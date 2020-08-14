Failure of pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Restorative Department 2020
• A failure has been defined as the state or condition of not meeting a desirable or intended objective, and may be viewed...
• Restoring and replacing of teeth with FPDs represents an important treatment procedure in dental practice, mainly becaus...
• As a matter of fact, the objectives of fixed prosthodontic treatment include: the preservation or the improvement of tis...
• Most of the time, the failures are conditions that occur during or after performed fixed prosthodontics treatment proced...
• Biological problems are less easily controlled and in some instances may be unrelated to the treatment or prosthesis. • ...
• In case of large destruction of coronal tooth structure and after endodontic therapy, the reconstruction of structurally...
• In fact, selecting the appropriate reconstruction for each non vital tooth should be based on many factors such as the r...
1. Looseness of the FDP 2. Rocking on chewing & during function 3. Continued Ingress of food and saliva 4. Caries under th...
8. Periapical inflammation of abutment 9. Food impaction 10.Tooth mobility 11.Fracture or loss of facing 12.Discoloration ...
The causes of FPD failures were summarized as early as in 1920 when Tinker wrote “ Chief among the causes for such disappo...
Factors Causing Failure Of Crowns And Bridges Could Be Classified According To The Stage In Which It Occurs As Follows: 1....
1) John. F. Johnston classification – 1986 according to mechanism of failure: 1) Biologic Failure 2) Mechanical Failure 3)...
This prep featured adequate height, and minimally tapered walls. Although there were no slots or grooves, the prep design ...
Discomfort or Pain Caries Pulp Injury Periodontal breakdown Occlusal problems Tooth Perforation Tooth fracture
Discomfort or Pain  Excessive Pressure on soft tissues: 1. Improper pontic/ ridge relationship. 2. Foreign body pressing ...
The gingival crest is not positioned as far apically on the restored central incisor, and its form is rounded and thick ra...
Retention of food on the occlusal surface: 1. Lack of auxiliary escape grooves. 2. Improper buccal and lingual embrasures...
Traumatic occlusion: • Premature contact  Torque 1. Lack of parallism. 2. Absence of temporary protection.
 Cervical hypersensitivity of the abutment: 1. Over displacement of gingival tissue during impression taking 2. Over exte...
Caries Due To: 1. Open Margins. 2. Short Margins. 3. Over Extended Margins. 4. Incomplete Removal Of Caries During Previou...
Pulp Injury Due To; 1. Improper use of coolant. 2. Over reduction leaving insufficient dentin protective barrier. 3. Minut...
Over reduction Pulp Exposure
Periodontal breakdown may lead to loss of abutment.  Patient suffer from;  Mobility of abutment.  Periodontal pocket fo...
Periodontal breakdown may be due to; 1. Inadequate abutment teeth in long span bridge. 2. Periodontally affected abutment ...
Periodontally affected abutment teeth Inadequate abutment teeth in long span bridge
Premature Contact In Centric And Eccentric Occlusion Excessive Tooth Mobility Cause
Tooth Perforation Due To; 1. Faulty preparation during pinhole preparation. 2. Faulty during post space preparation.
Tooth fracture 1. Over reduction of abutment. 2. Recurrent caries. 3. Un-retained restoration. 4. Presence of premature co...
1. Excessive widening of root canal during endodontic treatment or during post space preparation. 2. Forceful seating of p...
1. Cementation failure; looseness and/or dislodgment of restoration, it could be due to a- Cement failure b- Retention fai...
 Cementation Failure: a- Cement failure: This could be due to; 1- Cement selection 2- Expired cement 3- Clinician not fol...
Cementation Failure: b- Retention failure This could be due to; 1- Excessive taper 2- Short clinical crown 3- Misfit 4- M...
c- Occlusal problems This could be due to; 1- Occlusal Interference 2- Occlusal Perforation 3- Parafunctional Activity 4- ...
1- Pull the restoration margin and see for movement of it. 2- Bubbles come out of the margin or perforation (if present) w...
a- Retainer failure; • Perforation • Marginal discrepancy • Veneering separation • fracture or wearing b- Pontic failure; ...
c- Connector failure; This could be due to; 1- Improper designing of connector size and position 2- Thin metal at the conn...
 Aesthetic Failure: • Improper shade matching . • Insufficient tooth reduction . • Disharmony between restoration and nei...
 Maintenance Failure: Poor oral hygiene and improper maintenance of a well done restoration may lead to failure of prosth...
2) Smith classification – 1985: 1. Loss of retention 2. Mechanical failures of crown and bridge components 3. Changes on a...
3) Wise classification – 1999: 1. General pathosis. 2. Periodontal problems. 3. Caries. 4. Pulpal changes. 5. Erosion. 6. ...
4) Selby Classification – 1984: Biologic 1. Caries 2. Periodontal disease 3. Endodontic or periapical problems.
Mechanical 1. Loss of retention 2. Fracture or loss of porcelain 3. Wear or loss of acrylic veneer 4. Wear or perforation ...
• Single Crown Complications Duration-1 to 23 years. (studies) Incidence of complications 11% • FDP complications Duration...
When a crown or Fixed Partial Dentures (FPD) fails, the primary question is whether the problem can be easily resolved, or requires extensive rehabilitation and reconstruction.

