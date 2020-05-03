Successfully reported this slideshow.
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Power System Resilience SAIEE - LOAD RESEARCH CHAPTER Why should we CARE as ...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Malcolm Van Harte (B Tech, M Sc Elec Eng, MSAIEE), Head Centre of Excellence...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Agenda 1. What is Power System Resilience? 2. What are the principles? 3. Wh...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Problem statement in Context
5 New York was severely affected by Hurricane Sandy in 2012 Hoboken - New Jersey Madison St – 12th St
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Catastrophe count graph from 1980-2010 Source: Munich RE In 2008, Hurricane ...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Solar Storm - Probability distribution against aa index High Impact Low Prob...
8 No SILVER Bullet NATURAL SPACE TERRORIST CYBER Critical Infrastructure
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Think Resilience BBC News 23 Oct 12 06:46 – Italy quake scientists convicted...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Power System Resilience Working Group
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Task Team 2 within WG Structure WG Chair: Mr Malcolm Van Harte Task Team 1: ...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Power System Resilience WG - SCOPE What are current efforts being conducted ...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group What is Power System Resilience?
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group CIGRE C4.47 – Power System Resilience WG • The concept of resilience is of g...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Risk -- “a situation involving exposure to danger [threat].” Security -- “th...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Resiliency definition? First thoughts A resilient system does not necessaril...
17 Reliability Concepts Reliability Adequacy Voltage Ampere kA Steady QOS Security Dynamic Frequency Voltage Transient Sta...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group 18 High Impact and Low Probability NATURAL SPACE TERRORIST CYBER Critical In...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Reliability vs Resilience Criteria Reliability Resilience Focus High probabi...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Resilience is a multi-faceted concept Source: Alexander, D. E. (2013). Resil...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Resilience Definitions – Disciplinary perspectives Disciplines Definitions K...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Resilience “states”
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Reference / Position Papers • Congratulation to C4.47 WG • TC accepted the p...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Part 1 – Power System Resilience definition
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Part 2 – Power System Resilience definition • Resilience is achieved through...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group What are the principles?
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Resilience: a multi-faceted concept
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Conceptual Discussion – Major Stress point VS
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Next debate Power System Resilience Organisational Infrastructure Operational
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Conceptual classification of Threats Source: The National Academies of Scien...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group “FLEP” Resilience Metric System
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Optimising the Trapezoid Area
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Why is it important to network planners?
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Multi-phase Resilience Assessment Procedure
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Fragility-based Probabilities of Failure
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Reliability vs Resilience Risk-based metrics Focus on quantifying the impact...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Resilience characteristics After Linkov et al, Nature Climate Change 2014 Sl...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Resilience objectives / goals Decision criteria for investment consideration...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Power System Resilience Strategies Source: UK Cabinet Office, “Keeping the C...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Resilience state vs strategies adopted
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Multidisciplinary Resilience Framework Capacity to rebound and recover Capac...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Resilience Matrix Physical Information Cognitive Social PREPARE ABSORB RECOV...
Economic Analysis Framework – Optimisation Models for Resilience thinking Constraints Objectives Optimized Natural Space T...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group How does one go about it?
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Risk analysis attempt to answer three questions: Risk “Set of Triplets” Sour...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Multi-phase Resilience Assessment Procedure
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Resilience Philosophy adopted Adopted Ref: M. A. Van Harte, M. Panteli, R. K...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Resilience decision-making framework Define Resilience Threats Data gatherin...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Resilience Decision-Making for Power Systems TT2.1: Resilience Quantificatio...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group What about risk metrics? Need to adopt these risk-based metrics to get a bet...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Case Studies
Eskom Organisational Resilience Time ReadinessReduction Response Recovery Shock ReflectRecognise R6 Co-ordinate Check Cont...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group “The best highly reliable organisations know that they have not experienced ...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group 54 Government / Public and Private partnership is required - Resilience is a...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Thank You – Any Questions
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Case Studies 1 – Solar Storm
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group System GIC flows at (a) 45 and (b) 135 Geo-electric Field Orientations Sou...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Solar Storm Resilience Strategies Resistance Reliability Redundancy Response...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Case Studies 2 – Snow Storms
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Introduction • In recent years a number of extreme snow incidents have occur...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Power System Resilience Assessment Framework • No standardised framework for...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Step 1 - 3 • Holling et al. (1973) argue that resilience is a measure of the...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Step 4 - 5 • Identifying the most vulnerable areas is the first step in plan...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Resilience goals measured against resilience strategies Decision criteria fo...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Step 6 - 7 • The Hyogo framework suggests that engaging with multiple stakeh...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Case Studies 3 – UK wind storms Source: M Panteli, S Wilkinson, R Dawson and...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Great Britain transmission network - Reducing 29-bus Probability density fun...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Impact of windstorms on GB transmission network Wind fragility curves of tra...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Evaluating the wind impact on the test network Influence of wind on LOLF and...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group RAWEENS mapping for wmax = 40m/s
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Time-dependent resilience indicators
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group Research questions
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group TT 1: Power System Resilience Definition • Resilience characteristics and ca...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group TT2.1: Resilience Quantification Metrics • Characteristics of resilience met...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group TT2.2: Resilience Assessment Methods • Fragility assessment of power systems...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group TT2.3: Resilience planning • Risk-averse planning based on optimization of r...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group TT3: Regulatory Framework • How do you define and measure resilience, and wh...
C4.47 – Power System Resilience Working Group TT3: Regulatory Framework • TT3 - Task 6: Interdependencies – Given the incr...
