms 3. Facebook Ads :  To advertise for a Facebook page, we may st...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 37 Advertising Platforms 4. Bing Ads : (SEO)  Bing Ads (formerly Microsoft adCenter and...
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 38
September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 39 Conclusion It is important that you use different marketing strategies for your busi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Digital marketing

6 views

Published on

Digital Marketing, Types of Digital Marketing, Search Engine, Social Media, content , video , digital and email marketing, affilated marketing, product marketing

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
6
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Digital marketing

  1. 1. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in
  2. 2. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.inSeptember 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 2 Digital Marketing
  3. 3. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 3 Table of Content What is Digital Marketing ? Why Digital Marketing ? How Digital marketing involved in the industry ? Examples Types of Digital Marketing Search Engine Marketing Social Media Marketing Digital Marketing Content Marketing Video Marketing Email Marketing
  4. 4. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 4 SMS Marketing Affiliate Marketing Product Marketing Advertising Platforms Google YouTube Facebook Bing Benefits Conclusion Table of Content
  5. 5. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 5 What is Digital Marketing ? Digital marketing (also known as data-driven marketing) is a umbrella term for the marketing of products or services using digital technologies, mainly on the Internet, but also including mobile phones, display advertising, and any other digital medium.
  6. 6. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 6 Why Digital Marketing ?  First of all, digital marketing is infinitely more affordable than traditional offline marketing methods.  Increase online sales conversions.  Improve internal communication.  Increase website traffic.  Increase brand Recognition.  Improve search engine ranking.  Because it is not only a rapidly growing force in the current marketing playing field, it is set to be the future of marketing.
  7. 7. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 7 81% Of purchases get advice from their social network 93% Of marketers use Social media for business 80% Of store shoppers Check prices online 75% Of marketers report positive results And traffic increase from social media Why Digital Marketing ?
  8. 8. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 8 How Digital Marketing evolved?  1990 (Term Digital marketing first used Launch of ‘Archie-first searcg engine’)  1997 (Launch of social Media Site)  1998 (Birth of Google and Microsoft launches MSN)  2004 (Gmail launches, Facebook goes live)  2005 (Launch of Youtube)  2009 (Google launches real time search engines)  2012 (Social Media Budget up 64%)
  9. 9. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 9 Digital Marketing and types  Search Engine Marketing (SEM).  Social Media Marketing (SMM).  Digital Marketing.  Content Marketing.  Video Marketing  Email Marketing.  SMS Marketing.  Affiliate Marketing.  Product Marketing.
  10. 10. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 10 Pay-per-click (PPC) : Pay-per-click (PPC), also known as cost per click (CPC), is an internet advertising model used to direct traffic to websites, in which an advertiser pays a publisher (typically a website owner or a network of websites) when the ad is clicked. Search engine optimization (SEO) : Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a web search engine's unpaid results—often referred to as "natural", "organic", or "earned" results. Search engine marketing (SEM) : Search engine marketing (SEM) is a form of Internet marketing that involves the promotion of websites by increasing their visibility in search engine results pages(SERPs) primarily through paid advertising. Search engine marketing (SEM)
  11. 11. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 11 Organic Search Result
  12. 12. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 12 Pay Per Click ads
  13. 13. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 13 Social media marketing : Social media marketing is the use of social media platforms and websites to promote a product or service. Social media marketing Social media optimization (SMO) : Social media optimization (SMO) is the use of a number of outlets and communities to generate publicity to increase the awareness of a product, service brand or event. Paid Ads : Paid advertising is any kind of advertising that you have to pay for, versus owned or earned advertising.
  14. 14. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 14 Ads in Social Media Website
  15. 15. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 15 Digital advertising  Digital advertising is also called Internet marketing.  Digital advertising, also called Internet advertising ("Internet marketing") is when businesses leverage Internet technologies to deliver promotional advertisements to consumers.  Digital advertising includes promotional advertisements and messages delivered through email, social media websites, online advertising on search engines, banner ads on mobile or Web sites and affiliates programs
  16. 16. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 16 Content marketing is a form of marketing focused on creating, publishing and distributing content for a targeted audience online.[1] It is often used by businesses in order to: Attract attention and generate leads Expand their customer base Generate or Increase online sales Increase brand awareness or credibility Engage an online community of users Content marketing
  17. 17. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 17 Content marketing Content Marketing is about telling your brand’s story in an entertaining, education land engaging manner without the hard sell. By using content marketing effectively, you can (hopeless) turn prospective customers into paying customers. How ? By offering value and being generous with your content offerings, you become a trusted authority in your area of expertise. And when your customer is ready to buy, they will turn to your products or services. Ok, but what is content ? Content can be anything, from blog posts, memes and news stories to infographics, videos, podcasts and eBooks.
  18. 18. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 18 Video Marketing The definition of video marketing is not complex. In fact, it’s rather simple: using video to promote or market your brand, product or service. Ex : Ads in you tube.
  19. 19. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 19 Email Marketing Email marketing is the act of sending a commercial message, typically to a group of people, using email. In its broadest sense, every email sent to a potential or current customer could be considered email marketing. It usually involves using email to send advertisements, request business, or solicit sales or donations, and is meant to build loyalty, trust, or brand awareness.
  20. 20. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 20 How to start business in Email Marketing  Build a Bigger List : Make joining your list so irresistible that anyone who comes to your website can’t wait to sign up.  Give Them Value : Make your readers feel like they are getting so much awesome stuff from you for free, and it will be a no-brainer when it comes time to buy when you offer a product. Website Email With Different value
