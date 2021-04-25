-
Be the first to like this
COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/1647223407 VOLUME 14 NOW AVAILABLE - VOLUME 15 AVAILABLE APRIL 2021 - With 50 crossword puzzles to solve, in bold extra large print, this book will provide hours of enjoyment as well as a workout for your brain - Clear bold 21pt text - UK British spellings - Large easy-to-see grids - 8 inch by 11 inch page size - Bold 21pt large print solutions. ALSO AVAILABLE - Large Print Crosswords and Sudokus - Large Print Puzzles and Crosswords - Large Print Wordsearch Puzzles - Giant Print Crosswords and Codewords - Giant Print Sudokus. (Search on Amazon to see the full range of large print and giant print puzzle books by C. McCormick).
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment