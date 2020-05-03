Presentation on the latest Power System Resilience thinking:



Thanks to the SAIEE load research chapter for the opportunity to share the interesting work from CIGRE C4.47 WG - Power System Resilience Working Group.



Key questions addressed:

1. What is Power System Resilience?

2. What are the principles?

3. Why is it important to network planners?

4. How does one go about it?



View WEBINAR on Dropbox link here:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/j87z1ljmj55uddx/20200421%20Network%20resilience%20M%20V%20Harte.mp4?dl=0





