Start with the Name of ALLAH Most Merciful and Most Beneficent.
Topic:-  Eigenvalue problem;  MODEL Analysis;  Free Damped Vibration.
Presented By:- Group Members name's Registration NO; Muhammad Farhan 2017-BT-MECH-733 ASIM zahid 2017-BT-MECH-751
Eigenvalue problem; Define & History;- Eigenvalues are a special set of scalars associated with a linear system of equatio...
Overview What is Eigenvalue/ Vector? In linear algebra, an Eigen Vector of a linear transformation is a vector that only c...
EIGENVALUE;- A𝑣 = 𝜆𝑣 or, ( A - 𝜆I ) 𝑣 = 0 • 𝜆 is called an eigenvalue or • characteristic root of A if there exists a non-...
Eigenvalue problem
Eigenvalue problem
EXAMPLE Solution. (a) Eigenvalues. We see that this is a homogeneous linear system. it has a nontrivial solution (an eigen...
Example Solution. (continued 3)  (a) Eigenvalues. (continued 3) We call D() the characteristic determinant or, if expand...
 4 x  2 y  0  1  2 x  y  0   2  Solving these two equations we get, x  0 and y  0 There for eigenvector corre...
Video clip;-
Modal Analysis Modal analysis is the procedure for solving the simultaneous system of ODEs. The system is transformed into...
Model analysis;-
Example;-
Model Analysis;-
Damped vibration;- It is the resistance to the motion of a vibrating body. The vibrations associated with this resistance ...
Critical damping coefficient The critical damping coefficient (c )cis the amount of damping required for a system to be cr...
Damping Factor or Damping Ratio The ratio of the actual damping coefficient (c) to the critical damping coefficient (c c) ...
Free Damped Vibration:-  The second simplest vibrating system is composed of a spring, a mass, and a damper.
Free Damped Vibration:- The image typically used to represent a damper is meant to look like the cross-section of a hydrau...
Graph of free damped vibration
Eigenvalue,Model Analysis,Damped Vibration,
presented by Muhammd Farhan Baghoor.

Published in: Engineering
