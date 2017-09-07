HAK ASASI MANUSIA DAN IMPLIKASINYA 1.Siti thoyibatun badriyah 2.Tiara aulia 3.Rosa septiani
A. PENGERTIAN Menurut UU No 39/1999 HAM adalah seperangkat hak yang melekat pada hakikat keberadaan manusia sebagai makhlu...
CIRI-CIRI HAM 1. Hakiki, artinya HAM adalah hak azazi semua umat manusia yang sudah ada sejak lahir. 2.Universal, artinya ...
MACAM-MACAM HAM HAM SECARA UMUM Hak asasi pribadi (personal right),Hak asasi ekonomi (poverty right),Hak asasi politik (po...
MACAM HAM MENURUT UUD 45 Hak untuk hidup,Hak berkeluarga,Hak mengembangkan diri,Hak keadilan,Hak kemerdekaan,Hak atas kebe...
MACAM HAM MENURUT UU 39/1999 Hak untuk hidup,Hak untuk berkeluarga,Hak mengembangkan diri,Hak memproleh keadilan,Hak atas ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentasi hak asasi manusia dan implikasinya

51 views

Published on

Presentasi hak asasi manusia dan implikasinya

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
51
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Presentasi hak asasi manusia dan implikasinya

  1. 1. HAK ASASI MANUSIA DAN IMPLIKASINYA 1.Siti thoyibatun badriyah 2.Tiara aulia 3.Rosa septiani
  2. 2. A. PENGERTIAN Menurut UU No 39/1999 HAM adalah seperangkat hak yang melekat pada hakikat keberadaan manusia sebagai makhluk Tuhan YME. Hak itu merupakan anugerah-nya yang wajib dihormati, dijunjung tinggi dan dilindungi oleh negara, hukum, pemerintah dan setiap orang demi kehormatan serta perlidungan harkat dan martabat manusia..
  3. 3. CIRI-CIRI HAM 1. Hakiki, artinya HAM adalah hak azazi semua umat manusia yang sudah ada sejak lahir. 2.Universal, artinya HAM berlaku untuk semua orang tampa memandang status, suku bangsa, gender 3. Tidak dapat dicabut, artinya HAM tidak dapat diserahkan atau dicabut. 4 Tak dapat dibagi, artinya semua orang berhak mendapatkan semua hak, apakah hak sipil dan politik, atau ekonomi sosial dan budaya.
  4. 4. MACAM-MACAM HAM HAM SECARA UMUM Hak asasi pribadi (personal right),Hak asasi ekonomi (poverty right),Hak asasi politik (political right),Hak asasi sosial dan kebudayaan (social and cultural right),Hak asasi untuk memperoleh perlakuan yang sama dalam hukum dan pemerintahan (right of legal equality),Hak asasi untuk memperoleh perlakuan tata cara peradilan dan perlindungan (prosedural right).
  5. 5. MACAM HAM MENURUT UUD 45 Hak untuk hidup,Hak berkeluarga,Hak mengembangkan diri,Hak keadilan,Hak kemerdekaan,Hak atas kebebasan informasi, Hak keamanan,Hak kesejahteraan,Hak perlindungan dan pemajuan,Kewajiban menghormati ham orang lain.
  6. 6. MACAM HAM MENURUT UU 39/1999 Hak untuk hidup,Hak untuk berkeluarga,Hak mengembangkan diri,Hak memproleh keadilan,Hak atas kebebasan pribadi,Hak rasa aman,Hak atas kesejahteraan,Hak untuk turut serta dalam pemerintahan,Hak wanita,Hak anak.

×