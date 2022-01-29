Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Eyelash Extension Courses Sydney

Jan. 29, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

If you are looking for eyelash extensions courses in Sydney? Jay is one of the best teachers in this industry with more than 15 years of experience. We also do offline classes and Zoom meetings. Contact jay today on 0413755299 for any enquiries.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4.5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free

Eyelash Extension Courses Sydney

  1. 1. Apply Eyelash Extensions SHBBMUP001 ENROLL NOW ENQUIRE NOW Makeup School Sydney is following the latest trends in the industry and has noticed the demand for makeup artists and beauty technicians wanting to learn the skills involved in applying Eyelash Extensions. This Lucrative business is perfect to create a business from home for return customers and to build a platform for any beauty or makeup service you would like to add. The Accredited Eyelash extensions course via zoom and in class practical for a full weekend will give you the knowledge and skills you need to safely and effectively apply Eyelash Extensions. The e-learning platform is complemented with the online assessments and handy treatment plans, client consultation forms and safety data sheets. The highly skilled teachers will not only offer all the tips and tricks on how to apply Classic, Volume, Hybrid lashes yet also give many tips on how to set up a very professional Eyelash extensions business. Details on Eyelash Extensions Course Inthis unit you will learnabout: Health, hygiene and legal responsibilities for eyelash extensions service. The eyelash growth cycle. Products and equipment needed to perform the service. Analysing your client’s eye shape and natural lashes. Accredited Courses E-Learning Workshops Products FAQ’s Course Dates Enquire Now  Login/Signup My Account    
  2. 2. Choosing the appropriate length, thickness and curl of extension, eye mapping. How to perform a consultation with your client and develop an eyelash extension treatment plan. Applying a full set of eyelash extensions, remove extensions and perform infill services. Advice on post lash service care for your clients. 3 different styles of extensions as shown below.( Claissic, Hybrid, Volume, Cateye Dolleye look.) Course time frame: Saturday :10 am till 4pm zoom Theory and live demo ( we send you a kit upfront and training manual and also your online portal  Sunday: 10 am till 4 pm in Class practical with model and teacher. ( your model can be a friend or family member or we can organise a model for you if you cannot find one). Monday : evening 5:30pm till 8:30pm In class practical with model and teacher. Course cost : The course cost for the Apply Eyelash Extensions course is $890.00 $250 on enrolment and the remaining amount the day the course commences. or we have payment plans you can apply for with Money Me 6 months interest free. We also offer payment plans *Note: payment plans are available during checkout. Accredited Courses E-Learning Workshops Products FAQ’s Course Dates Enquire Now  Login/Signup My Account    
  3. 3.   161 Elizabeth Street, Sheraton Hotel Entrance next to reception Sydney CBD, NSW 2000   Email : jay@makeupschoolsydney.com.au   Phone: 0413 755 299 USEFUL INFORMATION About Us Accredited Courses Online Courses Products Skincare Hair and Beauty Services FAQ’s Login/Signup My Account Enquire Now Blog Terms & Conditions Policies and Procedures © 2020 The Makeup School Sydney. RTO 91503. All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by Searchbar Accredited Courses E-Learning Workshops Products FAQ’s Course Dates Enquire Now  Login/Signup My Account    

×