Apr. 13, 2022
Get Certified As A Life Coach-Life Coaching Certification

How To Become A Money-Making Life Coach From Home (Using An Internationally-Recognized Certification Program...

Introducing The Fast-Track Life

Coaching Certification

Program by Dr. Steve G. Jones.

Author/Creator: Dr. Steve G. Jones.

You Will Now Be Able To Build A Brand New Business, Which Enables You To Create Your Own Schedule, Be Your Own Boss, Have More Freedom And Most Importantly Help Others Achieve Their Dreams By Providing The Sought After Information That They Need To Be Successful

Business

Get Certified As A Life Coach-Life Coaching Certification.pdf

  1. 1. 95% OFF Get Certi ed As A Life Coach  For Only $39 By Dr. Steve G. Jones. How To Become A Money-Making Life Coach From Home (Using An Internationally- Recognized Certi cation Program...  Get Certified As A Life Coach-Life Coaching Certification Start Your Own Business This PDF Contains How-To Start Your Own Empire Let's Go Right Now !!!
  2. 2. 10 HOURS 28 MINUTES 18 SECONDS Updated 2020 Introducing The Fast-Track Life  Coaching Certi cation Program by Dr. Steve G. Jones. Author/Creator: Dr. Steve G. Jones. You Will Now Be Able To Build A Brand New Business, Which Enables You To Create Your Own Schedule, Be Your Own Boss, Have More Freedom And Most Importantly Help Others Achieve Their Dreams By Providing The Sought After Information That They Need To Be Successful Regular Price: $675...(95% Off!) Today: Only $39! Get The Life Coaching Certi cation Now! Click here to Get Certi ed As A Life Coach at discounted price while it’s still available… What is the Life Coaching Course Certi cation? Today is the day that your life will change.
  3. 3. I know….it’s a powerful statement, but trust me it’s true.  Now, I realize some of you may be reading this thinking, “I have no idea how to become a life coach and help anyone achieve their dreams. Heck, I'm still in the process of getting my own life together.”  Don't worry; even if you've never given a single piece of good advice to someone in your life, this program is designed to take you from where you are now to being a master at helping others attain success.  This Fast Track Life Coaching Certi cation course consists of 30 videos totaling 10 hours of instruction that is going to enable you to understand and apply exactly what you need to help others take their life to the next level. The only reason why this may seem dif cult or unrealistic for you is because you haven't been exposed to the information already.  And any time we don't know anything about a particular topic, it can seem overwhelming. It's nothing more than fear of the unknown.  The 30 video modules this course contains are all the instruction you need to get certi ed. At the end of the course, when you’ve successfully studied all 30 video modules, you will be ready to take the exam. Upon successful completion of the exam with a score of 75% or higher, you will then submit an essay for Dr. Steve to review. The AUNLP will send you a certi cate certifying you as a Certi ed Life Coach, which can proudly display in your of ce or practice. And with the tools that I'm going to provide you with, there's no telling how far you can take the coaching business.
  4. 4. About your Instructor Dr. Steve G. Jones, Ed.D. is a board certi ed Clinical Hypnotherapist who has been practicing hypnotherapy since the 1980s. He is the author of 25 books on such topics as hypnosis, the law of attraction and weight loss. Steve has also created over 9,000 hypnosis audio recordings and 22 different online certi cation programs, which are sold in over 140 countries. Dr. Steve has been featured on Bravo’s Millionaire Matchmaker as both a hypnotherapist and a millionaire. Additionally, Dr. Steve has been interviewed on CNN, ABC, NBC and CBS. Dr. Steve has a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Florida (1994), a master's degree in education (M.Ed.) from Armstrong Atlantic State University (2007), a specialist degree (Ed.S) in education (2009), a doctorate in education (Ed.D.) at Georgia Southern University (2013) and has studied
  5. 5. psychology at Harvard University.  Let’s take a closer look at some of the secrets that I will be reviewing in this amazing course: The Value Creation System – Here you will learn the exact steps needed to make your services so valuable that no one will be able to resist your offer. Level One Coaching Model – Learn the rst steps involved in creating a simple but effective model of coaching that will enable you to help others reach new levels of potential. Entrepreneurial and Small Business Coaching – Here I’ll show you how to coach those natural born entrepreneurs who run their own business so they can maximize their pro ts. Career Planning and Development Coaching – Learn the difference between coaching those interested in taking their career to next level vs. those who work for themselves and how you can help them get ahead in their profession. Artistic Creativity Coaching – In this part of the program, you will learn how to help natural born artists take their talents and abilities to the next level so they can gain the most ful llment possible. Identifying The Perfect Candidate – Here you’ll learn how to pick the right type of candidate based on the type of coaching needed to help them excel. Emotional Mastery – Because emotions are what ultimately drive our behaviors, you will learn how to motivate others to take action by effectively tapping into their emotions and becoming a master of
