ICT
2 I C T Using scientific knowledge to create processes and products that fulfill human needs. A process whereby informatio...
What is ICT? CONVERT STORE RETRIEVE PROTECT PROCESS TRANSMIT RECEIVE ICT has no universal definition, since "the concepts,...
HISTORY OF ICTWhat led us to the present age of ICT 4
5 PREMECHANICAL (3000B.C- 1450A.D)  Invention of symbols - Petroglyph  Creation of paper  Invention of number systems i...
MECHANICAL (1450-1840)  Slide rule  Pascaline by Blaise Pascal for adding and subtracting  Babbage engine by Charles Ba...
ELECTROMECHANICAL (1840- 1940)  Beginning of telecommunication  Telegraph by Samuel Morse  Telephone by Alexander Graha...
8 ELECTRONIC (1940-PRESENT)  Digital computers  Internet  Smart Phones  Satellite Communication  Virtual Reality
9 Vacuum Tubes Transistors Integrated Circuits Microprocessor Artificial Intelligence First Generation Computers (1940 - 1...
The Internet The Internet was invented as a result of researches conducted in the early 1960s by visionary people like J.C...
11 Satellite The first U.S. satellite to relay communications was Project SCORE in 1958, which was used to send a Christma...
COMPONENTS OF ICT Tools and components of ICT 12
Data : Raw facts and figures Information : Raw facts and figures that are processed and arranged in some order. I.E. voice...
14 Software :  System Software - Windows, Linux, Android etc.  Application Software - MS Word, Google Spread Sheet, SQL ...
ICT is the combination of Information Technology and Communication Technology. 15 The role of unified communications The...
History and Components of ICT

History and Components of ICT

History and Components of ICT

  ICT
  I C T Using scientific knowledge to create processes and products that fulfill human needs. A process whereby information is exchanged between individuals. That which informs. It is thus related to data and knowledge. INFORMATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY
  What is ICT? CONVERT STORE RETRIEVE PROTECT PROCESS TRANSMIT RECEIVE ICT has no universal definition, since "the concepts, methods and applications involved in ICT are constantly evolving on an almost daily basis." INFORMATION HARDWARE SOFTWARE
  HISTORY OF ICTWhat led us to the present age of ICT
  PREMECHANICAL (3000B.C- 1450A.D)  Invention of symbols - Petroglyph  Creation of paper  Invention of number systems in 100 A.D.  Invention of number 0 in 875 A.D.  Abacus
  MECHANICAL (1450-1840)  Slide rule  Pascaline by Blaise Pascal for adding and subtracting  Babbage engine by Charles Babbage to tabulate polynomial functions
  ELECTROMECHANICAL (1840- 1940)  Beginning of telecommunication  Telegraph by Samuel Morse  Telephone by Alexander Graham Bell  Radio by Guglielmo Marconi
  ELECTRONIC (1940-PRESENT)  Digital computers  Internet  Smart Phones  Satellite Communication  Virtual Reality
  Vacuum Tubes Transistors Integrated Circuits Microprocessor Artificial Intelligence First Generation Computers (1940 - 1956) Second Generation Computers (1956 - 1963) Third Generation Computers (1964 - 1971) Fourth Generation Computers (1971 - Present) Fifth Generation Computers (Future Technology) COMPUTER GENERATIONS
  The Internet The Internet was invented as a result of researches conducted in the early 1960s by visionary people like J.C.R. Licklider of MIT. He proposed a global network of computers in 1962. SmartPhones In 1999 the Japanese firm NTT DoCoMo released the first smartphones to achieve mass adoption within a country. Smartphones became widespread in the late 2000s, following the release of the iPhone.
  Satellite The first U.S. satellite to relay communications was Project SCORE in 1958, which was used to send a Christmas greeting to the world from U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The Web The World Wide Web was invented by English scientist Tim Berners-Lee in 1989. He wrote the first web browser in 1990 while employed at CERN in Switzerland.
  COMPONENTS OF ICT Tools and components of ICT
  Data : Raw facts and figures Information : Raw facts and figures that are processed and arranged in some order. I.E. voice, image, text and video Hardware :  External - Monitors, Printers, Microphones, Keyboards etc.  Internal - Hard disk, CPU , MotherBoard etc.
  Software :  System Software - Windows, Linux, Android etc.  Application Software - MS Word, Google Spread Sheet, SQL Sever, Oracle, Photoshop, Adobe Premier. People: End users, Programmers, Administrators etc.
  ICT is the combination of Information Technology and Communication Technology. The role of unified communications The integration of telecommunications computers as well as necessary enterprise software middleware, storage, and audio- visual systems

