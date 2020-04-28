Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CYGNET INFOTECH +1-609-245-0971 inquiry@cygnetinfotech.com www.cygnetinfotech.com COUNTRY IRELAND DOMAIN HEALTH/FITNESS fo...
Since the client’s business was experiencing exponential growth, few challenges cropped up, such as The client is an Irela...
TOOLS & TECHNOLOGIES DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK Android, Swift PROJECT MANAGEMENT METHODOLOGY Agile Scrum TECHNOLOGY PHP, Andro...
Cygnet Infotech is one of the most trusted names in the IT space delivering technology solutions to global clients across ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Android and-ios-apps-for-an-elite-wellbeing-solutions-provider

12 views

Published on

Cygnet team developed a fully-compatible android and iOS application for a Wellbeing Solutions Provider to enhance the employee health experience.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Android and-ios-apps-for-an-elite-wellbeing-solutions-provider

  1. 1. CYGNET INFOTECH +1-609-245-0971 inquiry@cygnetinfotech.com www.cygnetinfotech.com COUNTRY IRELAND DOMAIN HEALTH/FITNESS for An Elite Wellbeing Solutions Provider ANDROID AND IOS APPS
  2. 2. Since the client’s business was experiencing exponential growth, few challenges cropped up, such as The client is an Ireland based leading provider of wellness programs tailored to the workplace needs of their employee wellbeing. The client serves large-scale enterprises such as IBM, CPL, Twitter, Pinterest, etc. to improve productivity, elevate performance of the employees and support organizations to become more successful by creating a healthy and happy workforce. CLIENT PROFILE BUSINESS CHALLENGES Cygnet has been working with the client for more than two years. Experts at Cygnet Infotech clearly understood the challenges of the existing system and proposed a Time-Tested, Cost-Effective, and Flexible Cloud-based Solution to upgrade the potential of existing business application. Using 100% agile and technology-driven approach, our mobile engineers, backend developers and QA analysts worked closely to deliver seamless Android and iOS application. They considered PHP for backend development to enhance client’s application with multiple new features. PHP enables easy integration with the existing application ensuring security and integrity. CYGNET SOLUTION KEY FEATURES OF THE SOLUTION Limitation of the existing system to connect individuals and enterprises on a single platform Failure to handle excessive traffic due to technology limitations Unable to address individual needs Limited access to content and failure to cater to global clients User onboarding Feeds Meditation Group chat
  3. 3. TOOLS & TECHNOLOGIES DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK Android, Swift PROJECT MANAGEMENT METHODOLOGY Agile Scrum TECHNOLOGY PHP, Android, iOS BROWSER COMPATIBILITY Chrome, Firefox DEVELOPMENT ENVIRONMENT Android Studio, XCode DATABASE MySQL TOOLS Jira, Git APPLICATION DESIGN STRUCTURE MVVM BUSINESS BENEFITS · Motivates employees to become more active · Reduces stress level of employees at workplace · Educates and inspires employees to take nutrition-focused food · Improves sleep quality and energy levels throughout the day · Keeps track of your workout progress Courses Healthy recipe Weight goal measurement Wellbeing score Challenges (Individual or Team basis) Tracker integration (Fitbit, Garmin, Strava, Google Fit, Health kit)
  4. 4. Cygnet Infotech is one of the most trusted names in the IT space delivering technology solutions to global clients across 35 countries. Born out of a vision to create software development company where quality, innovation and personalized services trump low cost, makeshift solution, Cygnet partners with its client to help them transform into high performance businesses. Cygnet has deep industry and business process expertise, global resources and a proven track record in delivering innovative technology solutions. Cygnet can mobilize the right people, skills and technologies that improves business performance. ABOUT CYGNET CONTACT US USA Cygnet Infotech LLC. 125 Village Boulevard, Suite 315, Princeton, NJ 08540 +1-609-245-0971 +1-609-533-8393 INDIA Cygnet Infotech Pvt. Ltd. 2nd Floor, Dinesh Hall, The Textile Association (India), Ashram Road, Ahmedabad 380009 +91-79-67124000 UK Cygnet Infotech Ltd. Devonshire House 60 Goswell Road, London, United Kingdom, EC1M 7AD +44-20-8099-1653 DUBAI Cygnet Fintech Software Unit 807, Ubora Tower 2, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE, PO Box No.: 118147 +971 52 830 5127 Copyright © 2020 Cygnet Infotech | www.cygnet-infotech.com inquiry@cygnetinfotech.com Our 100% Agile Approach Creates Value We Have 1000+ Technology Enthusiasts Working with Global Brands We Have Delivered 2000+ Enterprise- Class Solutions & Products We Are "Technology First" Company We Help Clients to Digitize, Scale and Transform into High-Performance Business We Have Deep Industry and Process Knowledge I

×