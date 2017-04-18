HOW DOES YOUR MEDIA PRODUCT REPRESENT SOCIAL GROUPS? BY MAISIE BLOOR
INTRODUCTION A social group is a collection of people who interact with each other and share similar characteristics and a...
AGE The first representation is age. All the models in my magazine are in their younger years, 16-18, these young models a...
RACE The next representation would be of Race. In my music magazine, I have used all white people as to go along with the ...
GENDER In addition, another representation of a social group in my Anime music magazine would be Gender. All the female mo...
How does your media product represent social groups

this shows the different social groups and how my media product represents them.

  1. 1. HOW DOES YOUR MEDIA PRODUCT REPRESENT SOCIAL GROUPS? BY MAISIE BLOOR
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION A social group is a collection of people who interact with each other and share similar characteristics and a sense of unity. My media product represents three main socials groups these would-be Age, Race and Gender. This is because it goes along with the conventions of a typical Anime music magazine.
  3. 3. AGE The first representation is age. All the models in my magazine are in their younger years, 16-18, these young models are very hyperactive and happy in all the images. There are no older people in the Anime magazine as most people in Nightcore are younger generations as it is meant to be based around energy and colourfulness. Stereotypically, most older generations are less energetic and less colourful than a younger person would be.
  4. 4. RACE The next representation would be of Race. In my music magazine, I have used all white people as to go along with the conventions of an Anime music magazine. All the white models are represented as school kids or just normal average people. They are just meant to be there to try and familiarise themselves with the reader. This can allow the reader to connect themselves with the models as they look like themselves.
  5. 5. GENDER In addition, another representation of a social group in my Anime music magazine would be Gender. All the female models are represented very sexually in the Anime music magazines. You can see this as they wear very tight tops and very short skirts in any image you find of them. Even if the item of clothing isn’t short the item of clothing is very tight. The men in most Anime music magazines are usually the same as they have their top buttons are undone showing chest but they are less sexualised then the women. Most of the men also have a short and spikey hair and the women have long flowing hair.

