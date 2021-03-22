GET NOW : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/1542428629 An Iraq War veteran✔8217 s riveting journey from suicidal despair to hope ⚡ ▶️Winner of a 2019 Foreword INDIES Silver Book of the Year Award ▶️After serving in a scout-sniper platoon in Mosul, Tom Voss came home carrying invisible wounds of war ✔8212 the memory of doing or witnessing things that went against his fundamental beliefs. This was not a physical injury that could heal with medication and time but a ✔8220 moral injury✔8221 ✔8212 a wound to the soul that eventually urged him toward suicide. Desperate for relief from the pain and guilt that haunted him, Voss embarked on a 2,700-mile journey across America, walking from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the Pacific Ocean with a fellow veteran. Readers walk with these men as they meet other veterans, Native American healers, and spiritual teachers who appear in the most unexpected forms. At the end of their trek, Voss realizes he is really just beginning his healing. He pursues meditation training and discovers sacred breathing techniques that shatter his understanding of war and himself, and move him from despair to hope. Voss✔8217 s story will give inspiration to veterans, their friends and family, and survivors of all kinds.