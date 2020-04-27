Successfully reported this slideshow.
FUNCTTIONS OF MASS COMMUNICATION/MASS MEDIA Dr. SHAFAYAT ALI
FUNCTION…. ? Function means an activity that is natural to or the purpose of a person or thing. • Purpose • Task • Role •...
FUNCTIONS.. •Information •Education •Opinion Formation •Entertainment •Development
Information  Dissemination of Information is the major function of Mass Media. • Information provided by mass media can b...
Education • Media Provides information and education side by side. • It provides education in different subjects to people...
Entertainment • Entertainment is a form of activity that holds the attention and interest of an audience or gives pleasure...
Opinion Formation • Opinion formation and innovation diffusion have gained lots of attention in the last decade due to its...
Development • The process in which someone or something grows or changes and becomes more advanced  Physical development ...
Some more Functions… •Awareness •Transmission of values •Role of bridge •Interpretation •Surveillance •Correlation •Mobili...
Thank You
Functtions of mass communication

Function of Mass Communication and Mass Media

