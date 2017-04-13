Lecture 11. Microsoft mobile services

Lecture 11. Microsoft Azure Mobile Services Paolo Salvatori Microsoft
Paolo Salvatori Senior Program Manager Microsoft
Agenda ▪ 1st Hour: Introduction to Mobile Services (45 minutes) ▪ General Architecture ▪ Management Portal ▪ REST API ▪ Br...
Enterprises want to manage internal mobile apps and consumer facing event- or product-specific mobile apps from the same p...
Windows Azure Mobile Services accelerates connected client application development by streamlining common backend tasks li...
3 Connected Apps Windows Store iOS Android Windows Phone 8 iOS Android HTML 5/JS Data in the Cloud SQL Table Blob User Aut...
Supported Platforms iOSWindows 8 Windows Phone 8 Android HTML5 & Javascript
Architecture Portal Zumo Resource Provider Zumo Mgmt DB Site 1 Zumo Runtime SQL 1 Scheduler RDFE Zumo Antares Stamp Site 2...
Management Portal
Dashboard ▪ Quick glance ▪ Displays relevant mobile service information, including the service URL, status, location, data...
Data ▪ In Windows Azure Mobile Services, data is stored in tables, which are maintained in the Windows Azure SQL Database ...
Browse ▪ The Browse tab lets you browse data rows in a selected table. ▪ Click the forward and back arrows to navigate thr...
Script ▪ Mobile Services enables you to register JavaScript code to be executed by the service when an insert, update, del...
Columns ▪ To delete columns, click the column and then click Delete. ▪ To add additional columns to the table, simply send...
Permissions ▪ Mobile Services enables you to set the following permissions on table operations: ▪ Everyone: request for th...
Scheduler ▪ Mobile Services enables you to register JavaScript code to be executed by the service either on a schedule tha...
Push ▪ Mobile Services can send push notifications to your apps. ▪ The way that you configure and send push notifications ...
Identity ▪ Mobile Services integrates with the following identity providers to make it easy to authenticate users from you...
Configure ▪ You can directly access to the database used by your mobile service just clicking the link. ▪ You can change t...
Scale ▪ On the Scale tab, you can scale your mobile service by switching to reserved mode and adding role instances. ▪ You...
Log ▪ Mobile Services writes system and script errors to the log. ▪ Click on a log entry to view details and copy to the c...
REST API
REST API Operation Description Login Gets the user ID for a supplied authentication token. Query records Queries data in a...
Login ▪ Verb: POST ▪ URL: https://<service-name>.azure-mobile.net/login?mode=authenticationToken ▪ Uri Parameter: mode ▪ R...
Query Records ▪ Verb: GET ▪ URL: https://<service_name>.azure-mobile.net/tables/<table_name> ▪ URI Parameters: $filter, $i...
Insert Record ▪ Verb: POST ▪ URL: https://<service_name>.azure-mobile.net/tables/<table_name> ▪ Request Headers:        ▪ ...
Update Record ▪ Verb: PATCH ▪ URL: https://<service_name>.azure-mobile.net/tables/<table_name>/<item_id> ▪ Request Headers...
Delete Record ▪ Verb: DELETE ▪ URL: https://<service_name>.azure-mobile.net/tables/<table_name>/<item_id> ▪ Request Header...
HttpClient and Mobile Services private async void btnSend_Click(object sender, EventArgs e) { try { var httpClient = new H...
Break
Agenda ▪ 2nd Hour: Server Scripts (45 minutes) ▪ Server script objects ▪ Server script modules ▪ Configure user authentica...
Server Script Objects
Objects Name Description apns Provide functionality to send notifications to Apple Push Notification Service (APNS) consol...
Samples console object console.log("Inserting item '%j'.", item); // %j for 'JSON' console.error("Operation failed: ", err...
Samples Query object: is passed to read scripts function read(query, user, request) { query.where({ userId: user.userId })...
Samples Tables and Table objects function insert(item, user, request) { var addressTable = tables.getTable('address'); add...
Server Script Modules
Modules Name Description azure Provides functionality to access Azure services (Blobs, Tables, Service Bus) request Sends ...
Samples Request var request = require('request'); var url = 'https://api.twitter.com/1/users/show.json? screen_name=babosb...
Samples SendGrid function sendEmail(text) { var sendgrid = new SendGrid('<user-name>', ('<password>'); sendgrid.send({ to:...
