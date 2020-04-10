Successfully reported this slideshow.
METRORAGIJE ORGANSKOG PORIJEKLA Dr Maja Stupar Gnekologija,teorija,III8 akušersko-gin.teh.
• Ova krvarenja izazvana su nekim patološkim procesom koji nastaje na ženskim polnim organima • Mogu se lako otkriti običn...
• Među najčešće uzroke krvarenja organskog porijekla treba spomenuti sledeće : 1. Cervikalni polip 2. Erozija grlića mater...
CERVIKALNI POLIP • Mala trošna sluzokožna izraslina na endocerviksu koja iz spoljašnjeg ušća materice viri u vaginu • Krva...
EROZIJA GRLIĆA MATERICE-EKTROPION • Kod ova dva stanja postoji ili kružna crvena,erodirana površina oko spoljašnjeg ušća m...
KARCINOM GRLIĆA MATERICE • Jedan od prvih znakova je kontaktno krvarenje iz lezija oko spoljašnjeg ušća grlića,s tim da je...
KARCINOM TIJELA MATERICE • Dovodi do metroragije ,jedan od prvih i najvažnijih siptoma DIJAGNOZA • Papa testom i histološk...
MIOMI MATERICE • Veoma čest uzrok metroragije a naročito kad su u pitanju miomi submukozne lokalizacije dok su krvarenja r...
ADNEKSITIS • Zapaljenski proces na adneksama često dovodi do neurednog krvarenja iz materice, koje je u akutnom stadijumu ...
TUMORI JAJNIKA • Neuredna krvarenja iz meterice često prati postojanje ovarijalnih cista i prestaju poslije njihovog opera...
HVALA VAM NA PAŽNJI 😁
Metroragije organskog porijekla

Metroragije organskog porijekla

Metroragije organskog porijekla

