Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Juegos tradicionales Álbum de memorias familiares Mayra Alejandra Forero Gamarra Grupo: 11 Código:1096248722
Yoyo Este juego consiste en lanzar el Yoyo con ayuda de un lazo que va sujetado en un dedo. Se hace el movimiento de estir...
La cuerda Este juego consiste en saltar un lazo sin pisarlo ni detenerlo. Se puede jugar de forma individual o con más com...
El avioncito Consiste en lanzar una piedra a uno de los cuadrados que están pintados en el suelo y luego saltar hasta lleg...
El puente está quebrado Consiste en que dos personas son el puente y ellos en secreto escogerán una fruta. Luego, cantarán...
El escondite Consiste en que una persona cuenta y los otros se enconden. Esa persona debe encontrar a todos los jugadores ...
El teléfono roto Consiste en que una persona da un mensaje en el oído a su compañero de al lado, y así sucesivamente hasta...
Maras o canicas Consiste en que dos o más jugadores compiten a lanzar la mara hasta aproximarse a otra o a introducirla en...
Parqués Es un juego en grupo. Cada participante tiene 4 fichas. El juego consiste en lanzar los dados e ir avanzando en el...
El ponchado Es un juego en grupo. Se escoge una persona que ponchará con una pelota a los demás participantes. Esta, debe ...
La gallina ciega Es un juego en grupo. Se escoge una persona que se le vendará los ojos y dará 5 vueltas. Los demás deberá...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Juegos tradicionales-Álbum de memorias familiares

25 views

Published on

Esta presentación trata sobre los juegos tradicionales y sus propósitos.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Juegos tradicionales-Álbum de memorias familiares

  1. 1. Juegos tradicionales Álbum de memorias familiares Mayra Alejandra Forero Gamarra Grupo: 11 Código:1096248722
  2. 2. Yoyo Este juego consiste en lanzar el Yoyo con ayuda de un lazo que va sujetado en un dedo. Se hace el movimiento de estirar el brazo para que el Yoyo descienda y se impulse hasta recoger el lazo nuevamente. Es un juego de coordinación. Propósito: Fortalecer la coordinación motora y la concentración.
  3. 3. La cuerda Este juego consiste en saltar un lazo sin pisarlo ni detenerlo. Se puede jugar de forma individual o con más compañeros. Este también, permite realizar movimientos diferentes mientras saltas e ir aumentando la velocidad de la cuerda. Propósito: Mejorar la agilidad, la concentración y la coordinación.
  4. 4. El avioncito Consiste en lanzar una piedra a uno de los cuadrados que están pintados en el suelo y luego saltar hasta llegar al número 10 y regresar nuevamente a la casilla de salida, sin pisar el cuadrado donde está la piedra. Propósito: Fortalecer el equilibrio y la agilidad motora gruesa.
  5. 5. El puente está quebrado Consiste en que dos personas son el puente y ellos en secreto escogerán una fruta. Luego, cantarán la canción y los demás niños en una fila van pasando por debajo de los brazos del puente. Cuando la canción acabe, el puente se quebrará y atrapará al participante que queda en medio. Lo pondrán a elegir entre dos frutas (sin que los demás escuchen) y según la fruta que escoja deberá alistarse en la fila correspondiente. Al final los dos equipos halarán hasta que uno de los dos se caiga. Propósito: Desarrollar fuerza y equilibrio. También fortalecer el trabajo en equipo.
  6. 6. El escondite Consiste en que una persona cuenta y los otros se enconden. Esa persona debe encontrar a todos los jugadores y tocar la base antes que ellos. El primero en ser encontrado deberá contar en la próxima ronda, a menos que el último escondido toque la base y diga “por mi y por todos mis amigos”. Propósito: Estimular la capacidad motora, el cumplimiento de reglas y relacionarse con los demás.
  7. 7. El teléfono roto Consiste en que una persona da un mensaje en el oído a su compañero de al lado, y así sucesivamente hasta que el mensaje llegue al último participante. Este último deberá decir en voz alta el mensaje que le llegó y si es incorrecto se intentará descubrir donde se rompió el “teléfono”. Propósito: Estimular la memoria y la capacidad de la escucha.
  8. 8. Maras o canicas Consiste en que dos o más jugadores compiten a lanzar la mara hasta aproximarse a otra o a introducirla en un agujero. En algunas variantes el que más maras inserte en el agujero, se queda con las maras de su oponente. Propósito: Desarrollar la precisión, la fuerza y el ángulo de lanzamiento.
  9. 9. Parqués Es un juego en grupo. Cada participante tiene 4 fichas. El juego consiste en lanzar los dados e ir avanzando en el tablero hasta que todas las fichas lleguen a la torre. Gana el integrante que lleve todas sus fichas a la torre. Propósito: Estimular el cálculo mental y la lógica.
  10. 10. El ponchado Es un juego en grupo. Se escoge una persona que ponchará con una pelota a los demás participantes. Esta, debe lanzarla y el que sea golpeado debe salir del juego, mientras los demás jugadores siguen corriendo. Gana el último que quede sin ponchar. Propósito: Desarrollar destrezas motoras gruesas.
  11. 11. La gallina ciega Es un juego en grupo. Se escoge una persona que se le vendará los ojos y dará 5 vueltas. Los demás deberán emitir sonidos y la persona con los ojos vendados deberá atraparlos. El primero en ser atrapado será la gallina ciega. Propósito: Desarrollar la capacidad auditiva, la agilidad y la perspicacia.

×