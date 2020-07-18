Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ENGLISH GRAMMER NOUNS DONE BY: ABDUL MAJEED
KINDS OF NOUNS. PROPER NOUN COMMON NOUN COLLECTIVE NOUN MATERIAL NOUN ABSTRACT NOUN
COMMON NOUN • COMMON NOUN ARE NAMES OF PEOPLE,PLACE,ANIMALS OR THINGS • EG: STUDENT,SCHOOL,MONKEY,BOOK,BUILDING.
COLLECTIVE NOUN • COLLECTIVE NOUN ARE NAMES OF GROUPS OF PEOPLE,ANIMALS OR THINGS TAKEN TOGETHER AND SPOKEN OF AS ONE WHOL...
MATERIAL NOUN • MATERIAL NOUNS ARE NAMES OF MATERIAL OR SUBSTANCE MAY BE EITHER LIQUID OR SOLID. • OUT OF WHICH OTHER THIN...
ABSTRACT NOUN • ABSTRACT NOUN ARE NAMES OF QUALITIES OR FEELINGS. THEY ARE NAMES OF THINGS THAT CANNOT BE SEEN OR TOUCHED,...
COUNTABLE&UNCOUNTABLE COUNTABLE NOUNS ARE NOUNS THAT CAN BE COUNTED. THEY CAN BE MADE PLURAL. EG:BANANA,APPLE,BAG,EGG,IRON...
THANK YOU!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Types of nouns

40 views

Published on

Please
Like
comment

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Types of nouns

  1. 1. ENGLISH GRAMMER NOUNS DONE BY: ABDUL MAJEED
  2. 2. KINDS OF NOUNS. PROPER NOUN COMMON NOUN COLLECTIVE NOUN MATERIAL NOUN ABSTRACT NOUN
  3. 3. COMMON NOUN • COMMON NOUN ARE NAMES OF PEOPLE,PLACE,ANIMALS OR THINGS • EG: STUDENT,SCHOOL,MONKEY,BOOK,BUILDING.
  4. 4. COLLECTIVE NOUN • COLLECTIVE NOUN ARE NAMES OF GROUPS OF PEOPLE,ANIMALS OR THINGS TAKEN TOGETHER AND SPOKEN OF AS ONE WHOLE. • EG: COMPANY,PILE,FLOCK,STAFF,PUPLIC,PACK.
  5. 5. MATERIAL NOUN • MATERIAL NOUNS ARE NAMES OF MATERIAL OR SUBSTANCE MAY BE EITHER LIQUID OR SOLID. • OUT OF WHICH OTHER THINGS CAN BE MADE. • EG: GOLD,MILK,ICE,COAL,CHEESE.
  6. 6. ABSTRACT NOUN • ABSTRACT NOUN ARE NAMES OF QUALITIES OR FEELINGS. THEY ARE NAMES OF THINGS THAT CANNOT BE SEEN OR TOUCHED, BUT CAN ONLY BE FELT. • EG:BEAUTY,TRUTH,FUN,LIFE,FRIENDSHIP,HEALTH.
  7. 7. COUNTABLE&UNCOUNTABLE COUNTABLE NOUNS ARE NOUNS THAT CAN BE COUNTED. THEY CAN BE MADE PLURAL. EG:BANANA,APPLE,BAG,EGG,IRON BOX,BOOK,SUN GLASS,SHOE. UNCOUNTABLE NOUN CANNOT BE COUNTED. THEY CANNOT PLURAL FORMS. EG: MILK,WATER,SAMBAR,JUICE,TEA,YOGOURT,SOUP,FLOUR,RICE,OIL.
  8. 8. THANK YOU!!!

×