  6. 6. in uence.. Goal Setting – Every person needs to set goals to achieve success. Here I’ll show you a simple but effective system for getting anyone to set measurable and realistic goals. Relationship Development - your ability to build and sustain relationships is ultimately what is going to enable you to be successful as a life coach. In this part of the program I'll teach you everything you've ever wanted to know about developing powerful relationships with your clients that will last a lifetime. Communication Tactics - Not everyone processes information the same way and because of that you need to be able to communicate with each client differently. Here I'll share some special techniques that will enable you to understand the best method of communication for each particular client Assessing Needs - After understanding what your clients ultimate goals are in life, you will now be able to understand how to accurately assess their needs based on what they want to achieve. It may sound simple but in reality, sometimes people don't even realize their own needs. The Power of Questions - In this part of the program you'll learn how to utilize questions to extract the information that you need to take your client to the next level. Mastering Intuition - within all of us is a voice guiding us to the right direction. Sometimes however, it can be challenging to see her or trust that voice. Here you'll not only learn to identify your own intuition, but you'll learn how to teach others to identify it as well. Preparing For The Role - even if you have no idea how a life coach should present him or herself, don't worry, because in this part of the program, I'll show you exactly what clients expect from a life coach and how to deliver it . Motivational Tactics – Here, I'll reveal a simple but effective method to
  7. 7. instantly inspire and motivate your client to take action and strive for success. Developing Rapport - sometimes helping a person maximize their potential involves tough conversations. In order to have those conversations, you're going to have to develop the right rapport with your client. In this part of the program, I'll show you exactly how to do that.  Four Circles of The Coaching Model - In this part of the program, you'll be introduced to the four circles of the coaching model, which will give you a telescopic view of how the whole system works.  Your First Consultation - Here I'll show you the exact steps to take during your rst consultation so that it goes smooth and sets the pace for future coaching sessions.  Honing Your Approach Technique - In this part of the program I'll show you how to begin to develop the technique that you will use in your approach to help lead your client to success.  Overcoming Setbacks - just because you set the direction for your client doesn't necessarily mean that they will never experience challenges and setbacks. It is your ability to overcome those aspects of the game that will ultimately enable you to gain their respect. You'll learn everything you need to know about doing so in this part of the program.  Program Development - Here you'll learn how to assess your clients goals and put together a program for them to follow so that their dreams don't fall by the wayside.  Confronting Hesitation - Not every client is going to be ready to be proactive and take action. Here you'll learn how to get even the most unmotivated person ready to take charge of their life.  Developing Homework Assignments - Here I'll show you a step-by- step system that will enable you to give your client home work
  8. 8. assignments that will ensure they are staying on track to achieve their goals.  And much much more! Bene ts of the Fast Track Life Coaching Certi cation: Helps boost your mental power, including the ability to solve any problem with the power of your mind. Your brain will be able to work faster and more ef ciently on its own, and you will start to rely less on the others, and more on yourself. It will help improve your concentration, so you can really focus on everything you desire. Focusing is the key to success, because it allows you to know exactly what you want, with a clearer image of what's required to reach your goals. Teaches you powerful techniques to relax yourself, so when you face any dif cult challenges, you’ll always know how to calm yourself down and motivate yourself. In short, you’ll never lose hope again! Helps you realize that what you deserve is much more than what you already have. The best part is that this particular method will help make any struggle worthy of the gift you are getting in the end. Last but not the least, Fast Track Life Coaching has helped change thousands of lives, helped thousands of people through their problems. You can be like them too.
