NOOR NOVEL BY SORYYA KHAN

University of Sialkot
Comparison & contrast in Ali and Hussein’s character Maryam Zulfiqar Umar Shabbir Rabia Khalid M. Sharafat Munaza Naz Mali...
Sorayya khan ( the novelist ) • Sorayya Khan is a novelist who was born to a Dutch mother and a Pakistani father in Vienna...
Art of Characterization Five Methods of Characterization • Physical description action, inner thoughts, reactions • Inner ...
Main Characters of the Novel Noor
Introduction In the Noor, Sorayya Khan shows us a panorama of far- fetched, seems completely natural characters through he...
•Husain is neither strong nor weak character he is soft spoken man. •He is college fellow of Sajida and married Sajida bec...
General introduction of Ali’s character  Ali is 52 year now he is not old enough but he feels him much old than his age ...
 He brings Sajida with him ( having a sense of redemption).  He becomes the psychological victim of war. That changed hi...
Comparison and contrast between Ali & Hussein’s characters V/S
Hussein Ali 1. The start of the novel presents Hussein as a soft spoken and loving personality. He Loves Noor and Sajida f...
Hussein Ali 4. Ali had participated in war he had seen large scale killing, mass massacre ,rape, bloodshed and slaughtered...
Hussein Ali 5. Ignores family Hussein not once greet Noor, let alone kiss her. o Ignores her after returning from factory ...
Hussein Ali 8. Ali has also soft corner for Hussein he could be strict to him on his weaknesses and senseless actions but ...
THIS PRESENTATION WAS PRESENTED BY THE STUDENTS OF USKT SIALKOT TO PROFESSOR NIDA CHOHAN

