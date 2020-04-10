Successfully reported this slideshow.
PUERPERALNA INFEKCIJA 57,58 čas dr Maja Stupar Akušerstvo-izborni pr.,IV8
 Ulazne vratnice infekcije su najčešće povrede i rascjepi na: - međici - vagini - grliću - unitrašnjost materice  Uzročn...
Puerperalni endometritis ● Oboljenje endometrijuma koje se relativno često javlja poslije porođaja ili pobačaja ●Nastaje z...
Puerperalni parametritis ● predstavlja mnogo teži oblik puerperalne infekcije od endometritisa ● vezivno tkivo parametriju...
Puerperalni adneksitis ● Nije tako rijetko oboljenje i javlja se naročito često poslije pobačaja, rjeđe poslije porođaja ●...
Puerperalni pelveoperitonitis i difuzni peritonitis ● Danas se rijetko sreću poslije porođaja, ali su relativno česti posl...
HVALA NA PAŽNJI ❤
