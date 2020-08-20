GRADE 5 Review 1 PANG-ABAY

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PANG- ABAY
Pang- abay ay salitang naglalarawan o nagbibigay- sa isang pandiwa, pang- uri, o kapuwa pang- abay.
Uri ng Pang- abay
Pang- abay na Pamaraan ay nagsasabi kung paano ginawa ang kilos. Tandaan na ito ay sumasagot sa tanong na paano.
Mga halimbawa:
1. Ang mga manlalaro ay tumatakbo ng mabilis. 2. Ang mga bata ay masayang nagbibiruan sa parke. 3. Mahusay umawit si Sharo...
Pang- abay na Pamanahon sumasagot sa tanong na kailan at nagsasaad kung kailan naganap kilos.
Mga halimbawa:
1. Hihiram ako ng aklat sa aklatan mamaya. 2. Kaarawan ni Lolo Serafin noong Setyembre 17. 3. Pumunta si Daddy sa Cavite k...
Pang- abay na Panlunan mga salitang tumutukoy sa pook na pinangyarihan ng kilos o galaw. Ito ay sumasagot sa tanong na saa...
Mga halimbawa:
1. Dapat tayong magtapon ng papel sa basurahan. 2. Ang Bulkang Mayon ay matatagpuan sa Albay. 3. Pumasok kami sa Malinta T...
