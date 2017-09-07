• Nama Kelompok : • Dewi susmiasih • Elisa • Ulfa fitrotun n • Ari fatu sholehah
HAKIKAT BANGSA DAN NEGARA A. Manusia sebagai Makhluk Sosial dan Makhluk Individu Pengertian manusia : manusia berasal dari...
B. Pengertian dan Unsur-Unsur Terbentuknya Bangsa Bangsa adalah sekelompok orang yang memiliki kehendak untuk bersatu yang...
1. Ernest Renant, bangsa adalah suatu nyawa, suatu akal yang terjadi dari dua hal yaitu rakyat yang harus menjalankan satu...
• Unsur-unsur Terbentuknya Bangsa Menurut Hans Kohn, kebanyakan bangsa terbentuk karena unsur atau faktor objektif tertent...
C. Pengertian Negara dan Unsur-Unsur Negara 1. Secara etimologi kata Negara berasal dari kata state (Inggris), Staat (Bela...
- Proses terbentuknya suatu negara Proses terbentuknya suatu negara dapat dibagi menjadi 3 yaitu : A. Pendekatan primer da...
C. Pendekatan Faktual Adalah pendekatan yang didasarkan pada kenyataan-kenyataan yang benar-benar terjadi yang diungkapkan...
* Unsur-unsur terbentuknya Negara Unsur terbentuknya Negara dapat digolongkan menjadi dua macam yaitu : 1. Unsur konstitut...
hakikat bangsa dan negara
hakikat bangsa dan negara
hakikat bangsa dan negara
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

hakikat bangsa dan negara

120 views

Published on

hakikat bangsa dan negara

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
120
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

hakikat bangsa dan negara

  1. 1. • Nama Kelompok : • Dewi susmiasih • Elisa • Ulfa fitrotun n • Ari fatu sholehah
  2. 2. HAKIKAT BANGSA DAN NEGARA A. Manusia sebagai Makhluk Sosial dan Makhluk Individu Pengertian manusia : manusia berasal dari “manu” (dari bahasa Sansekerta), “sens” (dari bahasa latin). Manusia sebagai makhluk individu artinya manusia merupakan ciptaan Tuhan. Manusia sebagai makhluk sosial artinya manusia memerlukan orang lain untuk bertahan hidup.
  3. 3. B. Pengertian dan Unsur-Unsur Terbentuknya Bangsa Bangsa adalah sekelompok orang yang memiliki kehendak untuk bersatu yang memiliki persatuan senasib dan tinggal di wilayah tertentu, beberapa budaya yang sama, mitos leluhur bersama. Pengertian bangsa menurut para ahli :
  4. 4. 1. Ernest Renant, bangsa adalah suatu nyawa, suatu akal yang terjadi dari dua hal yaitu rakyat yang harus menjalankan satu riwayat, dan rakyat yang kemudian harus memilikim kemauan. 2. Otto Bauer, bangsa adalah kelompok manusia yang memiliki kesamaan karakter yang tumbuh karena kesamaan nasib.
  5. 5. • Unsur-unsur Terbentuknya Bangsa Menurut Hans Kohn, kebanyakan bangsa terbentuk karena unsur atau faktor objektif tertentu yang membedakannya dengan bangsa lain, seperti: 1. Unsur nasionalisme yaitu kesamaan keturunan. 2. Wilayah. 3. Bahasa. 4. Adat-istiadat 5. Kesamaan politik. 6. Perasaan. 7. Agama.
  6. 6. C. Pengertian Negara dan Unsur-Unsur Negara 1. Secara etimologi kata Negara berasal dari kata state (Inggris), Staat (Belanda, Jerman), E`tat (Prancis), Status, Statum (Latin) yang berarti meletakkan dalam keadaan berdiri, menempatkan, atau membuat berdiri. 2. Kata Negara yang dipakai di Indonesia berasal dari bahasa Sansekerta yanitu Negara atau nagari yang artinya wilayah, kota, atau penguasa.
  7. 7. - Proses terbentuknya suatu negara Proses terbentuknya suatu negara dapat dibagi menjadi 3 yaitu : A. Pendekatan primer dan sekunder Menurut pendekatan ini, pada awalnya suatu negara merupakan kelompok atau suku (genooschaft) yang dibentuk oleh manusia. B. Pendekatan teoritis. Pendekatan teoritis adalah pendekatan berdasarkan pendapat para ahli yang masuk akal.
  8. 8. C. Pendekatan Faktual Adalah pendekatan yang didasarkan pada kenyataan-kenyataan yang benar-benar terjadi yang diungkapkan dalam sejarah. * Unsur-unsur terbentuknya Negara 1. Unsur konstitutif adalah unsur yang mutlak harus ada di saat Negara tersebut didirikan seperti rakyat, wilayah, dan pemerintahan yang berdaulat.
  9. 9. * Unsur-unsur terbentuknya Negara Unsur terbentuknya Negara dapat digolongkan menjadi dua macam yaitu : 1. Unsur konstitutif adalah unsur yang mutlak harus ada di saat Negara tersebut didirikan seperti rakyat, wilayah, dan pemerintahan yang berdaulat. 2. Unsur deklaratif adalah unsur yang tidak harus ada di saat Negara tersebut berdiri tetapi boleh dipenuhi setelah Negara tersebut berdiri, misalnya pengakuan dari Negara lain.

×