Client Libraries
Portable Class Library ▪ The Portable Class Library project supports a subset of assemblies from the .NET Framework, Silve...
Portable Class Library ▪ The Portable Class Library cannot contain all the classes of the managed clients for all the plat...
Windows Store App App.xaml.cs using Microsoft.WindowsAzure.MobileServices; sealed partial class App : Application { // Thi...
Windows Store App MainPage.xaml.cs using Microsoft.WindowsAzure.MobileServices; using Newtonsoft.Json; public class TodoIt...
HttpMessageHandlers ▪In the new version of the managed client, HttpMessageHandlers replace ServiceFilters. ▪The MobileServ...
Sample 1 public class BusyHandler : DelegatingHandler { private int callCount; private readonly Action<bool> busyIndicator...
Sample 2 public class DebugHandler : DelegatingHandler { // Sends an HTTP request to the inner handler to send the request...
HTML 5 Client HTML Page: inset the following script references <script src='//ajax.aspnetcdn.com/ajax/jQuery/jquery-1.9.1....
Authentication
Authentication ▪ Mobile Services integrates with the following identity providers to make it easy to authenticate users fr...
OAuth Authentication Flow * By Carlos Figueira, see references
Windows Store Apps private static async System.Threading.Tasks.Task Authenticate() { while (App.MobileService.CurrentUser ...
Windows Phone 8 Apps private async Task Authenticate() { while (user == null) { string message; try { user = await App.Mob...
HTML 5 App HTML Page <div id="logged-out"> You are not logged in. <button>Log in</button> <select id="authentication-provi...
HTML 5 App JavaScript File function logIn() { client.login($("#authentication-providers :selected") .val()) .done(refreshA...
User Object // The User object which is passed to all scripts // has a function called getIdentities(), // which returns a...
Get User Name (1/2) function getUserName() { // Set default name item.userName = '<unknown>'; // Get credentials for the a...
Get User Name (1/2) // Call authentication provider if (url) { req(url, function (error, response, body) { if (error) { co...
Data Validation and Duplicate Detection
Data Validation function insert(item, user, request) { // Validation if (!item.text) { request.respond(statusCodes.BAD_REQ...
Duplicate Detection function insert(item, user, request) { var todoItemTable = tables.getTable("TodoItem"); todoItemTable....
Authorization function insert(item, user, request) { var permissionsTable = tables.getTable('permissions'); permissionsTab...
Administer Mobile Services using Windows Azure Cross-Platform Command Line tool
CLI ▪This tool can be used on the following platforms: ▪ Windows ▪ Linux ▪ Mac ▪Mobile Services can be managed using CLI
Agenda ▪ 3rd Hour: Push Notifications and integration with other services ▪ Send push notifications using WNS and MPNS ▪ W...
Push Notifications
Push ▪ Mobile Services can send push notifications to your apps. ▪ The way that you configure and send push notifications ...
Push Notifications
Windows Store App private static async System.Threading.Tasks.Task AcquirePushChannel() { // Create a channel to receive n...
Make your App Toast Capable ▪To configure the Windows Store App to receive push notifications, open the Package.appxmanife...
Windows Phone 8 App private HttpNotificationChannel CurrentChannel; private void AcquirePushChannel() { CurrentChannel = H...
Configure the App ▪To configure the Windows Phone 8 App to receive push notifications, open the WMAppManifest.xml file and...
Server Script Code function sendPushNotification() { var channelTable = tables.getTable('Channel'); channelTable.read({ su...
DEMO Push Notifications
Integrate Mobile Services with on- premises LOB applications
Hybrid Solutions ▪In today’s IT landscape, it is not uncommon that data and services used by a system are located in multi...
Windows Azure Service Bus ▪ The Windows Azure Service Bus is an Internet Service Bus that offers secure, scalable and high...
Service Bus Relayed Messaging ▪ The Service Bus allows a WCF service to expose an endpoint in a Windows Azure data center ...
Service Bus Brokered Messaging - Queues ▪ Queues provide messaging capabilities that enable a large and heterogeneous clas...
Queues - Capabilities ▪ Session-based message correlation. ▪ Message Scheduled Delivery. ▪ Reliable delivery patterns via ...
Queues - Scenarios ▪ Loosely-Coupled Asynchronous Communication allows to establish an asynchronous and loosely-coupled co...
