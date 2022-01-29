Successfully reported this slideshow.
Certificate lll in Makeup Courses Sydney

Jan. 29, 2022
Get the professional course in Certificate lll in makeup. Our Course is available for professionals, students or artists. We have more than 15 years of experience in this industry. You will learn new skills and knowledge and work as a makeup artist or freelancer artist. Contact jay today on 0413755299 for more details.

  1. 1. Certificate III in Makeup Course SHB30215 ENROLL NOW ENQUIRE NOW Would you like to work in the exciting world of makeup and beauty? Gain the practical skills to kick off a creative career in this dynamic industry , you can do so by completing the Certificate III in Makeup Qualification? (SHB30215). Makeup School Sydney Makeup School Sydney Course Intro This online theory and In class Practical Makeup/ Beauty course will provide you with the fundamental professional skills and knowledge you need for a successful career in makeup and beauty. The e-learning platform is complemented with scheduled live Zoom Theory classes by our teachers and In class Practical to master Accredited Courses E-Learning Workshops Products FAQ’s Course Dates Enquire Now  Login/Signup My Account     × ×
  2. 2. all the skills in Makeup and Beauty. You may choose to follow the Scheduled Calendar or make this course self paced. The course includes all study materials, your own Professional Starter Makeup Kit and Eyelash Extensions kit. The course will offer you an Accredited nationally recognised Certificate lll in Makeup ONCE YOU’VE FINISHED, YOU’LL BE ABLE TO EXPRESS YOUR TALENT AT EVENTS SUCH AS WEDDINGS, FORMALS, FASHION PHOTOSHOOTS OR CHOOSE THE SALES SIDE AND REPRESENT A BRAND AND BECOME A COSMETIC AMBASSADOR OR START YOUR OWN BUSINESS FROM HOME TO CREATE RETURN CUSTOMERS AND OFFER ANY MAKEUP AND BEAUTY SKILL YOU HAVE MASTERED. You’ll learn a variety of makeup skills, from creative to airbrush, fashion and bridal makeup, also beauty units such as eyelash extensions, lash and brow services , waxing and tanning this will be offered in a professional studio environment with highly skilled trainers. Students in year 11 or 12 may undertake this course as part of the VET in schools program, to contribute towards their Higher School Certificate. ENQUIRE NOW Requirements All benchmarks have to be met of the following 15 Units of competency via theory online and practical observations in class : Core Units SHBBMUP002 – Design and apply make-up SHBBMUP003 – Design and apply make-up for photography SHBBMUP004 – Design and apply remedial camouflage make-up SHBBMUP005 – Apply airbrushed make-up SHBBMUP006 – Design and apply creative make-up SHBBRES001 – Research and apply beauty industry information SHBXCCS002 – Provide salon services to clients SHBXIND001 – Comply with organisational requirements within a personal services environment SHBXWHS001 – Apply safe hygiene, health and work practices Elective Units SHBBBOS001 – Apply cosmetic tanning products SHBXCCS001 – Conduct salon financial transactions SHBBCCS001 – Advise on beauty products and services SHBBFAS001 – Provide lash and brow services SHBBMUP001 – Apply eyelash extensions SHBBHRS001 – Provide waxing services Course Dates and Time Frames Each Certificate lll in makeup is held over 3 months this repeats 3-4 times a year. On the E-learning portal each student can follow their Certificate lll program via the Calendar. Our students may wish to repeat the in class practical if they need more practice on Models. Accredited Courses E-Learning Workshops Products FAQ’s Course Dates Enquire Now  Login/Signup My Account     × ×
  3. 3. The Teacher will assess you via your Assessment portal online which are uploaded digitally written assessments/Training book activities ( open book assessments are accepted), also via in class observations or uploaded photos and videos of work completed from home. We advise practice at home on live models This can be a friend or family member. Besides reading the necessary theory and completing activities, there are many detailed demonstration videos online and in class to help you gain excellent makeup skills and after you upload your photo evidence, we will personally provide you with constructive feedback to adjust your mistakes. If you need a model in class we can assist you with finding one if needed for makeup or beauty practice. Location Location of the course is at 161 Elizabeth Street in the City entrance next to the reception BELOW OUR ACTIVITY ON INSTAGRAM WE ALSO OFFER WORK EXPERIENCE DURING AND AFTER THE COURSE. FOLLOW US ON @makeupschoolsydney and also @terrazen_cosmetics Course Cost: The course Cost $4700 for the full Certificate III makeup starter kit and Eyelash extensions kit, training manuals x 15 and your access to your online portal membership for one year. You can do a payment plan and pay over 3 lots over the 3 months, For more information please call us on 0413755299. We also offer payment plans *Note: payment plans are available during checkout. See below the types of industries you will work with when you complete our Certificate lll in Makeup and the Career Pathway you can follow. Makeup School Sydney is Accredited and Nationally recognised so your qualification is suitable to use as RPL for other courses if you wish to pursue more qualifications. Accredited Courses E-Learning Workshops Products FAQ’s Course Dates Enquire Now  Login/Signup My Account     × ×
  4. 4. makeupschoolsydney Accredited Courses E-Learning Workshops Products FAQ’s Course Dates Enquire Now  Login/Signup My Account     × ×
  161 Elizabeth Street, Sheraton Hotel Entrance next to reception Sydney CBD, NSW 2000   Email : jay@makeupschoolsydney.com.au   Phone: 0413 755 299