  9. 9. The Complete 30 Module Training Program: Digital Download MODULE 1 – WELCOME TO THE COURSE  How Steve became interested in coaching   His commitment to education    Steve’s experience with having a life coach    Steve’s experience with coaching    Get excited about becoming a coach!
  10. 10. Digital Download MODULE 2 – BASIC LIFE COACHING: PREVIEW  What is life coaching?   The value in life coaching    How people bene몭t from life coaching    Preparing yourself to be a coach    Communication    Creating value    Coaching model    Goals    Confrontation Digital Download MODULE 3 – WHAT IS LIFE COACHING?
  11. 11.  Life Coaching is the act of empowerment   The goal is to expand people’s awareness through powerful and thought provoking    Questioning technologies    Help them leverage their gifts and talents a lot faster than they could do alone    As a life coach, you will develop the skill to unlock the power of others    You will do this by motivating and asking the right questions    Help promote self-awareness Digital Download MODULE 4 – HOW LIFE COACHING IS DIFFERENT FROM…  Consulting   Advice    Mentoring    Counseling    Therapy 
  12. 12.   Critiquing    Guidance Digital Download MODULE 5 -THE VALUE IN LIFE COACHING: BUSINESS  Entrepreneurial and Small Business Development   Career Planning and Development    Motivation and Time Management    Creativity for Artists, Writers, Musicians and Performers    Relationships and Intimacy    Spirituality and Personal Growth    Stress Management and Balance    Motivation and Con몭dence    Time Management    Finances and Budgeting    Health, Ageing, Lifestyle and Self-Care 
  13. 13.   Family and Parenting Digital Download MODULE 6 – WHAT KIND OF PEOPLE WANT LIFE COACHING  Executives   Business owners    Small business owners who are self-employed    Managers who want to improve their leadership skills    People who want growth in their relationships    People seeking balance    People who want growth and change
  14. 14. Digital Download MODULE 7 – QUALITIES IN PEOPLE WHO WANT LIFE COACHING  Tactical thinkers   People who desire a strategic and impartial mentor    People who strive for improvement    People who want more creativity in their life    Open-minded and intelligent    People who feel that there’s more to life Digital Download MODULE 8 – HOW PEOPLE BENEFIT FROM LIFE
  15. 15. COACHING  Knowing who you are   Understanding your emotions    Knowing what you want to accomplish    Willingness to change    Self-awareness    Being in tune with the people around you    Ability to set and reach goals Digital Download MODULE 9 – PREPARING YOURSELF FOR COACHING  It’s all in the attitude: A positive one!   Moral obligation    Balancing talking and listening    Putting the client rst
  16. 16. Digital Download MODULE 10 – COMMUNICATION  The importance of communication   Scheduling communication    Types of communication    Reading between the lines    Knowing and understanding your clients needs    Knowing what questions to ask
  17. 17. Digital Download MODULE 11 – INTUITION  What is intuition? Thoughts and preferences that come to mind quickly and without much re ection   In psychology, intuition can encompass the ability to know valid solutions to problems and decision making    How to develop intuition    The more experience you gain, the more your intuition will pick up on    How to use your intuition with clients    When we use our intuition it may seem illogical, but it feels right Digital Download MODULE 12 – WHAT CLIENTS WILL LOOK FOR FROM A LIFE COACH
  18. 18.  Certi cation   References    Rapport Digital Download MODULE 13 – CREATING VALUE: YOUR PERSONAL EXPERIENCE  The importance of sharing your personal experience with your clients   Challenges you have overcome    Goals you have accomplished    Being authentic    Developing rapport    De ning your focus
  19. 19. Digital Download MODULE 14 – CREATING VALUE: KNOWING YOUR INTENTIONS  What are Intentions?   An anticipated outcome that is intended or that guides your planned actions    How to communicate your intentions to your clients Digital Download
  20. 20. MODULE 15 – COACHING MODEL: FIRST CONSULTATION  30-60 minutes   Free or small fee    Explain terms and conditions    Review pricing    Discuss forms of communication    Discuss static (set # of sessions/communication) or integrative plans    Develop rapport Digital Download MODULE 16 – COACHING MODEL: NON-DIRECTIVE APPROACH  You, as a coach, do not impose your own solutions   Support and guide clients to nd the answers    Discuss options, but never recommend one option 
