Aug. 25, 2022
PLACE VALUE.pptx

Aug. 25, 2022
Education

SPEC 105

SPEC 105

Education

PLACE VALUE.pptx

  1. 1. The value of each digit in a number.
  2. 2.  The place value of 5 in 4658 is 5 tens, or 50. However, the place value of 5 in 5670 is expressed as 5 thousands or 5,000.
  3. 3. DIGIT WORD FIGURE VALUE 8 Ones 1 8x1=8 4 Tens 10 4x10=40 6 Hundreds 100 6x100=600 3 Thousands 1000 3x1000=3000
  4. 4. Number Place Value Value 1. 47 2. 750 3. 8 750 4. 7 650 5. 4 576