  21. 21. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 21 How to start business in Email Marketing  Embrace Affiliate Marketing : When you come across a great product that’s complementary to the product or service you offer, you have a huge opportunity to make money off your list with affiliate marketing.  Create Your Own Product : Dig into the data, ask your list about their struggles and come up with a high quality product to fix them.  Re-target Abandoned Carts : If you’ve ever run an ecommerce site you’ll know you will have some shoppers who abandon their carts. If you’ve ever run an ecommerce site you’ll know you will have some shoppers who abandon their carts.  Segment : When you segment your list you can start to understand who your “buyers” are and who are just along for the ride. These true fans are the people you want to target.  Use Reviews : You can write in depth product reviews (with your honest opinion) and share those with readers and your list.
  22. 22. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 22 How to start business in Email Marketing  Improve Your Copy : Work on improving your email sales copy .  Share Past Posts : More often than not, some of your greatest content is hardly ever seen on your site by new visitors. Solve that problem by incorporating some of your best posts into your emails.  Surprise them With Free Stuff : Everyone likes surprises. And everyone loves surprises that involves free stuff.Create a couple of pieces of content that you know will appeal directly to your subscribers and help them out.  Paid Subscriptions : A lot of people are getting traction by offering a paid subscription newsletter. You can market it to your list as a way to get even more premium content for a monthly fee.  Replay Promotions : This is where testing and tracking comes in to play. You should be monitoring all of your campaigns and promotions to see what has given you the best success rates. (Ex: Poor content)
  23. 23. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 23 SMS Marketing Mobile marketing is multi- channel online marketing technique focused at reaching a specific audience on their smart phone, tablets, or any other related devices through websites, E mail, SMS and MMS, social media or mobile applications.
  24. 24. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 24 Affiliate Marketing  A way for a company to sell its products by signing up individuals or companies ("affiliates") who market the company's products for a commission .  Advertiser  Publisher  Customer By offer an affiliate program to others By Signing up to be another business's affiliate.
  25. 25. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 25 Affiliate Marketing Affiliates in this category run content sites (blogs, websites, portals) and monetize their sites’ traffic, by sending users to advertisers’ pages via banners or text links. PPC affiliates use their PPC advertising experience or knowledge in order to send users directly to advertisers’ websites (in other words they do not have their own websites), usually via Google AdWords, but also via Facebook and other search engines. These affiliates own databases of user emails, to which they regularly send out offers and suggestions via newsletter. As with any communication via email
  26. 26. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 26 The rise of social media and community sites like Facebook and Twitter have lead to the creation of a new type of affiliate, who sends users via his/her account on social media websites Affiliates in this category include websites that have been created in order to offer a specific service designed to help and promoted online purchases. Incentivized traffic described visitors who have received some form of compensation for visiting a site and completing a specific action (e.g. registration or sale). Affiliate Marketing
  27. 27. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 27 Affiliate Marketing How to start business in Affiliate marketing  We should become affiliate to the company where we promote their products.  We can promote their product in our website using special link which directs to the company website to purchase the product for customers.  If the customer purchase the product within 24 hours after clicking the link, then and only the company is going to pay the commission for the affiliate.
  28. 28. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 28 Affiliate Marketing  So by this way affiliate can promote the company’s product with best article to attract the customer and can purchase the product through affiliate’s website.  By this way we get paid by the company for selling the product.  Condition for payment is that if customer purchase the product within 24 hours after clicking the link, then and only the company is going to pay. Ex : Picture of publishing the product in your website.
  29. 29. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 29 Product Marketing  Product marketing is the process of promoting and selling a product to an audience.  Product marketing, as opposed to product management, deals with more outbound marketing or customer- facing tasks (in the older sense of the phrase).  For example, product management deals with the basics of product development within a firm, whereas product marketing deals with marketing the product to prospects, customers, and others.  So we can create our own website and add product to the website for marketing purpose. Ex : Amazon, Flip cart.
  30. 30. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 30 Advertising Platforms 1. Google Ads : (PPC-Pay PerClick) For instance, lets think that we have a website called w3schools.com and we want to advertise it in google. All over Country :
  31. 31. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 31 Advertising Platforms In INDIA :
  32. 32. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 32 Advertising Platforms In BANGALORE :
  33. 33. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 33 Google Ads – Pay PerClick  So we can see that more the region provides more clicks and impression. Reach -166,000,000 Reach -23,800,000 Reach -20,300,000  Ad reach is an estimate of the number of people within a location target, based on signed-in users.  So in these way we can estimate the reach and calculate the amount for advertisement.
  34. 34. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 34 Google Ads – Pay PerClick  We can set bid along with budget which will help to increase the clicks and impression.  Finally we can give our site with extra information for advertising.
  35. 35. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 35 Advertising Platforms 2. YouTube Ads : (PPC-Pay PerClick forvideos)  This is also Pay per click advertisement, but in video section.  Here we can give our own daily budget for video views.  YouTube will play the ads before starting any video under the preferred keyword.
  36. 36. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 36 Advertising Platforms 3. Facebook Ads :  To advertise for a Facebook page, we may start with low budget.  If we change the audience from Bangalore to India, the reach may vary.
  37. 37. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 37 Advertising Platforms 4. Bing Ads : (SEO)  Bing Ads (formerly Microsoft adCenter and MSN adCenter) is a service that provides pay per click advertising on both the Bing and Yahoo! search engines.  So here we can start to advertise the websites starting from 20 rupees.  But the budget may vary from $10 to $100 depending upon keyword
  38. 38. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 38
  39. 39. September 7, 2017 www.snipe.co.in 39 Conclusion It is important that you use different marketing strategies for your business and then find out which work best. In most cases, it is the combination of many strategies that will serve your objectives. Digital Marketing is a dynamic medium and you should always be adapting to the changes. Use a Web Analytics tool to track performance and plan your next move.

×