Service Bus Brokered Messaging - Topics ▪ Topics provide all the Features of Queues + Publish/Subscribe capabilities. ▪ A ...
Topics - Scenarios ▪Publish Events to many subscribers ▪Each subscription can be shared by a set of competing consumers ▪S...
Topics – Rules & Filters ▪Rules: ▪ Rules select messages based on conditions defined on system or application-specific pro...
Messages ▪ Messages are modeled by the BrokeredMessage class ▪ Messages can have user-defined: ▪ Time-To-Live periods (wit...
DEMO Service Bus Explorer
How to call a Service Bus relay service (1/3) function getUserAddress(f) { // Set default value item.userAddress = '<unkno...
How to call a Service Bus relay service (2/3) // Create call options var options = { method: 'POST', url: 'http://paolosal...
How to call a Service Bus relay service (3/3) // Parse the SOAP envelope of the response from XML to JSON parser.parseStri...
How to use Send a message to queue (1/2) function sendMessageToServiceBus() { // Import the azure module var azure = requi...
How to use Send a message to queue (2/2) // Create queue if it does not exist serviceBusService.createQueueIfNotExists('mo...
Integration via Service Bus
DEMO Integrate Mobile Services with on- premises LOB applications
Agenda ▪ 4th Hour: Storage Services, Scheduler, SendGrid ▪ Store data to Table Storage using the azure Node.js module ▪ Us...
Table Storage
Choose the PartitionKey and RowKey wisely ▪ Tables are partitioned to support load balancing across storage nodes. ▪ A tab...
Insert Script (simplified) function insert(item, user, request) { // Access table service var azure = require('azure'); va...
DEMO Table Storage
Shared Access Signatures ▪ A shared access signature (SAS) is a URI that grants restricted access rights to containers, bl...
Blobs and Shared Access Signature 1. The Windows Store app creates a new album 2. The Mobile Service insert a new record i...
Server Script and SAS ▪ The insert script uses the following line of code to build a SAS URL: ▪ return 'https://' + host +...
DEMO Blobs and SAS
What is the Azure Scheduler service? ▪Platform service that allows users a simple way to schedule recurring actions agains...
Azure Scheduler Capabilities ▪Azure Portal integrated experience ▪Actions can be scheduled to fire once or on a regular re...
Use a Job to backup a SQL Database 1. The scheduler calls the backup job 2. The backup job uses the request module to invo...
Code (1/2) function backup() { var request = require('request'); var util = require('util'); var date = new Date(); var ye...
Code (2/2) var postUri = "https://am1prod-dacsvc.azure.com/DACWebService.svc/Export"; request.post({ uri: postUri, headers...
DEMO Schedule SQL Database Backup
Send a Report via Email 1. The scheduler calls the job function 2. The script reads data from SQL tables and/or Storage ta...
Code (1/3) function CountTodoItems() { var SendGrid = require('sendgrid').SendGrid; // Get access to the storage table var...
Code (2/3) function queryEntities() { tableService.queryEntities(tableQuery, function (error, entities) { if (error) { var...
Code (3/3) function sendEmail(text) { var sendgrid = new SendGrid('babosbird', 'Trustno1'); sendgrid.send({ to: 'paolos@mi...
DEMO Send a Report via Email
Trigger a Worker Role with a Service Bus Msg 1. The scheduler calls the job function. 2. The script creates and send a mes...
Code function SendMessageToServiceBus() { var azure = require('azure'); var serviceBusService = azure.createServiceBusServ...
DEMO Trigger a Worker Role with a Service Bus Msg
References ▪ Windows Azure Mobile Services ▪ http://www.windowsazure.com/en-us/develop/mobile/ ▪ Tutorials and Resources ▪...
References ▪ Using the scheduler to backup your Mobile Service database ▪ http://www.thejoyofcode.com/Using_the_scheduler_...
References ▪ How to Use the Table Service from Node.js ▪ http://www.windowsazure.com/en-us/develop/nodejs/how-to-guides/ta...
Blogs ▪Josh Twist Blog ▪ http://www.thejoyofcode.com/ ▪Nick Harris Blog ▪ http://www.nickharris.net/ ▪Carlos Figuera ▪ htt...
Contacts Paolo Salvatori Email: Paolos@Microsoft.com Blog: http://blogs.msdn.com/b/paolos/ Twitter: @babosbird
© 2013 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved. Microsoft, Windows, Windows Vista and other product names are or may be...
×