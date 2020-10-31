Successfully reported this slideshow.
264 ONLINE THERAPY INDIA Depression affects around 264 million people around the world and is one of the leading causes of...
$1 Trillion ONLINE THERAPY INDIA Psychologists per 100000 people As per WHO, India is the Most Depressed country People su...
What is Online Therapy? Online Therapy also known as Tele-mental health makes therapy possible without physical appointmen...
2. SECURITY Ensure that the platform is secure and uses the SSL/TLS protocol for encryption and authentication (check the ...
Best Online Therapy India www.richpsych.com Therapy from Anywhere, Anytime
  1. 1. 264 ONLINE THERAPY INDIA Depression affects around 264 million people around the world and is one of the leading causes of disability in the world. 1 in 5 children/adolescents suffer from a mental disorder 1 in 5 Children/ Adolescents Suffer Million People affected by Depression Some Mental Health Facts we can’t Ignore Half of the mental disorders start before the age of 14 years Years 14 Onset Before Suicide is the leading cause of death in individuals aged 15-29 Years. 15-29 Years age group at risk of suicide www.richpsych.com
  2. 2. $1 Trillion ONLINE THERAPY INDIA Psychologists per 100000 people As per WHO, India is the Most Depressed country People suffer from a Mental Disorder 0.07 Only Worth Productivity Lost According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), India is world’s ‘Most Depressed’ country. In India, one in seven people suffer from some sort of mental disorder such as Depression, Anxiety or Schizophrenia. According to WHO, in India there are only 0.3 Psychiatrists and 0.07 Psychologists per 100000 people. Due to Depression and Anxiety, the global economy losses USD 1 Trillion per year in productivity 1 in 7 www.richpsych.com Some Mental Health Facts we can’t Ignore
  3. 3. What is Online Therapy? Online Therapy also known as Tele-mental health makes therapy possible without physical appointments. Through online therapy one can directly connect and talk with psychologists or mental health professionals online through a mobile device. One can take therapy appointments without the need for a physical visit to a clinic and therapy takes place through chat, voice and video calling. Online Therapy India: The present scenario Accessibility to mobile devices and a good internet connection has made tele-mental health a possibility in India. Presence of some quality online therapy platforms have given online therapy a further impetus. Online counselling and therapy is witnessing a rise in India especially among students, work professionals, corporates and young adults. The prevalent corporate life, work pressure and an overly occupying lifestyle, makes it extremely difficult to take out time for one’s mental well-being. Online therapy bridges this gap, by making counselling and therapy available on the go. Hence, the upsurge in the number of people taking up therapy online. Online Therapy India Problem: How can we make mental health service more accessible, so that more people get the help and support they require? Solution: Online Therapy or Tele-Mental Health. A way to promote Mental Health and Well-being www.richpsych.com
  4. 4. 2. SECURITY Ensure that the platform is secure and uses the SSL/TLS protocol for encryption and authentication (check the url. It should be https and not http). Additionally, all communication taking place between you and your counsellor should also be end-to-end encrypted assuring confidentiality throughout the counselling process. Not all platforms provide this feature. You can check Rich Psych, which provides end-to-end encryption in all your communication with the counsellor. Things to consider before choosing an Online Therapy platform in India 1. CONFIDENTIALITY Consider what measures the online therapy platform takes towards keeping your therapy confidential. Do you want to be anonymous during therapy and if the platform allows that? If the communication between you and your therapist is confidential and is not shared with anyone? 3. SEVERITY OF SYMPTOMS 4. COST Online therapy is best suited for non-crisis situations and should be avoided in emergency health situations like suicide. During such situations, seeking a face-to-face consultation is recommended. Online therapy makes therapy possible at a more affordable rate as compared to in-person consultation. Cost also depends on the mode of communication opted by you and the length of therapy. You can start therapy at just Rs.440/- ($6.00) on Rich Psych and speak with your therapist as you like- text messages, voice or video call...you don’t have to pay separately for each. www.richpsych.com
  5. 5. Best Online Therapy India www.richpsych.com Therapy from Anywhere, Anytime

