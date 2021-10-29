Successfully reported this slideshow.
N OV E M B E R 1 2 , 2 0 2 0 Ram Lakshmanan | architect - yCrash 7 habits of highly effective performance troubleshooters!
1. Predict the problem (through micrometrics) https://blog.ycrash.io/2021/10/15/interesting-garbage-collection-patterns/ h...
GC Pattern 1: Healthy app
GC Pattern 2: Acute Memory Leak
GC Pattern 3: Memory Problem
2. Confirm & Quarantine the problem
Monitoring Tools are your good friends ‘top’ tool
3. Right data (360-degree) https://docs.ycrash.io/ycrash-features/ycrash-faq/only-capture-artifacts.html
1. GC Log 6. netstat 4. vmstat 2. Thread Dump 5. dmesg 3. Heap Dump What data to capture? 9. ps 7. top -H 10. Disk Usage 8...
4. Right Time
5. Right Tools
Tools to analyze thoroughly Garbage Collection Logs:  GCeasy  IBM GC Visualizer  HP JMeter  Google Garbage cat Thread ...
6. Data Marriages https://blog.ycrash.io/2021/02/10/chaos-engineering-simulating-cpu-spike/
Troubleshooting CPU spike top –H –p {pid} Thread dump
top –H –p {pid}
2019-12-26 17:13:23 Full thread dump Java HotSpot(TM) 64-Bit Server VM (23.7-b01 mixed mode): "Reconnection-1" prio=10 tid...
7. Archiving data (Securely)
Handling data securely
Thank you, friends! Ram Lakshmanan ram@tier1app.com @tier1app https://www.linkedin.com/company/ycrash This deck will be pu...
7 habits of highly effective Performance Troubleshooters
7 habits of highly effective Performance Troubleshooters
Troubleshooting production performance problems is a combination of art, science, and discipline. Below is the presentation deck shared in the conference which explains, how to forecast the problems?, what to do when the problem is happening?, how to identify the root cause instantly? and how to prevent problems from happening in the future and so on.

7 habits of highly effective Performance Troubleshooters

Troubleshooting production performance problems is a combination of art, science, and discipline. Below is the presentation deck shared in the conference which explains, how to forecast the problems?, what to do when the problem is happening?, how to identify the root cause instantly? and how to prevent problems from happening in the future and so on.

