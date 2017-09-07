Anggota : Ari siswoyo Laila putri Resty iska PKN
A.1. Pengertian Keterbukaan dan keadilan Keterbukaan atau transparansi adalah tindakan yang memungkinkan suatu persoalan m...
Menurut Ensiklopedi Indonesia kata Adil berarti : Tidak berat sebelah atau tidak memihak kesalah satu pihak. Memberikan se...
2). Keadilan Distributif (iustitia distributiva) yaitu keadilan yang memberikan kepada masing-masing orang berdasarkan hak...
5). Keadilan kreatif (iustitia creativa) adalah keadilan yang memberikan kepada masing-masing orang bagiannya berupa kebeb...
3. Makna keterbukaan dalam kehidupan berbangsa dan bernegara Dalam teori demokrasi pemerintahan yang terbuka adalah suatu ...
 Ada 3 alasan pentingnya keterbukaan dalam penyelenggaraan pemerintahan : 1) Kekuasaan pada dasarnya cenderung diseleweng...
 Ciri-ciri keterbukaan menurut David Beetham dan Kevin Boyle : 1) Pemerintah menyediakan berbagai informasi faktual menge...
Ada informasi tertentu yang tidak boleh diketahui oleh umum berdasarkan undang-undang. Menurut David Beetham dan Kevin Boy...
Menurut Freedom of Information Act di Amerika Serikat, ada 9 informasi yang bersifat rahasia namun tidak wajib tergantung ...
4. Good Governance (pemerintahan yang baik)  Pengertian: Peraturan Pemerintah No. 101 tahun 2000, Pemerintahan yangbaik a...
c. Keterbukaan d. Peduli pada stakeholder e. Berorientasi pada konsensus f. Kesetaraan g. Efektifitas dan efisiensi h. Aku...
 Asas-asas umum Pemerintahan yang baik menurut UU No. 28 Tahun 1999 tentang Penyelenggaraan Negara yang bersih dan bebas ...
 Dampak Penyelenggaraan yang tidak terbuka (transparan) 1. Terjadinya korupsi politik yaitu penyalahgunaan jabatan publik...
5. Di bidang pertahanan dan keagamaan, terjadi ketertinggalan profesinalitas aparatyaitu tidak sesuai dengan tuntutan zama...
b. Aktif mencermati kebijakan dalam kehidupan bangsa dan negara. c. Berusaha menilai perkembangan keterbukaan dan keadilan...
 2. Berpartisipasi dalam upaya peningkatan jaminan keadilan dari lembaga yang bertugas untuk menjamin keadilan dan prilak...
×