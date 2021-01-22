Different types of companies in India : A Broad Overview

The foremost thing to deal with while beginning your own business is fulfilling the legalities. It is done to assure the smooth operating of your business entity.

In India, Pvt Ltd Company registration is the first step in the method. It grants you legal authorization to manage the business. It includes abiding by a set of rules and regulations prescribed below the Companies Act.



Company registration is a primary procedure that all business owners need to finish. The Companies Act 2013 lists various types of companies that can be incorporated in India.

Let’s take a peek at these various types of companies types in India.