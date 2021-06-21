Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Superior Universidad Politécnica Territorial Andrés Eloy Blanco Barquisimeto-Estado Lara
Teoría Humanista Elton Mayo (1932) Considera al trabajador como hombre social. Tiene perspectiva conductista con enfoque en las relaciones humanas.
Teoría Del Comportamiento Abraham Maslow (1950) Estudia la organización formal e informal desde una perspectiva conductista. Psicología organizacional.
Teoría Burocrática Max Weber Organización eficiente por excelencia y diseñada para funcionar con exactitud.
Mailen cortez mapa conceptual

Mapa conceptual. Teorías de la Administración. Fundamentos de la Administración. Características de las Teorías Administrativas. Autores

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Superior Universidad Politécnica Territorial Andrés Eloy Blanco Barquisimeto-Estado Lara Nombre: Mailen Cortez PNF Administración C.I: 30657445 Sección: 1102 Teorías de la Administración
  2. 2. Teoría Humanista Elton Mayo (1932) Considera al trabajador como hombre social. Tiene perspectiva conductista con enfoque en las relaciones humanas. por que y Teoría Científica Frederick Taylor (1903) Pone énfasis en las tareas y el enfoque organizacional formal exclusivamente. Aumentar la eficiencia empresarial a través de la producción con el método departamentalización. Tiene perspectiva estructuralista y su enfoque organizacional se centra solamente en la organización formal como conjunto de órganos, cargos y tareas. Emplea concepto Homo Economicus Emplea concepto Homo Economicus Henri Fayol (1916) Aportaciones: son también l a s por Teoría Clásica p o r q u e *Planeamiento. *Preparación. *Control. *Ejecución. Teorías Administrativas t a m b i é n
  3. 3. Teoría Del Comportamiento Abraham Maslow (1950) Estudia la organización formal e informal desde una perspectiva conductista. Psicología organizacional. Teorías Administrativas Teoría x/y Teoría Estructuralista Se basa en relaciones interpersonales. Douglas Mac Gregor Tiene perspectiva mecanicista basado en innovación y creatividad. Autócrata=X Autocontrol=Y. James Burnham (1947) Tiene perspectiva ubicada sobre estructura organizacional, las personas y el ambiente. Enfoque organizacional múltiple y globalizante, formal e informal. Niveles Jerárquicos Las personas hacen lo que la organización pida que haga, ya que es imposición. 1. Técnico 2. Gerencial 3. Institucional Estilo de administración muy abierto y extremadamente democrático. Teoría X Teoría Y q u e t a m b i é n q u e q u e la la que el l o s s o n p o r
  4. 4. Estado ambiental. Conducta. Consecuencia. Teoría Burocrática Max Weber Organización eficiente por excelencia y diseñada para funcionar con exactitud, precisamente para lograr los fines por los que fue creada. Es una Funciona con un sistema de jerarquías en el que cada una posee sus propias responsabilidades de carácter formal y legal. Teoría de los sistemas Ludwig Von Bertalanffy p o r Concibe la organización y la administración como un sistema. que Conjunto de elementos relacionados entre sí para lograr un fin, estos deben ser más de dos elementos y a su vez estar interconectados. Es un Teoría Matemática Herbert Simon p o r Teoría de la Contingencia Evento que puede o no suceder y depende de las circunstancias y específicamente de los factores externos que afectan la organización. Factores l o s s o n Teorías Administrativas Skinner Es un Hace énfasis en el proceso decisorio y lo trata de modo lógico y racional mediante un enfoque cuantitativo y determinista. y que La toma de decisión se estudia bajo dos perspectivas, la del proceso y la del problema. Trasciende del énfasis en la acción para posteriormente ubicarlo en la decisión que antecede. y

