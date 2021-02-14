What is it like to be the only passenger on a bus?

With the growing human population across the globe. Its impossible to be the only passenger on a bus for too long. Buses are the primary modes of transportation in every country worldwide. As the population grows so does the number of passengers waiting for a bus. All governments operate public buses and have a dedicated department for transportation. These departments maintain and operate large hubs. They station tens and hundreds of buses. When a particular bus leaves the hub towards a designated route. it will have no passengers until it reaches the first bus stop on the route. People will start stepping in only after the first bus stop. Thus if you wish to be the only passenger on a bus for a couple of minutes, then wait out the large gates of the bus hub. When the gates open and an empty bus rolls out, get into the bus and be the first passenger to board it. You can tell the driver or the ticket collector that you have an urgent situation. They will most likely let you in depending. The bus gets empty once again between the last stop and the hub which is its final destination. You can once again get a chance to be the only passenger on board. If you get into the bus at the last stop until it has reached its hub.



Depending upon the demand for public transportation and the country of operation buses are of 2 types. Those who have ticket collectors and those who don't. In many western and less populated countries like the USA the driver can collect fare from incoming passengers. His cabin is located very close to the entrance door, to ease the transaction. Even the doors are automated so he can check the passenger as the board and alight from the vehicle. Whereas in populated 3rd world countries the buses are long and the drivers cabin is located a couple of feet ahead of the passenger entrance door. As a result, the driver is not able to watch the incoming passengers. Thus, these vehicles need a ticket collector to collect fare from passengers. This lets the driver focus on the core task of driving the vehicle and reaching the next bus stop on time. In other words, you can be the only passenger on a bus but not the only person. It depends on the country you live in and the design of the bus that you chose to board. Every bus has a drivers cabin, then the passenger entrance door and then the passengers cabin. But, for longer vehicles, there can be a rear door to let the passengers step out with ease.



