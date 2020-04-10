Savremeno vodjenje porodjaja i duznosti sestre u vodjenju

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Savremeno vođenje porođaja i dužnosti sestre u vođenju porođaja 57,58.čas dr Maja Stupar Akušerstvo(teorija)
  2. 2. Na ovom ćemo času naučiti:  Značaj dužnosti sestre tokom porođaja za odvijanje porođaja bez komplikacaja  Značaj fizičke I fizičke pripreme trudnice za porođaj
  3. 3.  Ljekar i babica trebaju da prate tok porođaja da bi on protekao bez tegoba i opasnosti po plod i porodilju  Najčešće komplikacije od strane porodilje su produžen porođaj (partus protractus), disharmonične i bolne kontrakcije, krvarenje, koje je se obično viđa u trećem i četvrtom porođajnom dobu, i traume mekih porođajnih puteva, a sa strane ploda ispadanje pupčane vrpce, hipoksija i asfiksija….  Važno je poznavanje fiziologije I patologije trudnoće,osnovnih principa porođaja kako bi se zapazila odstupanja od normalnog  U savremenom porodiljstvu dužnost ljekara je da smanji osjećaj bola I ubrza tok porođaja  Potrebna je psiho-fizička priprema trudnice još tokom trudnoće
  4. 4. Psihička i fizička priprema trudnice za porođaj  Postiže se u savjetovalištu za trudnice a odvija se kroz teorijske časove i tjelesne vježbe  Upoznavanjem toka porođaja,ustanove u kojoj se porađaju, buduće porodilje se oslobađaju straha od porođaja  Porodilje u savjetovalištu dobijaju savjete o pravilnoj ishrani,pripremaju se da racionalno koriste snagu svojih mišića tokom porođaja I uče o značaju pravilne saradnje sa ljekarom I babicom  Lekar obezbjeđuje I medikamentoznu pomoć trudnici u vidu analgetika I sedativa kako bi porodilji smanjili osjećaj bola  U doba širenja koriste se petidin,dolantin,spazmolitici(buskopan),ujedno pomažu dilataciju I ublažavaju bol  Ponavlja se primjena nakon 2-3 h  Ukoliko u vrijeme dilatacije vodenjaka od 2,5-3cm nije došlo do spontanog prokidanja vodenjaka,ljekar vrši njegovo otvaranje,prokidanje jer otežava dalju dilataciju
  5. 5.  Potrebno je pratiti stanje porodilje ,stanje ploda i napredovanje porođaja  Kada je dilatacija spolj.ušća 3 cm,vodenjak otvoren kao analgezija koristi se kaudalna , epiduralna anestezija ili inhalaciona anestezija  Voditi računa da se ne ošteti plod ili porodilja , uspori porođaj(zbog slabljenja materičnih kontrakcija)  Ukoliko nastupe komplikacije porođaj se dovršava operativno,carskim rezom  Vazno je slušati srčane tonove ploda I pratiti kvalitet materičnih kontrakcija,uraditi i pehametriju
  6. 6. Dužnost akušerske sestre u vođenju porođaja  Otkrivaju prve znake nepravilnosti I odstupanja od normalnog porođaja te obavještvaju ljekara  Kontroliše stanje ploda(slušanjem srčanih tonova) I porodilje(zaštita međice)  Prihvat novorođenčeta,prva njega  Prati odlubljivanje posteljice(isprazniti mokraćnu bešiku,Kredeov postupak)  Pregleda placentu,prati da li postoje povrede mekih dijelova porođajnog kanala(međica,vagina)  Kontroliše da li porodilja krvari(atonično krvarenje zbog zaostale placente)  Ukoliko se porođaj završava carskim rezom sestra priprema materijal potreban za intervenciju