  21. 21.   Ask open questions    Actively listen Digital Download MODULE 17 – HELPING THE CLIENT DEAL WITH SETBACKS  Change requires effort   If something isn’t working, re ect on why and take another approach    Avoid actions that put goals at risk    Emotions can throw you off course, but realizing this can get you back on track  Expect the unexpected   A “hole-in-one” is rare, it may take a few tries    Keep an open mind and adjust to changes
  22. 22. Digital Download MODULE 18 – BELIEFS AND THE LAW OF ATTRACTION  Incorporate beliefs and the law of attraction into coaching   Beliefs shape who you are and what you can accomplish    Recognize limiting beliefs    Change negative beliefs into positive beliefs    Focus on what your needs are    Allow it into your life
  23. 23. Digital Download MODULE 19 – VAK  V—Visual, Example: look, see, imagine   A—Auditory, Example: hear, ring, sounds good    K—Kinesthetic, Example: feel, touch Digital Download MODULE 20 – KNOWING YOUR CLIENTS REPRESENTATIONAL SYSTEM  What is a representational system?   How does this help with communication?    Examples of words commonly used with each representational system    How to discover someone’s representational system
  24. 24. Digital Download MODULE 21 – VISUALIZATION  Most people respond well to visualizing goals and their future   Help your clients visualize goals, challenges, and outcomes    This helps prepare them for any situation    Using vision boards    Encourage clients to write down goals and other lists and remind them to frequently look at them    Have them visualize their future in 1, 5, 10, and 20 years from now
  25. 25. Digital Download MODULE 22 – LIFE GOALS  Have your clients think about life goals in the following areas:   Health    Career    Growth    Money    Relationships    Have your clients make 1, 5, 10, and 20 year goals in relation to each of the life goal areas    Encourage them to write them down, keep them and frequently visualize accomplishing these goals    This helps keep the big picture in perspective Digital Download
  26. 26. MODULE 23 – HELPING CLIENTS OVERCOME FEARS  Fear of Failure   Fear of Success    Fear of Rejection    Procrastination Digital Download MODULE 24 – CONFRONTING HESITATION  Key Questions to ask:   What is causing you to hesitate?    What would help you to not hesitate?    Encourage clients to deal with hesitations as they occur in a productive way instead of after the event has taken place
  27. 27. Digital Download MODULE 25 – THE RIGHT QUESTIONS  Encourage clients to ask themselves questions with the following format: 1. Open-ended, broad questions that ask who, what, when, why, where, and how  2. Probing, gain more details 3. Clarifying, help to understand the response 4. Closed, often elicit a yes or no response and help reach a solution
  28. 28. Digital Download MODULE 26 – THE WRONG QUESTIONS  Life coaching helps people become more aware of themselves and questions facilitate this   Clients should never ask themselves questions that include the words always, never, and everything    Example: “Why can I never do this correctly?”    Encourage clients to use positive language    Help them realize the bene ts of changing negative self-talk to positive self-talk Digital Download MODULE 27 – REFLECTIVE QUESTIONS TO ASK YOUR CLIENTS  What stops you from taking action?   What would accomplishing this goal mean for you? 
  29. 29.   What will help you be most comfortable by taking this path?    What do you like about the option you are considering?    What tells you that this is what you would achieve?    How will you know when you have reached your goal? Digital Download MODULE 28 – ENERGY LEVELS  Tuning into your clients’ energy levels can help you be more in tune with how they are feeling   Listen to how they talk and use intuition and communication when necessary    Use your energy level to inspire and encourage your clients    Use positive language    Encourage energy enhancing activities such as exercise and hobbies
  30. 30. Digital Download MODULE 29 – AWARENESS  Promoting self-awareness to your clients is very important   Your clients are in the driver’s seat, a life coach helps them gure out where they are going    Awareness of life events will help people make better decisions    Awareness helps determine what you are doing right, what needs xing and how to grow    Your clients need to learn how to give themselves good advice before taking advice from friends and family.    Advice from others can throw them off track, especially in major life decisions    The more self-aware someone is, the more they can predict outcomes
  31. 31. Digital Download MODULE 30 – FAST-TRACK LIFE COACHING REVIEW  What is life coaching?   Communication    Creating value    Coaching model Life Coaching Certi cation and Testing
  32. 32. Life Coaching Certi cation Program Special Offer: Special Offer: 95% OFF Regular Price: $675...(95%) Today: $39 Get The Life Coaching Certi cation Now! Click here to Get Certi ed As A Life Coach at discounted price while it’s still available… 10 HOURS 28 MINUTES 18 SECONDS

