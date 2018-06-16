Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fire Department Incident Safety Officer By David W. Dodson
Author : David W. Dodson Pages : 306 pages Publisher : Jones and Bartlett Publishers, Inc 2015-10-16 Language: English
Description this book This third edition of Fire Department Incident Safety Officer prepares aspiring and current safety o...
firefighter rehabilitation strategies Updated content that reflects a complete understanding of the issues and concerns as...
This third edition of Fire Department Incident Safety Officer prepares aspiring and current safety officers to meet and exceed the specific job requirements outlined in Chapter 5 of NFPA 1521: Standard for Fire Department Safety Officer, 2015 Edition. This extensively revised third edition includes current information on responding to incidents involving hazardous materials, wildland fire, technical rescue, and other disasters. In addition, this edition provides methods for the development and improvement of existing safety programs. Fire Department Incident Safety Officer is divided into three sections: Preparing the Incident Safety Officer, Front-Loading Your Knowledge and Skills, and The Incident Safety Officer On-Scene. Each section comprises chapters related to each of the three main topics, and in a casual, straightforward manner, thoroughly describes the best practices for the ISO, incorporating the most current data available. The Third Edition features include: A new chapter dedicated to the use of ISOs at training activities and planned, nonemergency events Content that aligns with the new NFPA 1521, Standard for Fire Department Safety Officer Professional Qualifications (2015 edition) Updated firefighter rehabilitation strategies Updated content that reflects a complete understanding of the issues and concerns associated with newer and alternative building construction methods, including "green" construction and renewable/alternative electrical power sources Specific ISO concerns associated with fire suppression staffing, deployment, and NFPA 1710/1720 criteria Results from recent fire behavior research projects, conducted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and Underwriters Laboratories Thought-provoking case studies and follow-up questions in each chapter Constructive tips and safety information noted throughout Plus, each new print copy of Fire Department Incident Safety Officer, Third Edition also includes Navigate 2 Advantage Acc

  Author : David W. Dodson Pages : 306 pages Publisher : Jones and Bartlett Publishers, Inc 2015-10-16 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1284041956 ISBN-13 : 9781284041958
This extensively revised third edition includes current information on responding to incidents involving hazardous materials, wildland fire, technical rescue, and other disasters. In addition, this edition provides methods for the development and improvement of existing safety programs. Fire Department Incident Safety Officer is divided into three sections: Preparing the Incident Safety Officer, Front-Loading Your Knowledge and Skills, and The Incident Safety Officer On-Scene. Each section comprises chapters related to each of the three main topics, and in a casual, straightforward manner, thoroughly describes the best practices for the ISO, incorporating the most current data available. The Third Edition features include: A new chapter dedicated to the use of ISOs at training activities and planned, nonemergency events Content that aligns with the new NFPA 1521, Standard for Fire Department Safety Officer Professional Qualifications (2015 edition) Updated firefighter rehabilitation strategies Updated content that reflects a complete understanding of the issues and concerns associated with newer and alternative building construction methods, including "green" construction and renewable/alternative electrical power sources Specific ISO concerns associated with fire suppression staffing, deployment, and NFPA 1710/1720 criteria Results from recent fire behavior research projects, conducted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and Underwriters Laboratories Thought-provoking case studies and follow-up questions in each chapter Constructive tips and safety information noted throughout Plus, each new print copy of Fire Department Incident Safety Officer, Third Edition also includes Navigate 2 Advantage Acc Read Online PDF Download Fire Department Incident Safety Officer By - David W. 